Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes considers various types of wastewater problems and the selection of proper mode of treatment, as well as the design of the equipment required.
This book is divided into eight chapters and begins with a summary of the theory involved in the specific process, such as chemical kinetics and material and energy balances. The next chapter deals with the physical and chemical principles of wastewater treatment processes. These topics are followed by discussions of the important design parameters involved in the process and the determination of such parameters using laboratory-scale or pilot-plant equipment. Other chapters explore the development of a systematic design procedure for the treatment plant. The final chapters look into the mathematical modeling of biological treatment processes.
This book will prove useful to practicing engineers and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1. Introduction
2. The Role of the Engineer in Water Pollution Abatement
3. Degrees of Wastewater Treatment and Water Quality Standards
4. Sources of Wastewaters
5. Economics of Wastewater Treatment and Economic Balance for Water Reuse 10
6. Effect of Water Pollution on Environment and Biota
7. Eutrophication
8. Types of Water Supply and Classification of Water Contaminants
References
2 Characterization of Domestic and Industrial Wastewaters
1. Measurement of Concentration of Contaminants in Wastewaters
2. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 1—Oxygen Parameter Methods
3. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 2—Carbon Parameter Methods
4. Mathematical Model for the BOD Curve
5. Determination of Parameters k and Lo
6. Relationship Between k and Ratio BOD5/BODu
7. Environmental Effects on the BOD Test
8. Nitrification
9. Evaluation of Feasibility of Biological Treatment for an Industrial Wastewater
10. Characteristics of Municipal Sewage
11. Industrial Wastewater Surveys
12. Statistical Correlation of Industrial Waste Survey Data
Problems
References
3 Pretreatment and Primary Treatment
1. Introduction
2. Screening
3. Sedimentation
4. Flotation
5. Neutralization (and Equalization)
Problems
References
4 Theory and Practice of Aeration in Wastewater Treatment
1. Introduction7
2. Steps Involved in the Oxygen-Transfer Process
3. Oxygen-Transfer Rate Equation
4. Determination of the Overall Mass-Transfer Coefficient KLa by Unsteady State Aeration of Tap Water
5. Integration of the Differential Equation for Oxygen Transfer Between Limits
6. Unsteady State Aeration of Activated Sludge Liquor
7. Steady State Determination of KLa for the Activated Sludge Liquor
8. Oxygenation Capacity (OC)
9. Corrections for KLa and Oxygenation Capacity (OC) with Temperature and Pressure
10. Transfer Efficiency of Aeration Units
11. Effect of Wastewater Characteristics on Oxygen Transfer
12. Laboratory Determination of Oxygen-Transfer Coefficient α
13. Classification of Aeration Equipment—Oxygen-Transfer Efficiency
14. Air Diffusion Units
15. Turbine Aeration Units
16. Surface Aeration Units
Problems
References
5 Secondary Treatment: The Activated Sludge Process
1. Introduction
2. Mathematical Modeling of Activated Sludge Process
3. Kinetics Relationships
4. Material Balance Relationships
5. Relationship for Optimum Settling Conditions of Sludge
6. Experimental Determination of Parameters Needed for Design of Aerobic Biological Reactors
7. Design Procedure for an Activated Sludge Plant
8. The Michaelis-Menten Relationship
9. The Concept of Sludge Age
10. Kinetics of Continuous Treatment Systems: Plug Flow, Complete Mix, and Arbitrary Flow Reactors
Problems
References
6 Secondary Treatment: Other Aerobic and Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Processes
1. Introduction
2. Extended Aeration (or Total Oxidation Process)
3. Contact Stabilization
4. Other Modifications of Conventional Activated Sludge Process: Step Aeration, Complete Mix Activated Sludge Process, and Tapered Aeration
5. Aerated Lagoons
6. Wastewater Stabilization Ponds
7. Trickling Filters
8. Anaerobic Treatment
Problems
References
7 Sludge Treatment and Disposal
1. Introduction
2. Aerobic and Anaerobic Digestion of Sludges
3. Thickening of Sludges
4. Dewatering of Sludges by Vacuum Filtration
5. Pressure Filtration
6. Centrifugation
7. Bed Drying of Sludges
8. Pre-Dewatering Treatment of Sludges
9. Sludge Disposal
Problems
References
8 Tertiary Treatment of Wastewaters
1. Introduction
2. Suspended Solids Removal
3. Carbon Adsorption
4. Ion Exchange
5. Reverse Osmosis
6. Electrodialysis
7. Chemical Oxidation Processes (Chlorination and Ozonation)
8. Nutrient Removal
9. Sonozone Wastewater Purification Process
Problems
References
Appendix
Conversion Factors from English to Metric Units
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151177