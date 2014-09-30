Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers
2nd Edition
Application Aspects from Medicine to Space
Description
Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers, Second Edition presents the results of polymer investigations and technique development in the field of polymer modification by high-energy ion beams. It shows how to use ion beam equipment in the polymer industry, as well as how to use it to produce new polymer materials. The authors, scientists and researchers active in the field, provide analysis and data from their work, and give an overview of related work by others. The authors focus on wetting, adhesion, hardness, chemical activity, environmental stability, biocompatibility, new synthesis methods, and space flight construction.
The technologies of material modification by a beam of high energy ions have wide applications in different fields, from microelectronics to medicine. Historically, ion beam treatment of polymers had fewer applications due to high costs of ion beam equipment and low costs of polymer materials. The modern development of new pulse sources with a high current density and wide ion beams increase the effectiveness of ion beam technology for polymers.
Key Features
- Collates data from many scientists working in polymer chemistry, physics of ion beam implantation, and in development and production of ion beam equipment
- Covers industrial and scientific applications of ion beam implanted polymers
- Integrates physical and chemical aspects of the processes in polymers treated by ion beams
Readership
For universities, research centers, and companies in the polymer industry or dealing with plasma and ion beam equipment
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- 1. Interactions of ion beams with polymers: the physical picture
- References
- 2. Ion implanters
- Development of ion implanters
- Sheath dynamics in plasma immersion ion implantation
- Plasma immersion ion implantation of insulators
- Estimating fluence and practical process considerations
- References
- 3. Interactions of energetic ions with polymers: chemical picture
- References
- 4. Structure of polymers after ion beam treatment
- Color changes
- Darkening as a measure of fluence
- Carbonization of the surface layer
- Raman spectroscopy analysis of the modified layer
- Electron spin resonance spectroscopy analysis of structural changes
- Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy analysis of structural changes
- Changes in surface energy
- X-ray photoemission spectroscopy analysis of structural changes
- X-ray diffraction for crystalline fractions
- Analysis of cross-linking by gel-fraction measurements
- Effects of structural changes on mechanical properties
- Summary
- References
- 5. Wetting
- Wettability and surface energy: theory and measurement
- Modification of wettability of polymers using ion implantation
- Applications and relevant theoretical aspects of surface wetting
- References
- 6. Adhesion
- References
- 7. Hardness
- Applications of polymers benefit from improved surface hardness
- Mechanisms for hardness improvement by ion implantation
- References
- 8. Ion beam synthesis
- References
- 9. Biological and medical applications
- References
- 10. Protection in an aggressive environment
- References
- 11. Polymerization of liquid polymer matrix in free-space environment
- Vacuum
- Space plasma
- Temperature variations
- Microgravity
- Meteorite fluency
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 30th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999180
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994451
About the Author
Alexey Kondyurin
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia
Marcela Bilek
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia