Intuitive Analog Circuit Design
2nd Edition
Description
Intuitive Analog Circuit Design outlines ways of thinking about analog circuits and systems that let you develop a feel for what a good, working analog circuit design should be. This book reflects author Marc Thompson's 30 years of experience designing analog and power electronics circuits and teaching graduate-level analog circuit design, and is the ideal reference for anyone who needs a straightforward introduction to the subject.
In this book, Dr. Thompson describes intuitive and "back-of-the-envelope" techniques for designing and analyzing analog circuits, including transistor amplifiers (CMOS, JFET, and bipolar), transistor switching, noise in analog circuits, thermal circuit design, magnetic circuit design, and control systems. The application of some simple rules of thumb and design techniques is the first step in developing an intuitive understanding of the behavior of complex electrical systems.
Introducing analog circuit design with a minimum of mathematics, this book uses numerous real-world examples to help you make the transition to analog design. The second edition is an ideal introductory text for anyone new to the area of analog circuit design.
Key Features
- LTSPICE files and PowerPoint files available online to assist readers and instructors in simulating circuits found in the text
- Design examples are used throughout the text, along with end-of-chapter examples
- Covers real-world parasitic elements in circuit design and their effects
Readership
Electronics engineers and designers; analog designers; engineering students; electronics hobbyists
Table of Contents
Dedication
In memoriam
Preface to the Second Edition
Changes in the second edition
Software used by the author
Thanks
From a Next Generation Analog Designer (?)
Chapter 1. Introduction and Motivation
Abstract
The need for analog designers
Some early history of technological advances in analog integrated circuits
Digital vs. analog implementation: designer's choice
So, why do we become analog designers?
Note on nomenclature in this text
Note on coverage in this book
Further reading
Chapter 2. Review of Signal Processing Basics
Abstract
Review of Laplace transforms, transfer functions, and pole-zero plots
First-order system response
Second-order systems
Free vibration of damped, second-order system
Logarithmic decrement
Higher order systems
Review of resonant electrical circuits
Use of energy methods to analyze undamped resonant circuits
Risetime for cascaded systems
Chapter 2 problems
Further reading
Chapter 3. Review of Diode Physics and the Ideal (and Later, Nonideal) Diode
Abstract
Current flow in insulators, good conductors, and semiconductors
Electrons and holes
Drift, diffusion, recombination, and generation
Effects of semiconductor doping
PN junction under thermal equilibrium
PN junction under applied forward bias
Reverse-biased diode
The ideal diode equation
Charge storage in diodes
Charge storage in the diode under forward bias
Reverse recovery in bipolar diodes
Reverse breakdown
Taking a look at a diode datasheet
Some quick comments on Schottky diodes
Chapter 3 problems
Further reading
Chapter 4. Bipolar Transistor Models
Abstract
A little bit of history
Basic NPN transistor
Transistor models in different operating regions
Low-frequency incremental bipolar transistor model
High-frequency incremental model
Reading a transistor datasheet
Limitations of the hybrid-pi model
2N3904 datasheet excerpts
Chapter 4 problems
Further reading
Chapter 5. Basic Bipolar Transistor Amplifiers and Biasing
Abstract
The issue of transistor biasing
Some transistor amplifiers
Chapter 5 problems
Further reading
Chapter 6. Amplifier Bandwidth Estimation Techniques
Abstract
Introduction to open-circuit time constants
Transistor amplifier examples
Short-circuit time constants
Chapter 6 problems
Further reading
Chapter 7. Advanced Amplifier Topics and Design Examples
Abstract
Note on cascaded gain stages and the effects of loading
Worst-case open-circuit time constants calculations
High-frequency output and input impedance of emitter follower buffers
Bootstrapping
Pole splitting
Chapter 7 problems
Further reading
Chapter 8. BJT High-Gain Amplifiers and Current Mirrors
Abstract
The need to augment the hybrid-pi model
Base-width modulation and the extended hybrid-pi model
Calculating small-signal parameters using a transistor datasheet
Building blocks
Chapter 8 problems
Further reading
Chapter 9. Introduction to Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and Amplifiers
Abstract
Early history of field-effect transistors
Qualitative discussion of the basic signal MOSFET
Figuring out the V-I curve of a MOS device
MOS small-signal model (low frequency)
MOS small-signal model (high frequency)
Basic MOS amplifiers
Basic JFETs
Chapter 9 problems
Further reading
Chapter 10. Large-Signal Switching of Bipolar Transistors and MOSFETs
Abstract
Introduction
Development of the large-signal switching model for BJTs
