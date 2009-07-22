Ionic Liquids
1st Edition
Physicochemical Properties
Description
This comprehensive database on physical properties of pure ionic liquids (ILs) contains data collected from 269 peer-reviewed papers in the period from 1982 to June 2008. There are more than 9,400 data points on the 29 kinds of physicochemical properties for 1886 available ionic liquids, from which 807 kinds of cations and 185 kinds of anions were extracted. This book includes nearly all known pure ILs and their known physicochemical properties through June 2008. In addition, the authors incorporate the main applications of individual ILs and a large number of references.
Key Features
- Nearly 50 tables include typical data, experimental and modelling or simulation comparison, and model parameters, enhancing the application of ILs
- 100 figures--from QSPR, EOS and gE models to quantum and molecular simulations--help readers understand
ILs at molecular level
- Applications illustrate the role of IL properties in industry, in particular the development of novel clean processes and products
Readership
Academic, Government and Industrial Research Libraries in the area of chemical Engineering, Environmental and Energy and Physical Chemistry (Catalysis). Physical Chemists, Organic Chemists, Chemical and Environmental Engineers. Government officials, professionals and consultants in the area of energy and environmental policy
Table of Contents
Contents
Part I Ionic Liquids
1. Database of Ionic Liquids
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Database of Ionic Liquids
1.3 Usage of The Database
Part II Physicochemical Properties and Applications
2. Imidazolium
2.1 1-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.2 1,3-Dialkyl Imidazolium
2.3 Tri-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.4 Tetra-Alkyl Imidazolium
2.5 Quinary Alkyl Imidazolium
2.6 Double Imidazolium
3. Triazolium
4. Pyrrolidinium
5. Piperidinium
6. Pyrroline
7. Pyridinium
8. Isoquinolinium
9. Thiazolium
10. Sulfonium
11. Ammonium
12. Guanidinium
13. Phosphonium
14. Polymeric Ammonium
15. Uronium
16. Sodium
17. Morpholinium
18. Tetrazolium
19. Oxazolidinium
20. Piperazinium
21. Pyridazinium
22. 4,4-Dimethylimidazolium
23. Amino Acids
About the Author
Suojiang Zhang
Prof. Suojiang Zhang is Professor & Director General of Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Member of CAS, Director of Beijing Key Laboratory of Ionic Liquids Clean Process, and Director of Professional Committee of Chinese Chemical Society Ionic Liquids and Green Engineering. His main research interests are ionic liquids and green process engineering, including molecular simulations, properties, preparation, and applications of ionic liquids for catalysis. Several green processes based on ionic liquids have been developed, such as a large-scale preparation process of ionic liquids, an innovative cleaner process of methyl methacrylate, a new process for the synthesis of ethylene glycol via hydrolysis or alcoholysis of ethylene carbonate, a new process for carbon dioxide capture, polyethylene terephthalate degradation, a novel method for production of biogasoline from biomass, and a new electrolyte. To date, Prof. Suojiang Zhang has published more than 550 papers in journals, and 450 papers of those were published in Science Citation Index (SCI) journals. He has edited 4 books and 2 chapters and has filed over 110 patents for inventions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Suojiang Zhang, Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Xingmei Lu
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Qing Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Xiaohua Li
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Xiangping Zhang
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Shucai Li
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China