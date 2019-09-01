Invariant Imbedding T-matrix Method for Light Scattering by Nonspherical and Inhomogeneous Particles propels atmospheric research forward as a resource and a tool for understanding the T-Matrix method in relation to light scattering. The text explores concepts ranging from electromagnetic waves and scattering dyads to the fundamentals of the T-Matrix method. Providing recently developed material, this text is sufficient to aid the light scattering science community with current and leading information.

Enriched with detailed research from top field experts, Invariant Imbedding T-matrix Method for Light Scattering by Nonspherical and Inhomogeneous Particles offers a meaningful and essential presentation of methods and applications, with a focus on the light scattering of small and intermediate particles that supports and builds upon the latest studies. Thus, it is a valuable resource for atmospheric researchers and other earth and environmental scientists to expand their knowledge and understanding of available tools.