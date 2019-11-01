Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702074936, 9780702074905

Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences

7th Edition

Authors: Stephen Polgar Shane Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780702074905
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074936
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Section 1 Methodological foundations of health research

1 Foundations of health research

2 Quantitative and qualitative methods

3 The research process

Section 2 Research planning

4 The formulation of research questions

5 Sampling methods and external validity

6 Ethics

Section 3 Research designs

7 Experimental designs and randomized controlled trials

8 Surveys and quasi-experimental designs

9 Qualitative research

Section 4 Data collection

10 Questionnaires and survey design

11 Mixed methods

12 Interviewing techniques

13 Measurement and observation

Section 5 Descriptive statistics

14 Organization and presentation of data

15 Measures of central tendency and variability

16 Standard scores and normal distributions

17 Correlation

Section 6 Data analysis and inference

18 Probability and confidence intervals

19 Hypothesis testing: selection and use of statistical tests

20 Effect size and the interpretation of evidence

21 Qualitative data analysis

22 Critical evaluation of published research

Section 7 Evaluation and dissemination of research results

23 Synthesis of research evidence: systematic reviews and meta-analyses

24 Translational research

 

About the Author

Stephen Polgar

School of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia

Shane Thomas

Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China

