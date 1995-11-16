Ion Channel Factsbook, Volume 1
1st Edition
Extracellular Ligand-Gated Channels
Table of Contents
Extracellular Ligand-Gated Receptor-Channels: Key Facts. Extracellular 5-Hydroxytryptamine-Gated Integral Receptor Channels. Extracellular ATP-Gated Cation Channels (P2xr). AMPA/Kainate-Selective (Non-NMDA) Glutamate Receptor-Channels. NMDA-Selective Glutamate Receptor-Channels. Nicotinic Acetylcholine-Gated Integral Receptors-Channels. Inhibitory Chloride Channels Gated By Gamma-Amino-Butyric Acid. Inhibitory Chloride Channels Gated By Glycine.
Description
How do you keep track of basic information on the proteins you work with? Where do you find details of their physicochemical properties, sequence information, gene organization? Are you tired of scanning review articles, primary papers and databases to locate that elusive fact?
The Academic Press FactsBook series will satisfy scientists and clinical researchers suffering from information overload. Each volume provides a catalogue of the essential properties of families of molecules. Gene organization, sequence information, physicochemical properties, and biological activity are presented using a common, easy to follow format. Taken together they compile everything you wanted to know about proteins but were too busy to look for.
In a set of four inter-related volumes, The Ion Channel FactsBook provides a comprehensive framework of facts about channel molecules central to electrical signalling phenomena in living cells.
The first volume is devoted to Extracellular Ligand-Gated Integral Receptor-Channel Families including those molecular complexes activated by: 5-Hydroxytryptamine, ATP, Glutamate, Acetylcholine, GABA, Glycine.
Key Features
- Nomenclature
- Expression
- Sequence analyses
- Structure and function
- Electrophysiology
- Pharmacology
- Information retrieval
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 16th November 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121844509
