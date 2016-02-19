Ion Exchange Equilibrium Constants
1st Edition
Ion Exchange Equilibrium Constants focuses on the test-compilation of equilibrium constants for ion exchange reactions.
The book first underscores the scope of the compilation, equilibrium constants, symbols used, and arrangement of the table. The manuscript then presents the table of equilibrium constants, including polystyrene sulfonate cation exchanger, polyacrylate cation exchanger, polymethacrylate cation exchanger, polysterene phosphate cation exchanger, and zirconium phosphate cation exchanger.
The text highlights zirconium oxide anion exchanger, zeolite type 13Y cation exchanger, and zeolite type 4A cation exchanger. The book also presents references for mineral exhangers and polymeric ion exchangers.
The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in equilibrium constants.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
The Scope on the Compilation
The Equilibrium Constant
The Symbols Used in the Table
Arrangement on the Table
Table on Equilibrium Constants
I. Polystyrene Sulfonate Cation Exchanger
II. Polyacrylate Cation Exchanger
III. Polymethacrylate Cation Exchanger
IV. Polystyrene Phosphonate Cation Exchanger
V. Polystyrene Methylene Phosphonate Cation Exchanger
VI. Polystyrene Phosphate Cation Exchanger
VII. Zirconium Phosphate Cation Exchanger
VIII. Zeolite Type 4A Cation Exchanger
IX. Zeolite Type 13X Cation Exchanger
X. Zeolite Type 13Y Cation Exchanger
XI. Poly Sty Rene-Methylene-Trimethylammonium Anion Exchanger
XII. Polystyrene-Methylene-(2-Ethanol) Dimethylammonium Anion Exchanger
XIII. Polystyrene-Methylene-Diethylammonium Anion Exchanger
XIV. Zirconium Oxide Anion Exchanger
References
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
- No. of pages:
- 48
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280844