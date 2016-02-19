Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125765503, 9780323151177

Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes

1st Edition

Authors: R Ramalho
eBook ISBN: 9780323151177
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 420
Description

Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Processes considers various types of wastewater problems and the selection of proper mode of treatment, as well as the design of the equipment required.

This book is divided into eight chapters and begins with a summary of the theory involved in the specific process, such as chemical kinetics and material and energy balances. The next chapter deals with the physical and chemical principles of wastewater treatment processes. These topics are followed by discussions of the important design parameters involved in the process and the determination of such parameters using laboratory-scale or pilot-plant equipment. Other chapters explore the development of a systematic design procedure for the treatment plant. The final chapters look into the mathematical modeling of biological treatment processes.

This book will prove useful to practicing engineers and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

1. Introduction

2. The Role of the Engineer in Water Pollution Abatement

3. Degrees of Wastewater Treatment and Water Quality Standards

4. Sources of Wastewaters

5. Economics of Wastewater Treatment and Economic Balance for Water Reuse 10

6. Effect of Water Pollution on Environment and Biota

7. Eutrophication

8. Types of Water Supply and Classification of Water Contaminants

References

2 Characterization of Domestic and Industrial Wastewaters

1. Measurement of Concentration of Contaminants in Wastewaters

2. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 1—Oxygen Parameter Methods

3. Measurement of Organic Content: Group 2—Carbon Parameter Methods

4. Mathematical Model for the BOD Curve

5. Determination of Parameters k and Lo

6. Relationship Between k and Ratio BOD5/BODu

7. Environmental Effects on the BOD Test

8. Nitrification

9. Evaluation of Feasibility of Biological Treatment for an Industrial Wastewater

10. Characteristics of Municipal Sewage

11. Industrial Wastewater Surveys

12. Statistical Correlation of Industrial Waste Survey Data

Problems

References

3 Pretreatment and Primary Treatment

1. Introduction

2. Screening

3. Sedimentation

4. Flotation

5. Neutralization (and Equalization)

Problems

References

4 Theory and Practice of Aeration in Wastewater Treatment

1. Introduction7

2. Steps Involved in the Oxygen-Transfer Process

3. Oxygen-Transfer Rate Equation

4. Determination of the Overall Mass-Transfer Coefficient KLa by Unsteady State Aeration of Tap Water

5. Integration of the Differential Equation for Oxygen Transfer Between Limits

6. Unsteady State Aeration of Activated Sludge Liquor

7. Steady State Determination of KLa for the Activated Sludge Liquor

8. Oxygenation Capacity (OC)

9. Corrections for KLa and Oxygenation Capacity (OC) with Temperature and Pressure

10. Transfer Efficiency of Aeration Units

11. Effect of Wastewater Characteristics on Oxygen Transfer

12. Laboratory Determination of Oxygen-Transfer Coefficient α

13. Classification of Aeration Equipment—Oxygen-Transfer Efficiency

14. Air Diffusion Units

15. Turbine Aeration Units

16. Surface Aeration Units

Problems

References

5 Secondary Treatment: The Activated Sludge Process

1. Introduction

2. Mathematical Modeling of Activated Sludge Process

3. Kinetics Relationships

4. Material Balance Relationships

5. Relationship for Optimum Settling Conditions of Sludge

6. Experimental Determination of Parameters Needed for Design of Aerobic Biological Reactors

7. Design Procedure for an Activated Sludge Plant

8. The Michaelis-Menten Relationship

9. The Concept of Sludge Age

10. Kinetics of Continuous Treatment Systems: Plug Flow, Complete Mix, and Arbitrary Flow Reactors

Problems

References

6 Secondary Treatment: Other Aerobic and Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Processes

1. Introduction

2. Extended Aeration (or Total Oxidation Process)

3. Contact Stabilization

4. Other Modifications of Conventional Activated Sludge Process: Step Aeration, Complete Mix Activated Sludge Process, and Tapered Aeration

5. Aerated Lagoons

6. Wastewater Stabilization Ponds

7. Trickling Filters

8. Anaerobic Treatment

Problems

References

7 Sludge Treatment and Disposal

1. Introduction

2. Aerobic and Anaerobic Digestion of Sludges

3. Thickening of Sludges

4. Dewatering of Sludges by Vacuum Filtration

5. Pressure Filtration

6. Centrifugation

7. Bed Drying of Sludges

8. Pre-Dewatering Treatment of Sludges

9. Sludge Disposal

Problems

References

8 Tertiary Treatment of Wastewaters

1. Introduction

2. Suspended Solids Removal

3. Carbon Adsorption

4. Ion Exchange

5. Reverse Osmosis

6. Electrodialysis

7. Chemical Oxidation Processes (Chlorination and Ozonation)

8. Nutrient Removal

9. Sonozone Wastewater Purification Process

Problems

References

Appendix

Conversion Factors from English to Metric Units

Index

About the Author

R Ramalho

