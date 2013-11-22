Intuitive Analog Circuit Design - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124058668, 9780124059085

Intuitive Analog Circuit Design

2nd Edition

Authors: Marc Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780124059085
Paperback ISBN: 9780124058668
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd November 2013
Page Count: 722
Description

Intuitive Analog Circuit Design outlines ways of thinking about analog circuits and systems that let you develop a feel for what a good, working analog circuit design should be. This book reflects author Marc Thompson's 30 years of experience designing analog and power electronics circuits and teaching graduate-level analog circuit design, and is the ideal reference for anyone who needs a straightforward introduction to the subject.

In this book, Dr. Thompson describes intuitive and "back-of-the-envelope" techniques for designing and analyzing analog circuits, including transistor amplifiers (CMOS, JFET, and bipolar), transistor switching, noise in analog circuits, thermal circuit design, magnetic circuit design, and control systems. The application of some simple rules of thumb and design techniques is the first step in developing an intuitive understanding of the behavior of complex electrical systems.

Introducing analog circuit design with a minimum of mathematics, this book uses numerous real-world examples to help you make the transition to analog design. The second edition is an ideal introductory text for anyone new to the area of analog circuit design.

Key Features

  • LTSPICE files and PowerPoint files available online to assist readers and instructors in simulating circuits found in the text
  • Design examples are used throughout the text, along with end-of-chapter examples
  • Covers real-world parasitic elements in circuit design and their effects

Readership

Electronics engineers and designers; analog designers; engineering students; electronics hobbyists

Table of Contents

Dedication

In memoriam

Preface to the Second Edition

Changes in the second edition

Software used by the author

Thanks

From a Next Generation Analog Designer (?)

Chapter 1. Introduction and Motivation

Abstract

The need for analog designers

Some early history of technological advances in analog integrated circuits

Digital vs. analog implementation: designer's choice

So, why do we become analog designers?

Note on nomenclature in this text

Note on coverage in this book

Further reading

Chapter 2. Review of Signal Processing Basics

Abstract

Review of Laplace transforms, transfer functions, and pole-zero plots

First-order system response

Second-order systems

Free vibration of damped, second-order system

Logarithmic decrement

Higher order systems

Review of resonant electrical circuits

Use of energy methods to analyze undamped resonant circuits

Risetime for cascaded systems

Chapter 2 problems

Further reading

Chapter 3. Review of Diode Physics and the Ideal (and Later, Nonideal) Diode

Abstract

Current flow in insulators, good conductors, and semiconductors

Electrons and holes

Drift, diffusion, recombination, and generation

Effects of semiconductor doping

PN junction under thermal equilibrium

PN junction under applied forward bias

Reverse-biased diode

The ideal diode equation

Charge storage in diodes

Charge storage in the diode under forward bias

Reverse recovery in bipolar diodes

Reverse breakdown

Taking a look at a diode datasheet

Some quick comments on Schottky diodes

Chapter 3 problems

Further reading

Chapter 4. Bipolar Transistor Models

Abstract

A little bit of history

Basic NPN transistor

Transistor models in different operating regions

Low-frequency incremental bipolar transistor model

High-frequency incremental model

Reading a transistor datasheet

Limitations of the hybrid-pi model

2N3904 datasheet excerpts

Chapter 4 problems

Further reading

Chapter 5. Basic Bipolar Transistor Amplifiers and Biasing

Abstract

The issue of transistor biasing

Some transistor amplifiers

Chapter 5 problems

Further reading

Chapter 6. Amplifier Bandwidth Estimation Techniques

Abstract

Introduction to open-circuit time constants

Transistor amplifier examples

Short-circuit time constants

Chapter 6 problems

Further reading

Chapter 7. Advanced Amplifier Topics and Design Examples

Abstract

Note on cascaded gain stages and the effects of loading

Worst-case open-circuit time constants calculations

High-frequency output and input impedance of emitter follower buffers

Bootstrapping

Pole splitting

Chapter 7 problems

Further reading

Chapter 8. BJT High-Gain Amplifiers and Current Mirrors

Abstract

The need to augment the hybrid-pi model

Base-width modulation and the extended hybrid-pi model

Calculating small-signal parameters using a transistor datasheet

Building blocks

Chapter 8 problems

Further reading

Chapter 9. Introduction to Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and Amplifiers

Abstract

Early history of field-effect transistors

Qualitative discussion of the basic signal MOSFET

Figuring out the V-I curve of a MOS device

MOS small-signal model (low frequency)

MOS small-signal model (high frequency)

