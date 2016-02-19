Ion Exchange Equilibrium Constants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408707107, 9781483280844

Ion Exchange Equilibrium Constants

1st Edition

Authors: Y. Marcus D. G. Howery
eBook ISBN: 9781483280844
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 48
Description

Ion Exchange Equilibrium Constants focuses on the test-compilation of equilibrium constants for ion exchange reactions.
The book first underscores the scope of the compilation, equilibrium constants, symbols used, and arrangement of the table. The manuscript then presents the table of equilibrium constants, including polystyrene sulfonate cation exchanger, polyacrylate cation exchanger, polymethacrylate cation exchanger, polysterene phosphate cation exchanger, and zirconium phosphate cation exchanger.
The text highlights zirconium oxide anion exchanger, zeolite type 13Y cation exchanger, and zeolite type 4A cation exchanger. The book also presents references for mineral exhangers and polymeric ion exchangers.
The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in equilibrium constants.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

The Scope on the Compilation

The Equilibrium Constant

The Symbols Used in the Table

Arrangement on the Table

Table on Equilibrium Constants

I. Polystyrene Sulfonate Cation Exchanger

II. Polyacrylate Cation Exchanger

III. Polymethacrylate Cation Exchanger

IV. Polystyrene Phosphonate Cation Exchanger

V. Polystyrene Methylene Phosphonate Cation Exchanger

VI. Polystyrene Phosphate Cation Exchanger

VII. Zirconium Phosphate Cation Exchanger

VIII. Zeolite Type 4A Cation Exchanger

IX. Zeolite Type 13X Cation Exchanger

X. Zeolite Type 13Y Cation Exchanger

XI. Poly Sty Rene-Methylene-Trimethylammonium Anion Exchanger

XII. Polystyrene-Methylene-(2-Ethanol) Dimethylammonium Anion Exchanger

XIII. Polystyrene-Methylene-Diethylammonium Anion Exchanger

XIV. Zirconium Oxide Anion Exchanger

References

Appendix 1

Appendix 2


