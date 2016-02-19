Ion Implantation Technology - 92

Abbreviated. Part I. Sections: I. Overviews. Ion implantation in future MOS technology (A.F. Tasch). Damage analysis and engineering for ion implantation in USLI process (M. Inoue et al.). II. New Implanter Systems. High voltage implantation facility at GM research and environmental staff (G.W. Malaczynski et al.). Performance characteristics of the Genus Inc. 1510 high energy ion implantation system (J.P. O'Connor et al.). A 2 MV heavy ion Van De Graaff implanter for research and development (P.L.F. Hemment et al.). III. New Subsystems and Components. IV. Materials Science. SIMOX materials manufacturability (J. Margail). Diffusion and lifetime engineering in Si (S. Coffa et al.). Materials and device issues in the formation of sub 100mm junctions (C.M. Osburn et al.). V. Process Control and Yield. Improved gauge capability for I/I monitors using temperature compensation for resistivity measurements (W.H. Johnson et al.). VI. Contamination Control. VII. Oxide Survival and Charging Control. Progress in wafer charging and charge neutralization (M.E. Mack et al.). Reliability issues concerning thin gate SiO2 and SiO2/Si interface for ULSI applications (T.P. Ma). Section VIII Ion implantation for large area optoelectronics on glass substrates (S. Tanaka et al.). Low energy ion modifications of thin films and surfaces (U.J. Gibson). Ion beam application for improved polymer surface properties (E.H. Lee et al.). Application of a large area ion doping technique to a Si:H TFT for LCD (A. Yoshida et al.). Part II. Sections: I. Overview. One historical perspective of ion implantation technology (R.G. Wilson). Implanter manufacturing performance expectations for the mid 90's (D.T. Enloe). Ion beams in prospect (J.H. Freeman). II. New Implanter Systems. NV-GSD-A high current ion implantation system (T. Tamai et al.). The Nissin Exceed-8000 high current ion implantation system (M. Naito et al.). An implantation system for MeV-mA ion - beams (R. Thomae et al.). The E500 - A new medium current high energy implanter (P. Van der Meulen, F.B. Ammon). III. New Subsystems and Components. Dosimetry design considerations for serial and batch ion implantation systems (P. Van der Meulen). IV. Materials Science. V. Process Control and Yield. VI. Contamination Control. VII. Oxide Survival and Charging Control. VIII. Advanced Concepts and Applications. Ion doping equipment with a large area ion source for giant-micro devices (Y. Andoh, K. Matsuda).