Introduction to Spatial Mapping of Biomolecules by Imaging Mass Spectrometry introduces scientists to IMS, describing its many applications for diverse classes of biomolecules. The book is divided into two sections, with the first building a foundation of IMS knowledge by introducing sample preparation, visualization guidelines, molecule identification, quantification, and software and hardware tools. The second section contains chapters focused on each biomolecule class (sugars, polar metabolites, and so on). All chapters include an introduction/background, review of complementary non-IMS techniques, a summary of successful IMS case studies with illustrative figures, a table (showing tissue, condition, ionization modality, and more), and future directions.

The second part of the book can be used by both novices and experts looking for a quick deep-dive into IMS for a specific class of molecule used in their research.