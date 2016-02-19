Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes considers various types of wastewater problems and the selection of proper mode of treatment, as well as the design of the equipment required.

This book is divided into eight chapters and begins with a summary of the theory involved in the specific process, such as chemical kinetics and material and energy balances. The next chapter deals with the physical and chemical principles of wastewater treatment processes. These topics are followed by discussions of the important design parameters involved in the process and the determination of such parameters using laboratory-scale or pilot-plant equipment. Other chapters explore the development of a systematic design procedure for the treatment plant. The final chapters look into the mathematical modeling of biological treatment processes.

This book will prove useful to practicing engineers and students.