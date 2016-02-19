Ion Beam Analysis
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Ion Beam Analysis, Aarhus, June 25-29, 1979
Description
Nuclear Instruments and Methods, Volume 168: Ion Beam Analysis presents the proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Ion Beam Analysis, held in Aarhus, Denmark, on June 25–29, 1979. This book provides information pertinent to the methods and applications ion beam analysis. Organized into eight parts encompassing 95 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the straggling of energy loss for protons and alpha particles. This text then examines the method for the calculation of the stopping of energetic ions in matter. Other chapters consider the method for measuring relative stopping powers for light energetic ions in highly reactive materials. This book discusses as well the stopping power and straggling of lithium ions with velocities around the Bohr velocity. The final chapter deals with the adsorption behavior of different gases on monocrystalline platinum surfaces. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, technologists, students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Conference Photo
Part I. Stopping Power and Straggling
Straggling in Energy Loss of Energetic Hydrogen and Helium Ions (Invited)
The Stopping of Energetic Ions in Solids (Invited)
Energy-Loss Straggling of Alpha Particles in Al, Ni, and Au
Accurate Determination of Energy Loss and Energy Straggling of Alpha Particles in Thin Foils
Energy Loss and Energy Straggling of Heavy Particles
Search for the Influence of Chemical Effect on the Stopping Power: The Case of Oxides
Accuracy of Stopping-Power Measurements by Changing the Detector Angle
Stopping Ratios of 50-300 KeV Light Ions in Metals
Hydrogen and Helium Stopping Powers of Rare-Earth Metals
Energy Loss of Light Ions in Diamond
Electronic Energy Loss of H, D and He in Au below 20kev
Stopping Powers and Backscattered Charge Fractions for 20-150 KeV H+ and He+ on Gold
Energy Loss and Effective Charge of 50 to 200 KeV Helium Ions in Solids
Range Parameters of Protons in Silicon Implanted At Energies from 0.5 to 300 KeV
Stopping Power and Straggling of 80-500 KeV Lithium Ions in C, Al, Ni, Cu, Se, Ag, and Te
Energy Loss of Protons in Si, Ge, and Mo
Part II. Cross Sections for Ion-Beam Analysis
Nuclear Cross Sections for Ion Beam Analysis (Invited)
Microanalysis of Fluorine by Nuclear Reactions. I. 19F(P,α0)16O and 19F (P,αγ) 16O Reactions
The 14N(D,P5)15N Cross Section, 0.32-1.45 MeV
Measurement and Analysis of the 1.06 MeV 14N(P,γ)15O Nuclear Resonance Parameters
A Note on the 3He+D Nuclear-Reaction Cross Section
Ion-Induced Optical Emission from Impurities near Solid Surfaces
K X-Ray Yields with Low-Energy Heavy Ions
Proton Induced X-Ray Yields
Quantitative Microanalysis by Heavy Ion Beam Induced X-Ray Excitation
Comparison between Experimental Cross-Section Data and Theories for Direct K Shell Ionization by Heavy Particles
Determination of Oxygen in Thin Films with the 16O(3He,Pγ)18F Reaction
Screening Corrections to the RBS Cross Section and Their Consequences for Ion Beam Analysis
A Comparison of Thin and Thick Target Methods of Measuring Proton-Induced K-Shell Ionization Cross Sections
Part III. Methods and Apparatus
High Resolution Scanning Ion Probes: Applications to Physics and Biology (Invited)
Use of Non-Coulomb H Ion Backscattering to Characterize Thick Anodized Aluminum Films
A Comparison between the Time-Of-Flight and Stripping-Cell Methods Used in Low-Energy Ion Scattering
