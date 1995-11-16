Ion Channel Factsbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121844509, 9780080535197

Ion Channel Factsbook, Volume 1

1st Edition

Extracellular Ligand-Gated Channels

Series Volume Editors: William Brammar
Serial Volume Editors: Edward Conley
Paperback ISBN: 9780121844509
eBook ISBN: 9780080535197
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 1995
Page Count: 426
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.82
85.27
85.27
85.27
97.46
85.27
85.27
97.46
113.00
79.10
79.10
79.10
90.40
79.10
79.10
90.40
67.99
47.59
47.59
47.59
54.39
47.59
47.59
54.39
84.95
59.47
59.47
59.47
67.96
59.47
59.47
67.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
106.00
74.20
74.20
74.20
84.80
74.20
74.20
84.80
63.99
44.79
44.79
44.79
51.19
44.79
44.79
51.19
79.95
55.97
55.97
55.97
63.96
55.97
55.97
63.96
106.00
74.20
74.20
74.20
84.80
74.20
74.20
84.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Extracellular Ligand-Gated Receptor-Channels: Key Facts. Extracellular 5-Hydroxytryptamine-Gated Integral Receptor Channels. Extracellular ATP-Gated Cation Channels (P2xr). AMPA/Kainate-Selective (Non-NMDA) Glutamate Receptor-Channels. NMDA-Selective Glutamate Receptor-Channels. Nicotinic Acetylcholine-Gated Integral Receptors-Channels. Inhibitory Chloride Channels Gated By Gamma-Amino-Butyric Acid. Inhibitory Chloride Channels Gated By Glycine.

Description

How do you keep track of basic information on the proteins you work with? Where do you find details of their physicochemical properties, sequence information, gene organization? Are you tired of scanning review articles, primary papers and databases to locate that elusive fact?

The Academic Press FactsBook series will satisfy scientists and clinical researchers suffering from information overload. Each volume provides a catalogue of the essential properties of families of molecules. Gene organization, sequence information, physicochemical properties, and biological activity are presented using a common, easy to follow format. Taken together they compile everything you wanted to know about proteins but were too busy to look for.
In a set of four inter-related volumes, The Ion Channel FactsBook provides a comprehensive framework of facts about channel molecules central to electrical signalling phenomena in living cells.

The first volume is devoted to Extracellular Ligand-Gated Integral Receptor-Channel Families including those molecular complexes activated by: 5-Hydroxytryptamine, ATP, Glutamate, Acetylcholine, GABA, Glycine.

Key Features

  • Nomenclature
  • Expression
  • Sequence analyses
  • Structure and function
  • Electrophysiology
  • Pharmacology
  • Information retrieval

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780121844509
eBook ISBN:
9780080535197

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

William Brammar Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leicester, U.K.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Edward Conley Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.