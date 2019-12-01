Ion Chromatography, Volume 13

1. History of ion chromatography-provides an overview of the early days of ion chromatography

2. Ion chromatography stationary phases-provides a comprehensive overview of the many ion chromatography stationary phases developed over the years including theoretical underpinnings behind the development of improved stationary phases

3. Mobile phase ion chromatography-provides an overview of the use of ion pair techniques in ion chromatography

4. Multimode stationary phases in ion chromatography-reviews available multimode phases including background information on the strengths and weaknesses of various synthetic approaches

5. Ion exclusion chromatography-reviews the technology and design of stationary phases for use in ion exclusion chromatography

6. Suppressors in ion chromatography-provides a comprehensive overview of the many different types of suppressors that have been used commercially in ion chromatography along with the strengths and weaknesses of various designs

7. Eluent generators in ion chromatography-provides an overview of eluent generator technology, the advantages of the technology and comparison of various different designs

8. Other electrolytic devices-provides an overview of ancillary electrolytic devices commonly used in ion chromatography including discussion of eluent purification devices such as the CR-TC commonly used in modern ion chromatography systems

9. Ion reflux-provides an overview of the various versions of ion reflux, how they work and possible application areas

10. Eluent recycle-provides an overview of the various versions of eluent recycle, how they work and application areas

11. Miniaturization in ion chromatography-discusses recent efforts toward miniaturization in ion chromatography including the trend toward capillary ion chromatography

12. Electrochemical detection-provides an overview of electrochemical detection in ion chromatography including cell design and discussion of the advantages of various electrochemical detector waveforms when applied to ion chromatography

13. Multidimensional techniques-provides an overview of multidimensional techniques in ion chromatography including heart cutting methods with examples of various specific applications

14. Sample preparation media and methodologies-provides an overview of sample preparation media and methodologies commonly used in ion chromatography with examples of various specific applications

15. Carbohydrate analysis-even though carbohydrate analysis isn’t strictly speaking ion chromatography, many ion chromatography instruments are used for the analysis of carbohydrates using ion chromatography stationary phases with electrochemical detection. This chapter will provide an overview that includes the early history of the technique and examples of various applications

16. Ion chromatography application areas-this chapter will provide exemplary applications beyond applications included in prior chapters