Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets, Part B, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Role of Hemichannels in CNS Inflammation and the Inflammasome Pathway
Yuri Kim, Joanne O. Davidson, Katherine C. Gunn, Anthony R. Phillips, Colin R. Green and Alistair J. Gunn
- P2X7 Receptors as a Therapeutic Target
Elena De Marchi, Elisa Orioli, Diego Dal Ben and Elena Adinolfi
- Polymodal Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid Type 1 (TRPV1) Nocisensor: Structure, Modulators, and Therapeutic Applications
Minghua Cui, Vijayakumar Gosu, Shaherin Basith, Sunhye Hong and Sun Choi
- TRPM8 ion Channels as Potential Cancer Biomarker and Target in Pancreatic Cancer
Nelson S. Yee
- Ion Channels In The Eye: Involvement In Ocular Pathologies
Jonathan P Giblin, Nuria Comes, Olaf Strauss and Xavier Gasull
- Calcium-Activated Potassium Channels: Potential Target for Cardiovascular Diseases
De-Li Dong, Yun-Long Bai and Ben-Zhi Cai
- The Modulation of Potassium Channels in the Smooth Muscle as a Therapeutic Strategy for Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Diego Currò
- Targeting the Channel Activity of Viroporins
Janet To, Wahyu Surya and Jaume Torres
- Contribution of Automated Technologies to Ion Channel Drug Discovery
Arturo Picones, Arlet Loza-Huerta, Pedro Segura-Chama and Cesar O. Lara Figueroa
Description
This volume is the second part of the thematic on Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets.
The popular Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, an essential resource for protein chemists, brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Provides cutting-edge developments in protein chemistry and structural biology
- Discusses the use of ion channels as therapeutic targets
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 29th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052426
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048269
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK