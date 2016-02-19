Inulin and Inulin-containing Crops - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444893697, 9780444599650

Inulin and Inulin-containing Crops, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: A. Fuchs
eBook ISBN: 9780444599650
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th July 1993
Table of Contents

Preface. Organizing Committee. Advisory Committee. Acknowledgements. Agronomy and Processing. Crop characteristics and inulin production of Jerusalem artichoke and chicory (W.J.M. Meijer, E.W.J.M. Mathijssen, G.E.L. Borm). The effect of long-term storage on the fructo-oligosaccharide profile of Jerusalem artichoke tubers and some observations on processing (H.W. Modler, J.D. Jones, G. Mazza). A process for the production of inulin and its hydrolysis products from plant material (M. Vogel). Analysis, Chemistry and Non-Food Applications. Separation and quantification of fructan (inulin) oligomers by anion exchange chromatography (N.J. Chatterton et al.). Extraction and purification of preparative amounts of 1-kestose, 6-kestose, neokestose, nystose and inulin-pentasaccharide (H. Smouter, R.J. Simpson). Recent advances in the structural chemistry of inulin (A.D. French). Chemical modification of chicory root inulin (E. Berghofer, A. Cramer, E. Schiesser). Hydroxymethylfurfural, a possible basic chemical for industrial intermediates (M. Kunz). Biochemistry, Microbiology and Molecular Biology. Unresolved problems in the enzymology of fructan metabolism (C.J. Pollock, A.M. Winters, A.J. Cairns). Purification and properties of sucrose:sucrose fructosyltransferases from barley leaves and onion seeds (G.C. Angenent et al.). Immobilization of inulinase in activated carbon for the production of very-high-fructose syrups from Jerusalem artichoke tuber extracts (J.M. Magro, M.M.R. da Fonseca, J.M. Novais). Preparation and characterization of aqueous inulin/exo-inulinase systems (A. Huber et al.). A biotechnological and ecophysiological study of thermophilic inulin-degrading clostridia (W.J. Drent, G.J. Both, J.C. Gottschal). The cloned Bacillus subtilis levanase gene as a potent system for the exploitation of inulin in biotechnological processes (H. Schwab, E. Wanker). Food and Medical Applications. The occurrence of fructan in food plants (L.D. Incoll, G.D. Bonnett). Jerusalem artichoke as a multipurpose raw material for food products of high fructose or inulin content (J. Barta). The use of inulin for the determination of renal function: applicability and problems (N. Gretz, M. Kirschfink, M. Strauch). Miscellaneous. Index.

Description

The topics dealt with in this book cover a broad range of disciplines, such as agronomy and processing; analysis; chemistry and non-food applications; biochemistry; microbiology and molecular biology; and food and medical applications. Although emphasis is put on inulin and inulin-containing crops, the scope of the book is much wider, encompassing other fructans and fructan-containing plants, and even microorganisms producing and/or degrading fructans. It also deals with the possibiltiy of inulin-containing crops as alternatives in agricultural practice.

This volume is recommended to those working in such diverse fields as agronomy and process technology, food science, analytical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, biology, microbiology and molecular biology, and medical sciences, as well as to industries involved in the research and development of carbohydrate-based novel chemicals.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599650

About the Editors

A. Fuchs Editor

Agricultural University, Department of Phytopathology, Wageningen, The Netherlands