Surface Topology Using Rutherford Backscattering
Effects of Surface Roughness on Backscattering Spectra
Modification of a Van De Graaff Electron Source for Combined Ion-Beam/Thermoionic Electron-Beam Operation
A Gold and Aluminium Implanted Standard for Ion Beam Experiments
Irradiation Chamber and Sample Changer for Biological Samples
The High Sensitivity Measurement of Carbon Using the Nuclear Microprobe
A New Technique for Backscattering Analysis
Elimination of the Beam Effect on Channelling Dips of Bismuth Implanted in Silicon
Dechanneling and the Nature of Defect Structures in Natural Type Ia Diamonds
The Nuclear Microprobe Determination of the Spatial Distribution of Stable Isotope Tracers
Characterization of Amorphous Silicon Films by Rutherford Backscattering Spectrometry
A Method for Determining Depth Profiles of Transition Elements in Steels
Depth Profiling of Deuterium with the D(3He,P)4He Reaction
Coincidence Measurements between Scattered Particles and X-Rays to Obtain High Depth and Mass Resolution
Ion Beam Monitoring Using Thin Selfsupporting Reference Foils
The Electron-Beam Analysis of Doped Zns Crystals
Heavy Ion Microlithography - A New Tool to Generate and Investigate Submicroscopic Structures
A New Electrostatic Ion Microprobe System
Trace Element Detection Sensitivity in PIXE Analysis by Means of an External Proton Beam
Advances in the Use of PIXE and PESA for Air Pollution Sampling
Part IV. Radiation Damage, Defects, and Diffusion
Ion-Beam-Induced Migration and Its Effect on Concentration Profiles (Invited)
Laser Induced Surface Alloy Formation and Diffusion of Antimony in Aluminium
The Application of Low Angle Rutherford Backscattering and Channeling Techniques to Determine Implantation Induced Disorder Profile Distributions in Semiconductors
The Application of Ion Beam Methods to Diffusion and Permeation Measurements
D and 3He Trapping and Mutual Replacement in Molybdenum
Deuterium Enrichment during Ion Bombardment in VD0.01 Alloys
Channeling and Nuclear-Reaction Profiling of Hydrogen and Deuterium Implanted Gaas
Ion-Beam-Induced Annealing Effects in Gaas
Analyzing Beam Damage in the Si Surface
(110) Si Surface Peak Analysis by 100-350 KeV Protons
Dependence of Defect Structures on Implanted Impurity Species in Al Single Crystals
Analysis of the Dechanneling Mechanism Due to Dislocations
Computer Simulations of Channeling Measurements in Carbon-Implanted NbC Single Crystals
Part V. Sputter Profiling and SIMS
Recoil Mixing in Solids by Energetic Ion Beams (Invited)
Aspects of Quantitative Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (Invited)
Sputtering Rates of Minerals and Implications for Abundances of Solar Elements in Lunar Samples
Trace Analysis in Cadmium Telluride by Heavy Ion Induced X-Ray Emission and by SIMS
Towards A Universal Model for Sputtered Ion Emission
Ion Induced Auger Spectroscopy
Depth Distributions of Low Energy Deuterium Implanted Into Silicon as Determined by SIMS
Distortion of Depth Profiles during Sputtering. I. General Description of Collisional Mixing
Depth Resolution of Sputter Profiling Investigated by Combined Auger-X-Ray Analysis of Thin Films
Edge-Effects Correction in Depth Profiles Obtained by Ion-Beam Sputtering
Surface Roughening of Copper by Low Energy Ion Bombardment
Application of PIXE to the Measurement of Sputter Deposits
Determination of Carbon in EFG Silicon Ribbons by Nuclear Techniques and SIMS
Analysis of Ion-Bombarded Cr-Sio Thin Films
On the Importance of Surface Preparation in Reducing Undesirable Surface Topography in Ion-Beam Analysis
Effects of Incident Ion Energy on Sputtering Profiles
