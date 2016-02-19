Introduction to Set Theory and Topology

Table of Contents



Foreword to the First English Edition

Foreword to the Second English Edition

Part I Set Theory

Introduction to Part I

I. Propositional Calculus

§ 1. The Disjunction and Conjunction of Propositions

§ 2. Negation

§ 3. Implication

Exercises

II. Algebra of Sets. Finite Operations

§ 1. Operations on Sets

§ 2. Inter-Relationship with the Propositional Calculus

§ 3. Inclusion

§ 4. Space. Complement of a Set

§ 5. The axiomatics of the Algebra of Sets

§ 6. Boolean Algebra. Lattices

§ 7. Ideals and Filters

Exercises

III. Propositional Functions. Cartesian Products

§ 1. The Operation {x: φ(x)}

§ 2. Quantifiers

§ 3. Ordered Pairs

§ 4. Cartesian Product

§ 5. Propositional Functions of Two Variables. Relations

§ 6. Cartesian Products of n Sets. Propositional Functions of n Variables

§ 7. On the Axiomatics of Set Theory

Exercises

IV. The Mapping Concept. Infinite Operations. Families of Sets

§ 1. The Mapping Concept

§ 2. Set-Valued Mappings

§ 3. The Mapping Fx = {y: φ(x,y)}

§ 4. Images and Inverse Images Determined by a Mapping

§ 5. The Operations ∪R and ∩R. Covers

§ 6. Additive and Multiplicative Families of Sets

§ 7. Borel Families of Sets

§ 8. Generalized Cartesian Products

Exercises

V. The Concept of the Power of a Set. Countable Sets

§ 1. One-to-one Mappings

§ 2. Power of a Set

§ 3. Countable Sets

Exercises

VI. Operations on Cardinal Numbers. The Numbers a and c

§ 1. Addition and Multiplication

§ 2. Exponentiation

§ 3. Inequalities for Cardinal Numbers

§ 4. Properties of the Number c

Exercises

VII. Order Relations

§ 1. Definitions

§ 2. Similarity. Order Types

§ 3. Dense Ordering

§ 4. Continuous Ordering

§ 5. Inverse Systems, Inverse Limits

Exercises

VIII. Well Ordering

§ 1. Well Ordering

§ 2. Theorem on Transfinite Induction

§ 3. Theorems on the Comparison of Ordinal Numbers

§ 4. Sets of Ordinal Numbers

§ 5. The Number Ω

§ 6. The Arithmetic of Ordinal Numbers

§ 7. The Well-Ordering Theorem

§ 8. Definitions by Transfinite Induction

Exercises

Part II Topology

Introduction to Part II

IX. Metric Spaces. Euclidean Spaces

§ 1. Metric Spaces

§ 2. Diameter of a Set. Bounded Spaces. Bounded Mappings

§ 3. The Hubert Cube

§ 4. Convergence of a Sequence of Points

§ 5. Properties of the Limit

§ 6. Limit in the Cartesian Product

§ 7. Uniform Convergence

Exercises

X. Topological Spaces

§ 1. Definition. Closure Axioms

§ 2. Relations to Metric Spaces

§ 3. Further Algebraic Properties of the Closure Operation

§ 4. Closed Sets. Open Sets

§ 5. Operations on Closed Sets and Open Sets

§ 6. Interior Points. Neighborhoods

§ 7. The Concept of open Set as the Primitive Term of the Notion of Topological Space

§ 8. Base and Subbase

§ 9. Relativization. Subspaces

§ 10. Comparison of Topologies

§ 11. Cover of a Space

Exercises

XI. Basic Topological Concepts

§ 1. Borel Sets

§ 2. Dense Sets and boundary Sets

§ 3. T1-spaces, T2-spaces

§ 4. Regular Spaces, Normal Spaces

§ 5. Accumulation Points. Isolated Points

§ 6. The Derived Set

§ 7. Sets Dense in Themselves

Exercises

XII. Continuous Mappings

§ 1. Continuity

§ 2. Homeomorphisms

§ 3. Case of Metric Spaces

§ 4. Distance of a Point from a Set. Normality of Metric Spaces

§ 5. Extension of Continuous Functions. Tietze Theorem

§ 6. Completely Regular Spaces

Exercises

XIII. Cartesian Products

§ 1. Cartesian Product X x Y of Topological Spaces

§ 2. Projections and Continuous Mappings

§ 3. Invariants of Cartesian Multiplication

§ 4. Diagonal

§ 5. Generalized Cartesian Products

§ 6. XT Considered as a Topological Space. The Cube JT

§ 7. Cartesian Products of Metric Spaces

Exercises

XIV. Spaces with a Countable Base

§ 1. General Properties

§ 2. Separable Spaces

§ 3. Theorems on Cardinality in Spaces with Countable Bases

§ 4. Imbedding in the Hubert Cube

§ 5. Condensation Points. The Cantor-Bendixson Theorem

Exercises

XV. Complete Spaces

§ 1. Complete Spaces

§ 2. Cantor Theorem

§ 3. Baire Theorem

§ 4. Extension of a Metric Space to a Complete Space

Exercises

XVI. Compact Spaces

§ 1. Definition

§ 2. Fundamental Properties of Compact Spaces

§ 3. Cartesian Products

§ 4. Compactification of Completely Regular Spaces

§ 5. Compact Metric Spaces

§ 6. The Topology of Uniform Convergence of YX

§ 7. The Compact-open Topology of YX

§ 8. The Cantor Discontinuum

§ 9. Continuous Mappings of the Cantor Discontinuum

Exercises

XVII. Connected Spaces

§ 1. Definition. Separated Sets

§ 2. Properties of Connected Spaces

§ 3. Components

§ 4. Cartesian Products of Connected Spaces

§ 5. Continua

§ 6. Properties of Continua

Exercises

XVIII. Locally Connected Spaces

§ 1. Definitions and Examples

§ 2. Properties of Locally Connected Spaces

§ 3. Locally Connected Continua

§ 4. Arcs. Arcwise Connectedness

§ 5. Continuous Images of Intervals

Exercises

XIX. The Concept of Dimension

§ 1. 0-Dimensional Spaces

§ 2. Properties of 0-Dimensional Metric Separable Spaces

§ 3. n-Dimensional Spaces

§ 4. Properties of n-Dimensional Metric Separable Spaces

Exercises

XX. Simplexes and Their Properties

§ 1. Simplexes

§ 2. Simplicial Subdivision

§ 3. Dimension of a Simplex

§ 4. The Fixed Point Theorem

Exercises

XXI. Cuttings of the Plane

§ 1. Auxiliary Properties of Polygonal Arcs

§ 2. Cuttings

§ 3. Complex Functions Which Vanish Nowhere. Existence of the Logarithm

§ 4. Auxiliary Theorems

§ 5. Corollaries to the Auxiliary Theorems

§ 6. Theorems on the Cuttings of the Plane

§ 7. Janiszewski Theorems

§ 8. Jordan Theorem

Exercises

Supplement

Elements of Algebraic Topology

Introduction

§ 1. Complexes. Polyhedra. Simplicial Approximation

§ 2. Abelian Groups

§ 3. Categories and Functors

§ 4. Homology Groups of Simplicial Complexes

§ 5. Chain Complexes

§ 6. Homology Groups of Polyhedra

§ 7. Homology Groups with Coefficients

§ 8. Cohomology Groups

Exercises

List of Important Symbols

Index

