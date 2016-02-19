Ion Implantation Technology - 92
1st Edition
Description
Ion implantation technology has made a major contribution to the dramatic advances in integrated circuit technology since the early 1970's. The ever-present need for accurate models in ion implanted species will become absolutely vital in the future due to shrinking feature sizes. Successful wide application of ion implantation, as well as exploitation of newly identified opportunities, will require the development of comprehensive implant models. The 141 papers (including 24 invited papers) in this volume address the most recent developments in this field. New structures and possible approaches are described. The implications for ion implantation technology as well as additional observations of needs and opportunities are discussed. The volume will be of value to all those who are interested in acquiring a more complete understanding of the current developments in ion implantation processes and comprehensive implant models.
Table of Contents
Abbreviated. Part I. Sections: I. Overviews. Ion implantation in future MOS technology (A.F. Tasch). Damage analysis and engineering for ion implantation in USLI process (M. Inoue et al.). II. New Implanter Systems. High voltage implantation facility at GM research and environmental staff (G.W. Malaczynski et al.). Performance characteristics of the Genus Inc. 1510 high energy ion implantation system (J.P. O'Connor et al.). A 2 MV heavy ion Van De Graaff implanter for research and development (P.L.F. Hemment et al.). III. New Subsystems and Components. IV. Materials Science. SIMOX materials manufacturability (J. Margail). Diffusion and lifetime engineering in Si (S. Coffa et al.). Materials and device issues in the formation of sub 100mm junctions (C.M. Osburn et al.). V. Process Control and Yield. Improved gauge capability for I/I monitors using temperature compensation for resistivity measurements (W.H. Johnson et al.). VI. Contamination Control. VII. Oxide Survival and Charging Control. Progress in wafer charging and charge neutralization (M.E. Mack et al.). Reliability issues concerning thin gate SiO2 and SiO2/Si interface for ULSI applications (T.P. Ma). Section VIII Ion implantation for large area optoelectronics on glass substrates (S. Tanaka et al.). Low energy ion modifications of thin films and surfaces (U.J. Gibson). Ion beam application for improved polymer surface properties (E.H. Lee et al.). Application of a large area ion doping technique to a Si:H TFT for LCD (A. Yoshida et al.). Part II. Sections: I. Overview. One historical perspective of ion implantation technology (R.G. Wilson). Implanter manufacturing performance expectations for the mid 90's (D.T. Enloe). Ion beams in prospect (J.H. Freeman). II. New Implanter Systems. NV-GSD-A high current ion implantation system (T. Tamai et al.). The Nissin Exceed-8000 high current ion implantation system (M. Naito et al.). An implantation system for MeV-mA ion - beams (R. Thomae et al.). The E500 - A new medium current high energy implanter (P. Van der Meulen, F.B. Ammon). III. New Subsystems and Components. Dosimetry design considerations for serial and batch ion implantation systems (P. Van der Meulen). IV. Materials Science. V. Process Control and Yield. VI. Contamination Control. VII. Oxide Survival and Charging Control. VIII. Advanced Concepts and Applications. Ion doping equipment with a large area ion source for giant-micro devices (Y. Andoh, K. Matsuda).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1993
- Published:
- 21st April 1993
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599803
About the Editor
D.F. Downey
Affiliations and Expertise
Varian Implant Systems, Gloucester, MA, USA
M. Farley
Affiliations and Expertise
Beverly, MA, USA
K.S. Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Gainesville, FL, USA
G. Ryding
Affiliations and Expertise
Danvers, MA, USA