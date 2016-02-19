Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews
1st Edition
Volume 5
Editors: J. D. R. Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483190754
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th April 1984
Page Count: 298
Description
Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews, Volume 5 is a collection of articles that covers ion-speciation. The book aims to present the advancements of the range and capabilities of selective ion-sensors. The topics covered in the selection are neutral carrier based ion-selective electrodes; reference electrodes and liquid junction effects in ion-selective electrode potentiometry; ion transfer across water/organic phase boundaries and analytical; and carbon substrate ion-selective electrodes. The text will be of great use to chemists and chemical engineers.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Neutral Carrier Based Ion-Selective Electrodes
Reference Electrodes and Liquid Junction Effects in Ion-Selective Electrode Potentiometry
Book Review
Ion Transfer Across Water/Organic Phase Boundaries and Analytical Applications
Carbon Substrate Ion-Selective Electrodes
Recent Titles — V
Subject Index
Author Index
About the Editor
J. D. R. Thomas