BJT reverse-active region
BJT saturation
BJT base–emitter and base–collector depletion capacitances
Relationship between the charge control and the hybrid–pi parameters in bipolar transistors
Finding depletion capacitances from the datasheet
Manufacturers' testing of BJTs
Charge control model examples
Large-signal switching of MOSFETs
Chapter 10 problems
Further reading
2N2222 NPN transistor datasheet excerpts
Si4410DY N-channel MOSFET datasheet excerpts
Chapter 11. Review of Feedback Systems
Abstract
Introduction and some early history of feedback control
Invention of the negative feedback amplifier
Control system basics
Loop transmission and disturbance rejection
Approximate closed-loop gain of a feedback loop
Pole locations, damping and relative stability
The effects of feedback on relative stability
Routh stability criterion (a.k.a. the “Routh test”)
The phase margin and gain margin tests
Relationship between damping ratio and phase margin
Phase margin, step response, and frequency response
Loop compensation techniques—lead and lag networks
Parenthetical comment on some interesting feedback loops
Chapter 11 problems
Further reading
Chapter 12. Basic Operational Amplifier Topologies and a Case Study
Abstract
Basic operational amplifier operation
A brief review of LM741 op-amp schematic
Some real-world limitations of op-amps
Noise
Chapter 12 Problems
Further reading
Chapter 13. Review of Current Feedback Operational Amplifiers
Abstract
Conventional voltage-feedback op-amp and the constant “gain–bandwidth product” paradigm
Slew-rate limitations in a conventional voltage-feedback op-amp
The current-feedback op-amp
Absence of slew-rate limit in current-feedback op-amps
Manufacturer's datasheet information for a current-feedback amplifier
A more detailed model and some comments on current-feedback op-amp limitations
Chapter 13 problems
Further reading
Appendix: LM6181 current-feedback op-amp
Chapter 14. Analog Low-Pass Filters
Abstract
Introduction
Review of LPF basics
Butterworth filter
Comparison of Butterworth, Chebyshev, and Bessel filters
Filter implementation
Active LPF implementations
Some comments on high-pass and band-pass filters
Chapter 14 problems
Further reading
Chapter 15. Passive Components, Prototyping Issues, and a Case Study in PC Board Layout
Abstract
Resistors
Comments on surface-mount resistors
Comments on resistor types
Capacitors
Inductors
Discussion of some PC board layout issues
Some personal thoughts on prototyping tools
Chapter 15 problems
Further reading
Chapter 16. Noise
Abstract
Thermal (a.k.a. “Johnson” or “White”) noise in resistors
Schottky (“shot”) noise
1/f (“pink” or “flicker”) noise
Excess noise in resistors
“Popcorn” noise (a.k.a. “burst” noise)
Bipolar transistor noise
Field-effect transistor noise
Op-amp noise model
Selecting a noise-optimized op-amp
Signal-to-noise ratio
Things that are not noise
Chapter 16 problems
Further reading
Chapter 17. Other Useful Design Techniques and Loose Ends
Abstract
Thermal circuits
Steady-state model of conductive heat transfer
Thermal energy storage
Using thermal circuit analogies to determine the static semiconductor junction temperature
Mechanical circuit analogies
The translinear principle
Input impedance of an infinitely long resistive ladder
Transmission lines 101
Node equations and Cramer's rule
Finding natural frequencies of LRC circuits
Some comments on scaling laws in nature
Geometric scaling
Some personal comments on the use and abuse of SPICE modeling
Chapter 17 problems
Further reading
Appendices
Appendix 1: Some useful approximations and identities
Appendix 2: p, μ, m, k and M
Appendix 3: MATLAB scripts for control system examples
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2014
- Published:
- 22nd November 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059085
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124058668
About the Author
Marc Thompson
Dr. Thompson specializes in custom R/D, analysis, and failure investigations into multi-disciplinary electrical, magnetic, electromechanical and electronic systems at Thompson Consulting, Inc. (Harvard MA).
The author is also Teaching Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He teaches graduate-level and undergraduate seminars in analog, power quality, power electronics, electomechanics, electric motors, rotating machinery, and power distribution for high-tech companies. He has taught for University of Wisconsin-Madison, covering classes in electric motors, electromechanical systems, power electronics and magnetic design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Thompson Consulting, Inc. MA, USA. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, MA, USA.
Reviews
"...an excellent book for an advanced class in electrical engineering or for analog-circuit designers who want to !earn quickly about analog circuits and apply that knowledge to designing and building real circuits."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, Jan-Feb 2015