Basic MOS amplifiers

Basic JFETs

Chapter 9 problems

Further reading

Chapter 10. Large-Signal Switching of Bipolar Transistors and MOSFETs

Abstract

Introduction

Development of the large-signal switching model for BJTs

BJT reverse-active region

BJT saturation

BJT base–emitter and base–collector depletion capacitances

Relationship between the charge control and the hybrid–pi parameters in bipolar transistors

Finding depletion capacitances from the datasheet

Manufacturers' testing of BJTs

Charge control model examples

Large-signal switching of MOSFETs

Chapter 10 problems

Further reading

2N2222 NPN transistor datasheet excerpts

Si4410DY N-channel MOSFET datasheet excerpts

Chapter 11. Review of Feedback Systems

Abstract

Introduction and some early history of feedback control

Invention of the negative feedback amplifier

Control system basics

Loop transmission and disturbance rejection

Approximate closed-loop gain of a feedback loop

Pole locations, damping and relative stability

The effects of feedback on relative stability

Routh stability criterion (a.k.a. the “Routh test”)

The phase margin and gain margin tests

Relationship between damping ratio and phase margin

Phase margin, step response, and frequency response

Loop compensation techniques—lead and lag networks

Parenthetical comment on some interesting feedback loops

Chapter 11 problems

Further reading

Chapter 12. Basic Operational Amplifier Topologies and a Case Study

Abstract

Basic operational amplifier operation

A brief review of LM741 op-amp schematic

Some real-world limitations of op-amps

Noise

Chapter 12 Problems

Further reading

Chapter 13. Review of Current Feedback Operational Amplifiers

Abstract

Conventional voltage-feedback op-amp and the constant “gain–bandwidth product” paradigm

Slew-rate limitations in a conventional voltage-feedback op-amp

The current-feedback op-amp

Absence of slew-rate limit in current-feedback op-amps

Manufacturer's datasheet information for a current-feedback amplifier

A more detailed model and some comments on current-feedback op-amp limitations

Chapter 13 problems

Further reading

Appendix: LM6181 current-feedback op-amp

Chapter 14. Analog Low-Pass Filters

Abstract

Introduction

Review of LPF basics

Butterworth filter

Comparison of Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters

Filter implementation

Active LPF implementations

Some comments on high-pass and band-pass filters

Chapter 14 problems

Further reading

Chapter 15. Passive Components, Prototyping Issues, and a Case Study in PC Board Layout

Abstract

Resistors

Comments on surface-mount resistors

Comments on resistor types

Capacitors

Inductors

Discussion of some PC board layout issues

Some personal thoughts on prototyping tools

Chapter 15 problems

Further reading

Chapter 16. Noise

Abstract

Thermal (a.k.a. “Johnson” or “White”) noise in resistors

Schottky (“shot”) noise

1/f (“pink” or “flicker”) noise

Excess noise in resistors

“Popcorn” noise (a.k.a. “burst” noise)

Bipolar transistor noise

Field-effect transistor noise

Op-amp noise model

Selecting a noise-optimized op-amp

Signal-to-noise ratio

Things that are not noise

Chapter 16 problems

Further reading

Chapter 17. Other Useful Design Techniques and Loose Ends

Abstract

Thermal circuits

Steady-state model of conductive heat transfer

Thermal energy storage

Using thermal circuit analogies to determine the static semiconductor junction temperature

Mechanical circuit analogies

The translinear principle

Input impedance of an infinitely long resistive ladder

Transmission lines 101

Node equations and Cramer's rule

Finding natural frequencies of LRC circuits

Some comments on scaling laws in nature

Geometric scaling

Some personal comments on the use and abuse of SPICE modeling

Chapter 17 problems

Further reading

Appendices

Appendix 1: Some useful approximations and identities

Appendix 2: p, μ, m, k and M

Appendix 3: MATLAB scripts for control system examples

Index

About the Author

Marc Thompson

Dr. Thompson specializes in custom R/D, analysis, and failure investigations into multi-disciplinary electrical, magnetic, electromechanical and electronic systems at Thompson Consulting, Inc. (Harvard MA).

The author is also Teaching Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He teaches graduate-level and undergraduate seminars in analog, power quality, power electronics, electomechanics, electric motors, rotating machinery, and power distribution for high-tech companies. He has taught for University of Wisconsin-Madison, covering classes in electric motors, electromechanical systems, power electronics and magnetic design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Thompson Consulting, Inc. MA, USA. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, MA, USA.

Reviews

"...an excellent book for an advanced class in electrical engineering or for analog-circuit designers who want to !earn quickly about analog circuits and apply that knowledge to designing and building real circuits."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, Jan-Feb 2015

Ratings and Reviews

