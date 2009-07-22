Ionic Liquids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534279, 9780080959078

Ionic Liquids

1st Edition

Physicochemical Properties

Authors: Suojiang Zhang Xingmei Lu Qing Zhou Xiaohua Li Xiangping Zhang Shucai Li
eBook ISBN: 9780080959078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534279
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd July 2009
Page Count: 520
Description

This comprehensive database on physical properties of pure ionic liquids (ILs) contains data collected from 269 peer-reviewed papers in the period from 1982 to June 2008. There are more than 9,400 data points on the 29 kinds of physicochemical properties for 1886 available ionic liquids, from which 807 kinds of cations and 185 kinds of anions were extracted. This book includes nearly all known pure ILs and their known physicochemical properties through June 2008. In addition, the authors incorporate the main applications of individual ILs and a large number of references.

Key Features

  • Nearly 50 tables include typical data, experimental and modelling or simulation comparison, and model parameters, enhancing the application of ILs
  • 100 figures--from QSPR, EOS and gE models to quantum and molecular simulations--help readers understand
    ILs at molecular level
  • Applications illustrate the role of IL properties in industry, in particular the development of novel clean processes and products

Readership

Academic, Government and Industrial Research Libraries in the area of chemical Engineering, Environmental and Energy and Physical Chemistry (Catalysis). Physical Chemists, Organic Chemists, Chemical and Environmental Engineers. Government officials, professionals and consultants in the area of energy and environmental policy

Table of Contents

Contents

Part I Ionic Liquids
1. Database of Ionic Liquids
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Database of Ionic Liquids
1.3 Usage of The Database

Part II Physicochemical Properties and Applications
2. Imidazolium
2.1 1-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.2 1,3-Dialkyl Imidazolium
2.3 Tri-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.4 Tetra-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.5 Quinary Alkyl Imidazolium
2.6 Double Imidazolium
3. Triazolium
4. Pyrrolidinium
5. Piperidinium
6. Pyrroline
7. Pyridinium
8. Isoquinolinium
9. Thiazolium
10. Sulfonium
11. Ammonium
12. Guanidinium
13. Phosphonium
14. Polymeric Ammonium
15. Uronium
16. Sodium
17. Morpholinium
18. Tetrazolium
19. Oxazolidinium
20. Piperazinium
21. Pyridazinium
22. 4,4-Dimethylimidazolium
23. Amino Acids

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080959078
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444534279

About the Author

Suojiang Zhang

Prof. Suojiang Zhang is Professor & Director General of Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Member of CAS, Director of Beijing Key Laboratory of Ionic Liquids Clean Process, and Director of Professional Committee of Chinese Chemical Society Ionic Liquids and Green Engineering. His main research interests are ionic liquids and green process engineering, including molecular simulations, properties, preparation, and applications of ionic liquids for catalysis. Several green processes based on ionic liquids have been developed, such as a large-scale preparation process of ionic liquids, an innovative cleaner process of methyl methacrylate, a new process for the synthesis of ethylene glycol via hydrolysis or alcoholysis of ethylene carbonate, a new process for carbon dioxide capture, polyethylene terephthalate degradation, a novel method for production of biogasoline from biomass, and a new electrolyte. To date, Prof. Suojiang Zhang has published more than 550 papers in journals, and 450 papers of those were published in Science Citation Index (SCI) journals. He has edited 4 books and 2 chapters and has filed over 110 patents for inventions.

Professor Suojiang Zhang, Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Xingmei Lu

Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Qing Zhou

Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Xiaohua Li

Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Xiangping Zhang

Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Shucai Li

Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

