Introduction to Spatial Mapping of Biomolecules by Imaging Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128189986

Introduction to Spatial Mapping of Biomolecules by Imaging Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Editors: Bindesh Shrestha
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189986
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Introduction to Spatial Mapping of Biomolecules by Imaging Mass Spectrometry introduces scientists to IMS, describing its many applications for diverse classes of biomolecules. The book is divided into two sections, with the first building a foundation of IMS knowledge by introducing sample preparation, visualization guidelines, molecule identification, quantification, and software and hardware tools. The second section contains chapters focused on each biomolecule class (sugars, polar metabolites, and so on). All chapters include an introduction/background, review of complementary non-IMS techniques, a summary of successful IMS case studies with illustrative figures, a table (showing tissue, condition, ionization modality, and more), and future directions.

The second part of the book can be used by both novices and experts looking for a quick deep-dive into IMS for a specific class of molecule used in their research.

Key Features

  • Provides the introductory foundations of Imaging Mass Spectrometry for those new to the technique
  • Organized by molecule class to facilitate a quick, deep-dive, allowing researchers to immediately apply these techniques to their work
  • Includes a table in every molecule class chapter, summarizing the IMS experiments done for each class of molecules

Readership

Scientists interested in imaging mass spectrometry, including bioanalytical chemists in academia and pharma, many with experience with mass spectrometry (either as mass spec lab scientists/PIs or customers of such mass spec services). Biochemists, biologists, biomedical scientists or other scientist who want to learn more about visualizing biomolecules on tissue

Table of Contents

Section I: Imaging Mass Spectrometry Basics
1. Introduction to imaging mass spectrometry
2. Sample preparation guidelines
3. Molecule identification strategies
4. Quantitation workflow in imaging mass spectrometry
5. Molecule visualization schemes (normalization, scale, color schemes)
6. Software
7. Hardware

Section II: Biomolecule Mapping by Imaging Mass Spectrometry
8. Sugars
9. N-Glycan
10. Gangliosides
11. Amino Acids
12. Neuropeptides
13. Ceramides
14. Sphingomyelins
15. Phospholipids
16. Secondary plant metabolites
17. TCA cycle metabolites
18. Neurotransmitters
19. Drugs – examples
20.Steroids
21. ADP, ATP
22. Bacterial metabolites
23. Fatty acids
24. Triglyceride
25. Proteins

About the Editor

Bindesh Shrestha

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Application Support Scientist, Waters Corporation, Beverly, MA, USA

