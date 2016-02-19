Ion-Containing Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122350504, 9780323156752

Ion-Containing Polymers

1st Edition

Physical Properties and Structure

Editors: A. Eisenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323156752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 304
Description

Ion-Containing Polymers: Physical Properties and Structure is Volume 2 of the series Polymer Physics. This book aims to fill in the gap in literature regarding the physical aspects of ion-containing polymers. A total of five chapters comprise this book. The Introduction (Chapter 1) generally deals with the application of ion-containing polymers, general classification, and the available works regarding the subject. Chapter 2 establishes the concepts of supermolecular structure and glass transitions in terms of the effects of ionic forces in polymers. These chapters provide the context in the discussion of viscoelastic properties of homopolymers and copolymers in Chapters 3 and 4. Finally, Chapter 5 tackles the configuration-dependent properties of ion-containing polymers. This volume will be of particular help to students in the field of physics and chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of symbols

Chapter I Introduction

A. Applications of Ion-Containing Polymers

B. Recent Symposia and Reviews, in the Field

C. Scope of This Work

D. General Classification

E. Detailed Classification and Examples of Linear and Branched Ionics

References

Chapter II Supermolecular Structure and Glass Transitions

A. Supermolecular Structure

B. Glass Transitions

References

Chapter III Viscoelastic Properties of Homopolymers

A. Inorganic Ionics

B. Organic Nonionic Homopolymers

C. Ionizable Organics

References

Chapter IV Viscoelastic Properties of Copolymers

A. Noncrystalline Copolymers of High Tg

B. Rubber-Based Ionomers

C. Crystalline Copolymers

D. Polyelectrolyte Complexes

E. An Overview

References

Chapter V Configuration-Dependent Properties

A. Polyelectrolyte Dimensions in Solution

B. Rubber Elasticity

C. Dilute-Solution Viscosity

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

A. Eisenberg

