Successful applications in the field of disaster risk reduction require interdisciplinary, coordinated action. Current literature focuses on comprehensive understandings of processes critical to risk reduction but lack in-depth discussions that put this accumulated knowledge into actionable tools for decision-making. Investing in Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience is based on the third principle of the Sendai Framework.

The UNISDR Sendai Framework for DRR (disaster risk reduction) 2015-2030 is a recently adopted global agreement focused on reducing disaster risk. The Sendai Framework emphasizes that the State holds the primary responsibility in reducing risk but argues for the additional involvement of relevant stakeholders to address challenges in the policy and practice of building resilience strategies. The framework has four key principles:

Understanding disaster risk

Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk

Investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience

Enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response to "Build Back Better" in recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction

This book discusses specific aspects of the third principle, including both public and private investment in disaster risk prevention/reduction through structural and non-structural measures. By presenting these multilevel investment strategies, the book offers methods for increasing the resilience of cultural landscapes and heritages for poor, migrating, or displaced populations during post humanitarian crises. This emphasis of increasing resilience of heritage and culture is unique compared to the current literature.