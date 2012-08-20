Investment Banks, Hedge Funds, and Private Equity

"A comprehensive introduction to Investment Banking and Private Equity. Loaded with intricate details, it contains a unique frame of reference on best practices on both subjects. The book defines diverse concepts in clear and concise terms, and readers will benefit from valuable insights and expertise to vet opportunities that meet risk and reward objectives." --Viney Sawhney, Boston National Capital Partners and Harvard University

"It is the best on the subject that I have found, and I have been teaching for fifteen years. As long as Professor Stowell keeps it current it will be a valuable source of information on these three topics." --Charles Murphy, New York University

"In the first edition David Stowell gave students and accessible way to develop a deep understanding of financial firms. The new version smoothly and successfully integrates the lessons from the financial crisis and how the industry has evolved." --Jonathan Brogaard, University of Washington

"Books on investment banking are few and far between and mostly out of date. Usually they are very academic or written by lawyers rather than by someone who understands the business. This one, written by a former practitioner, gives students of investment banking just the insights they need into the nexus of investment banking, private equity and hedge funds." --Brian Scott-Quinn, Chair in Investment Banking, ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading

"Investment banking is in permanent change. This new book on investment banking describes the most recent trends that have taken place in the industry, in particular the interaction between investment banking and the hedge funds and private equity businesses. This is an exhaustive and up-to-date guide to the major banking activities. The different themes covered in the book are illustrated by fascinating real life cases. The book by David Stowell will become the new reference on investment banking." --Pierre Hillion, INSEAD

"A clearly written account of several popular segments of the global financial services industry. Students who wish to enhance their understanding of the banking system would benefit from reading this book." --Sanjay Gupta, Swiss Finance Academy