Introduction to Stellar Statistics discusses the fundamental concepts that are essential in utilizing statistical methods in quantifying the variables present in celestial bodies. The title emphasizes detailing a conceptual system that aids in the organization of collected data. The text first introduces stellar statistics, and then proceeds to covering the observational data and the elements. Next, the selection talks about the apparent distribution of the stars and galaxies. Chapter V tackles kinematics, while Chapter VI covers stellar distances. In the last chapter, the text presents the integral equation of stellar statistics. The book will be of great interest to scientists involved in the study of celestial bodies, such astronomers and astrophysicists.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Plates

Chapter I. Introduction

1. A Qualitative Survey

Chapter II. The Observational Data

2. The Direction of the Star Light

3. The Quality of the Star Light

4. The Quantity of the Star Light: Photometry

5. The Quantity of the Star Light: Colorimetry

Chapter III. Elements of Statistics

6. The Concept of Probability

7. Statistical Independence

8. Expectation Values

9. Some Probability Distributions

10. The Fourier Transform

11. Statistical Applications of the Fourier Transform

12. Further Probability Distributions

13. Estimation

14. Testing Hypotheses

15. Confidence Regions

16. Regression

Chapter IV. The Apparent Distribution of the Stars and Galaxies

17. The Galactic Plane

18. The Apparent Distribution of the Stars

19. The Apparent Distribution of the Star Clusters

20. The Apparent Distribution of the Galaxies

Chapter V. Kinematics

21. The Solar Motion Estimated from Radial Velocities

22. The Solar Motion Estimated from Proper Motions

23. The Mean Motion of the Stars: Galactic Rotation

24. The Mean Motion of the Galaxies: the Red-shift

25. The Distribution of the Stellar Velocities in the Vicinity of the Sun

Chapter VI. Stellar Distances

26. Primary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances

27. Colour-magnitude Diagrams

28. Secondary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances

29. Tertiary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances

Chapter VII. Integral Equations of Stellar Statistics

30. The Basic Integral Equations

31. Solving the Integral Equations

32. The Moments of the Solutions of the Integral Equations

33. Approximation in the Mean

34. The Convolution Equation: Miscellanea

35. Conditional Means

36. Spherically Symmetrical Star Clusters

Appendix I. Some Research Problems

Appendix II. Quadratic Forms on the Unit Sphere

Appendix III. Some Recent Work on the Distribution of Stellar Velocities

References

Index

