Introduction to Social Media Investigation
1st Edition
A Hands-on Approach
Description
If you’re interested in using social media as an investigative tool, Introduction to Social Media Investigation will show you how! Social networks and social media, like Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare, are some of the most popular services on the Web, with hundreds of millions of users. The public information that people share on these sites can be valuable for anyone interested in investigating people of interest through open, public sources.
Social media as an investigative device is in its infancy and not well understood. This book presents an overview of social media and discusses special skills and techniques to use when conducting investigations. The book features hands-on tutorials and case studies and offers additional data-gathering techniques.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of social media sites, information types, privacy policies, and other general issues relevant to investigating individuals online
- Discusses the special skills and techniques needed when conducting investigations using social media
- Includes hands-on tutorials and case studies using Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media sites using proven investigative techniques
- Shows how to gather additional data using advanced techniques such as crowdsourcing, data mining, and network analysis
Readership
Computer security professionals, digital investigators in law enforcement, investigative journalists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Background and basics
- Abstract
- Investigating on Social Media
- A Brief History of Social Media
- Types of Content
- Categories of Social Media
- Current Social Media Landscape
- Some Vocabulary
- Our Own Target
- Privacy: Yours and Others'
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Types of personal information
- Abstract
- Basic Demographics
- Social Connections and Associates
- Location Data
- Behavior Patterns
- Posted Content
- What You (Probably) Won't Find
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Privacy controls
- Abstract
- What are Privacy Controls?
- Privacy Controls
- Privacy Awareness
- Investigating Private Accounts
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Finding people on social media
- Abstract
- The Importance of Usernames
- Finding People
- Case Study
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Location data
- Abstract
- The Lexicon of Locations
- Collecting Location Information
- Using Location Data
- Challenges to Using Location Data
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Legal issues
- Abstract
- Right to Privacy
- Terms of Service
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Facebook
- Abstract
- Facebook Overview
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Twitter
- Abstract
- Case Study Paragon: Anthony Weiner
- Twitter Overview
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Foursquare
- Abstract
- Description
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Pinterest
- Abstract
- Description of the Site
- User Demographics
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: LinkedIn
- Abstract
- Introduction
- User Demographics
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Google +
- Abstract
- Introduction: Before Google +
- Description of the Site
- User Demographics
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Tumblr
- Abstract
- Description of the Site
- User Demographics
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Instagram
- Abstract
- Case Study Paragon: Saladworks
- Instagram Overview
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16: YouTube
- Abstract
- Case Study Paragon: Elliot Rodger
- YouTube Overview
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Privacy Levels and Access
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 17: Forums and question and answer sites
- Abstract
- Description of Forum- and Q&A-Style Sites
- Major Forums and Question and Answer Sites
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 18: Other networking sites
- Abstract
- Chinese Social Networking Sites
- Other Sites
- Conclusions and Guidelines
- Chapter 19: Social media sharing
- Abstract
- Photos and Videos
- Music
- Conclusions
- Chapter 20: Online dating
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Major Online Dating Sites
- Finding People
- Obtaining Data
- Case Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Analyzing networks
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Visualizations
- Terminology
- Analysis
- Obtaining Social Network and Data
- Example Analyses
- Chapter 22: How to use NodeXL
- Abstract
- Getting Started with NodeXL
- Analyzing Networks
- Visualizing Networks
- Chapter 23: Beyond the individual
- Abstract
- Organizations
- Communities and Events
- Conclusions
- Chapter 24: Inferring traits from profiles
- Abstract
- Offline
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25: An Example Investigation
- Abstract
- The Target
- The Background
- Investigation Results
- Conclusion
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 13th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018026
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128016565
About the Author
Jennifer Golbeck
Jennifer Golbeck Ph.D Is an Associate Professor in the College of Information Studies and Director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab at the University of Maryland, College Park. Her research interests include social network and social media analysis, recommender systems, trust on the web, human computer interaction and and how to use social relationships to improve the way people interact with information. She was named as one of IEEE Intelligent System's "Top Ten to Watch", is a Research Fellow in the Web Science Research Initiative and is a sought after speaker on social media
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Information Studies, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Reviews
"An introductory survey of social media sites, combined with a generalized approach to analytic tools and metadata, is presented in this book." --Computing Reviews