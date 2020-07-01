Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128186398

Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience

1st Edition

Editors: Nuno Martins Pedro Pinto Santos Jose Mendes Jo Rose Gonzalo Lizarralde Temitope Egbelakin
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Successful applications in the field of disaster risk reduction require interdisciplinary, coordinated action. Current literature focuses on comprehensive understandings of processes critical to risk reduction but lack in-depth discussions that put this accumulated knowledge into actionable tools for decision-making. Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience is based on the third principle of the Sendai Framework.

The UNISDR Sendai Framework for DRR (disaster risk reduction) 2015-2030 is a recently adopted global agreement focused on reducing disaster risk. The Sendai Framework emphasizes that the State holds the primary responsibility in reducing risk but argues for the additional involvement of relevant stakeholders to address challenges in the policy and practice of building resilience strategies. The framework has four key principles:

  • Understanding disaster risk
  • Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk
  • Investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience
  • Enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response to "Build Back Better" in recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction

This book discusses specific aspects of the third principle, including both public and private investment in disaster risk prevention/reduction through structural and non-structural measures. By presenting these multilevel investment strategies, the book offers methods for increasing the resilience of cultural landscapes and heritages for poor, migrating, or displaced populations during post humanitarian crises. This emphasis of increasing resilience of heritage and culture is unique compared to the current literature.

Key Features

  • Follows the global frameworks for disaster risk reduction and sustainability, specifically the UNISDR Sendai Framework for DRR, 2015-2030
  • Addresses ways to increase resilience in humanitarian crises after disasters
  • Provides considerations for resilience of cultural landscapes and heritages
  • Presents methodologies dealing with risk uncertainty, ambiguity, and complexity

Readership

Academics in disaster management, policy makers, industry sector, NGOs and risk practitioners in general

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Assessing the Contribution of Climate Change Adaptation Measures to Build Resilience in Urban Areas: Application to Lisbon
3. The Underlying Mechanism of Resettlement Dissastisfaction
4. Building Flood Vulnerability Assessments in Historic Sites: An application to the historical center of  Guimarães
5. Exploring System Thinking as a Pathway to Improve the Use of Knowledge in Building Resilience to Climate-related Hazards
6. Research and Local Action in the Urban Margins: Resistance and resilience
7. Incentives, Programs, and Alternative Policy Pathwaysfor Promising Resilience of Heritage Buidlings
8. The Media Attention on Climate Change: A Portuguese case study
9. Designing Redundancy in Urban Landscapes: How, in times of emergencies,temporary uses transform normality
10. ICT and Mobile Applications for Disaster Risk and Incremental Housing: The case of NGOs in Rio de Janeiro
11. Vulnerability and Infrastructure Inadequacies: Building better humanitarian facilities
12. Social place of heritage: Disaster risk mitigation plan in Asia
13. Welcoming Floods to Enhance Resilience: Lessons from a heritage site
14. Development of a Physical Services Index for Flooding Hazards in Built Environments: The case of metro Manila

About the Editor

Nuno Martins

Since 2013 Dr. Martins has been a full researcher of CIAUD, Centre of Research in Architecture, Urbanism, and Design, within the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Lisbon with a project addressing risk, resilience and sustainability issues, as well as humanitarian architecture for post-disaster and informal settlement environments. He also conducts trainings in post-disaster reconstruction at conferences across the globe. He is also a project manager in the NGO Building 4 Humanity, Design, and Reconstructing Communities Association he has been leading multidisciplinary teams in projects and missions in Portugal, Africa and Brasil. This is a process that involves taking action and then reflecting on the fieldwork done to improve practice. The outcomes of these processes have been presented in top conferences in the areas of sustainability, urban disaster and design in development, These participations resulted in several papers published in conference proceedings, books and a paper published in top journals. His current research interests include the re-visitation of the concept of incremental housing and the introduction of social innovation in post-disaster and slum upgrading.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lisbon, Portugal

Pedro Pinto Santos

Pedro Pinto Santos obtained his PhD in Territory, Risk and Public Policies from the Universities of Aveiro, Coimbra and Lisbon, Master of Geosciences at the University of Coimbra and a degree in Physical Geography from the University of Lisbon. From 2011 to 2016 he was Junior Researcher at the Centre for Social Studies of the University of Coimbra (CES-UC) in the projects "Intermunicipal Risk Management Plan for the Coimbra Region", "MOLINES - Modelling floods in estuaries. From the hazard to the critical management" and "Disaster - GIS database on hydro-geomorphologic in Portugal: a tool for environmental management and emergency planning". Currently, he is a researcher in the Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning of the University of Lisbon (IGOT-ULisboa) in the project "FORLAND - Disastrous floods and landslides in Portugal: driving forces and applications for land use planning". His research interests focus on resilience, risk assessment and risk management, with particular interest in flood risk.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lisbon, Portugal

Jose Mendes

José Manuel Mendes holds a PhD in Sociology from the School of Economics of the University of Coimbra, where he is an Associate Professor with Aggregation. He is also a researcher at the Centre for Social Studies, where he has been working in the fields of risk and social vulnerability, planning, public policies and citizenship. He is coordinator of the Risk Observatory (OSIRIS) of the Centre for Social Studies and is the Editor of Revista Crítica de Ciências Sociais.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Coimbra, Portugal

Jo Rose

Jo Rose is a lecturer in Humanitarian Response and is the Programme Leader of the MSc in International Humanitarian Affairs (MIHA at the University of York. Jo has worked intensively in complex political emergencies including Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. Throughout her career Jo has worked within academia, policy and practice in disasters, conflicts, and uneven development. Her ongoing work on community involvement in the delivery of humanitarian aid seeks to shape future practice and policy on humanitarian interventions in disasters and conflicts. Jo focuses on understanding community and local stakeholder engagement in humanitarian responses and development programmes. Jo has conducted major evaluations and research in Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and most recently Afghanistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, UK

Gonzalo Lizarralde

Gonzalo Lizarralde is a professor at the School of Architecture of Université de Montréal. He studies the relationships between planning, design and construction processes. He has a PhD from Université de Montréal, a Masters in Architecture from McGill University and a post doctorate from the Department of Construction Economics and Management of University of Cape Town, South Africa. He has taught in leading Universities in Canada, Colombia and South Africa.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Montreal, Canada

Temitope Egbelakin

Dr. Temitope is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Engineering and Advanced Technology (SEAT) at Massey University. Her research interests include Construction Project Performance, Disaster Resilience, Prefabrication and Affordable Housing, as well as Smart Construction and Informatics. Dr. Temitope is a prolific researcher, having led several funded research projects and has published widely in top international refereed journals. She has been active in several local and international research groups such as QuakeCore, National Science Challenges (NSC), Integrated Research on Disaster Risk (IRDR), and the International Council for Research and Innovation in Building and Construction (CIB).

Affiliations and Expertise

Massey University, New Zealand