Light Emission from Sputtered Oxygen
Part VI. Applications to Arts and Archaeology
Radioisotope Detection with Tandem Electrostatic Accelerators (Invited)
A Possible Application of the SIMS Method to Determine the Provenance of Archaeological Objects
PIXE Research with an External Beam
Ion Backscattering and X-Ray Investigations of Violin Varnish and Wood
PIXEPIGME Studies of Artefacts
Applications of (N, P) and (N,Α) Reactions and a Backscattering Technique to Fusion Reactor Materials, Archaeometry, and Nuclear Spectroscopy
Part VII. New Applications of Ion-Beam Analysis
The Application of Ion-Beam Analysis to Earth Sciences (Invited)
Ion-Beam Analysis of Meteoritic and Lunar Samples (Invited)
RBS and Channeling Analysis of as and Ga in Laser Doped Silicon
Evaporation Loss and Diffusion of Antimony in Silicon under Pulsed Laser Irradiation
Application of Ion-Backscattering and Channeling Techniques to Surface Microanalysis
Measurement of Oxygen Depth Profiles in Thin Layers and Bulk Materials
Correction Factor for Hair Analysis by PIXE
Investigation of the Solid-State Reaction between Nickel Oxide and Alumina by Rutherford Backscattering (RBS)
An Interface-Marker Technique Applied to the Study of Metal Suicide Growth
Nuclear Reaction Analysis of Hydrogen in Amorphous Silicon and Silicon Carbide Films
A Study of Arsenic Profiles in Arsenic-Implanted Silicon after Millisecond Laser-Pulse Annealing by Rutherford Backscattering
Measurements of 10Be Distributions Using a Tandem Van De Graaff Accelerator
IS Dopant Redistribution Evidence for Melting During Pulsedlaser Annealing of Silicon?
The Use of Proton Induced X-Ray Emission in the Design and Evaluation of Catalysts
PIXE and NRA Environmental Studies by Means of Lichen Indicators
The Use of PIXE for the Measurement of Thorium and Uranium at Μg G-1 Levels in Thick Ore Samples
Light Volatiles in Diamond: Physical Interpretation and Genetic Significance
Nuclear Reaction Analysis for Measuring Moisture Profiles in Graphite/Epoxy Composites
Changes in the Surface Composition of Ag-Pd, Au-Pd and Cu-Pd Alloys under Ion Bombardment
Hydrogen Ratios and Profiles in Deposited Amorphous and Polycrystalline Films and in Metals Using Nuclear Techniques
Fast Multielemental Water Analysis below the 0.1 Ppb Level by Particle-Induced X-Ray Emission
Biomedical Application of PIXE at the University of Liège
Particleinduced X-Ray Emission (PIXE) Analysis of Biological Materials: Precision, Accuracy, and Application to Cancer Tissues
Elemental Microanalysis of Biological and Medical Specimens with A Scanning Proton Microprobe
Part VIII. Surface Studies
Investigation of Solid Surfaces by Energetic Ions (Invited)
Ion Beam Induced Desorption of Surface Layers (Invited)
Ion Induced Secondary Electron Emission as a Probe for Adsorbed Oxygen on Tungsten
Analysis of Surface Contaminant Covering by Ion-Electron Spectroscopy Methods
Ion-Beam Crystallography of the Si (100) Surface
Si (001) Surface Studies Using High Energy Ion Scattering
Creation of Surface Damage on a Nickel (110) Surface by Bombardment with 3-30 KeV Noble Gas Ions
Ion Scattering as A Tool for Structure Investigations, Demonstrated in A Study on "Stepped" Cu(410)
The Initial Stages of Oxidation of the Ni (110) Surface
Production of Deuterium Nuclear-Spin Polarization Using Electroncapture Spectroscopy ECS at Polycrystalline Cu Surfaces
Heavy Ion Induced Desorption of Organic Compounds
Ion-Induced Adsorption of Oxygen at A Cu (110) Surface
Structure Transformations of the W(001) Surface by H2 Adsorption - An MeV Ion-Scattering Study
Absolute Coverage Measurement of Adsorbed CO and D2 on Platinum
Author Index
