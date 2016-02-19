Ion-Containing Polymers
1st Edition
Physical Properties and Structure
Description
Ion-Containing Polymers: Physical Properties and Structure is Volume 2 of the series Polymer Physics. This book aims to fill in the gap in literature regarding the physical aspects of ion-containing polymers. A total of five chapters comprise this book. The Introduction (Chapter 1) generally deals with the application of ion-containing polymers, general classification, and the available works regarding the subject. Chapter 2 establishes the concepts of supermolecular structure and glass transitions in terms of the effects of ionic forces in polymers. These chapters provide the context in the discussion of viscoelastic properties of homopolymers and copolymers in Chapters 3 and 4. Finally, Chapter 5 tackles the configuration-dependent properties of ion-containing polymers. This volume will be of particular help to students in the field of physics and chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of symbols
Chapter I Introduction
A. Applications of Ion-Containing Polymers
B. Recent Symposia and Reviews, in the Field
C. Scope of This Work
D. General Classification
E. Detailed Classification and Examples of Linear and Branched Ionics
References
Chapter II Supermolecular Structure and Glass Transitions
A. Supermolecular Structure
B. Glass Transitions
References
Chapter III Viscoelastic Properties of Homopolymers
A. Inorganic Ionics
B. Organic Nonionic Homopolymers
C. Ionizable Organics
References
Chapter IV Viscoelastic Properties of Copolymers
A. Noncrystalline Copolymers of High Tg
B. Rubber-Based Ionomers
C. Crystalline Copolymers
D. Polyelectrolyte Complexes
E. An Overview
References
Chapter V Configuration-Dependent Properties
A. Polyelectrolyte Dimensions in Solution
B. Rubber Elasticity
C. Dilute-Solution Viscosity
References
Author Index
Subject Index
