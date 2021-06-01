COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Ion Channels Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853743

Ion Channels Part A, Volume 651

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Daniel Minor Henry Colecraft
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323853743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 412
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Crina Nimigean
Alexander Sobolevsky
Tibor Rohacs
Simon Scheuring
Andrew Plested
Ann E. McDermott
Alessio Accardi
Eduardo Perozo
Eleonora Zakharian
Baron Chanda
Sudha Chakarpani
Vasanthi Jayaraman
Gehard Thiel
Randy Stockbridge
Murali Prakriya
Anna Moroni

Description

Ion Channels Part A, volume 651 in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323853743

About the Serial Volume Editors

Daniel Minor

Daniel L. Minor, Professor, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of California San Francisco, CA, USA

Henry Colecraft

Henry M. Colecraft, John C. Dalton Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics & Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA

