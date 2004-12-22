Introduction to Robust Estimation and Hypothesis Testing
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface, 1. Introduction; 2. A Foundation for Robust Methods; 3. Estimating Measures of Location and Scale; 4. Confidence Intervals in the One-Sample Case; 5. Comparing Two Groups; 6. Some Multivariate Methods; 7. One-Way and Higher Designs for Independent Groups; 8. Comparing Multiple Dependent Groups; 9. Correlation and Tests of Independence; 10. Robust Regression; 11. More Regression Methods
Description
This revised book provides a thorough explanation of the foundation of robust methods, incorporating the latest updates on R and S-Plus, robust ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) and regression. It guides advanced students and other professionals through the basic strategies used for developing practical solutions to problems, and provides a brief background on the foundations of modern methods, placing the new methods in historical context. Author Rand Wilcox includes chapter exercises and many real-world examples that illustrate how various methods perform in different situations.
Introduction to Robust Estimation and Hypothesis Testing, Second Edition, focuses on the practical applications of modern, robust methods which can greatly enhance our chances of detecting true differences among groups and true associations among variables.
Key Features
- Covers latest developments in robust regression
- Covers latest improvements in ANOVA
- Includes newest rank-based methods
- Describes and illustrated easy to use software
Readership
Advanced graduate students interested in applying cutting-edge methods for analyzing data. Also, any applied researcher who uses ANOVA or regression will benefit. A typical course would be Quantitative Methods found in Mathematics, Economics, Health and Biological Sciences and Psychology departments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127515427
Reviews
"...Wilcox has greatly enhanced this book, which is now almost twice as large as the first edition. This would now seem to be a good book for everyone to have in their library." -TECHNOMETRICS, VOL. 47, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rand Wilcox Author
Rand R. Wilcox has a Ph.D. in psychometrics, and is a professor of psychology at the University of Southern California. Wilcox's main research interests are statistical methods, particularly robust methods for comparing groups and studying associations. He also collaborates with researchers in occupational therapy, gerontology, biology, education and psychology. Wilcox is an internationally recognized expert in the field of Applied Statistics and has concentrated much of his research in the area of ANOVA and Regression. Wilcox is the author of 12 books on statistics and has published many papers on robust methods. He is currently an Associate Editor for four statistics journals and has served on many editorial boards. He has given numerous invited talks and workshops on robust methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, USA
Rand Wilcox Author
Rand R. Wilcox has a Ph.D. in psychometrics, and is a professor of psychology at the University of Southern California. Wilcox's main research interests are statistical methods, particularly robust methods for comparing groups and studying associations. He also collaborates with researchers in occupational therapy, gerontology, biology, education and psychology. Wilcox is an internationally recognized expert in the field of Applied Statistics and has concentrated much of his research in the area of ANOVA and Regression. Wilcox is the author of 12 books on statistics and has published many papers on robust methods. He is currently an Associate Editor for four statistics journals and has served on many editorial boards. He has given numerous invited talks and workshops on robust methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, USA