Introduction to Stellar Statistics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Introduction to Stellar Statistics discusses the fundamental concepts that are essential in utilizing statistical methods in quantifying the variables present in celestial bodies. The title emphasizes detailing a conceptual system that aids in the organization of collected data. The text first introduces stellar statistics, and then proceeds to covering the observational data and the elements. Next, the selection talks about the apparent distribution of the stars and galaxies. Chapter V tackles kinematics, while Chapter VI covers stellar distances. In the last chapter, the text presents the integral equation of stellar statistics. The book will be of great interest to scientists involved in the study of celestial bodies, such astronomers and astrophysicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Plates
Chapter I. Introduction
1. A Qualitative Survey
Chapter II. The Observational Data
2. The Direction of the Star Light
3. The Quality of the Star Light
4. The Quantity of the Star Light: Photometry
5. The Quantity of the Star Light: Colorimetry
Chapter III. Elements of Statistics
6. The Concept of Probability
7. Statistical Independence
8. Expectation Values
9. Some Probability Distributions
10. The Fourier Transform
11. Statistical Applications of the Fourier Transform
12. Further Probability Distributions
13. Estimation
14. Testing Hypotheses
15. Confidence Regions
16. Regression
Chapter IV. The Apparent Distribution of the Stars and Galaxies
17. The Galactic Plane
18. The Apparent Distribution of the Stars
19. The Apparent Distribution of the Star Clusters
20. The Apparent Distribution of the Galaxies
Chapter V. Kinematics
21. The Solar Motion Estimated from Radial Velocities
22. The Solar Motion Estimated from Proper Motions
23. The Mean Motion of the Stars: Galactic Rotation
24. The Mean Motion of the Galaxies: the Red-shift
25. The Distribution of the Stellar Velocities in the Vicinity of the Sun
Chapter VI. Stellar Distances
26. Primary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances
27. Colour-magnitude Diagrams
28. Secondary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances
29. Tertiary Methods of Estimating Stellar Distances
Chapter VII. Integral Equations of Stellar Statistics
30. The Basic Integral Equations
31. Solving the Integral Equations
32. The Moments of the Solutions of the Integral Equations
33. Approximation in the Mean
34. The Convolution Equation: Miscellanea
35. Conditional Means
36. Spherically Symmetrical Star Clusters
Appendix I. Some Research Problems
Appendix II. Quadratic Forms on the Unit Sphere
Appendix III. Some Recent Work on the Distribution of Stellar Velocities
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184951