Ion Channels Part A, Volume 651
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Crina Nimigean
Alexander Sobolevsky
Tibor Rohacs
Simon Scheuring
Andrew Plested
Ann E. McDermott
Alessio Accardi
Eduardo Perozo
Eleonora Zakharian
Baron Chanda
Sudha Chakarpani
Vasanthi Jayaraman
Gehard Thiel
Randy Stockbridge
Murali Prakriya
Anna Moroni
Description
Ion Channels Part A, volume 651 in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853743
About the Serial Volume Editors
Daniel Minor
Daniel L. Minor, Professor, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of California San Francisco, CA, USA
Henry Colecraft
Henry M. Colecraft, John C. Dalton Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics & Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA
