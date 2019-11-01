Introduction to Research in the Health Sciences
7th Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Methodological foundations of health research
1 Foundations of health research
2 Quantitative and qualitative methods
3 The research process
Section 2 Research planning
4 The formulation of research questions
5 Sampling methods and external validity
6 Ethics
Section 3 Research designs
7 Experimental designs and randomized controlled trials
8 Surveys and quasi-experimental designs
9 Qualitative research
Section 4 Data collection
10 Questionnaires and survey design
11 Mixed methods
12 Interviewing techniques
13 Measurement and observation
Section 5 Descriptive statistics
14 Organization and presentation of data
15 Measures of central tendency and variability
16 Standard scores and normal distributions
17 Correlation
Section 6 Data analysis and inference
18 Probability and confidence intervals
19 Hypothesis testing: selection and use of statistical tests
20 Effect size and the interpretation of evidence
21 Qualitative data analysis
22 Critical evaluation of published research
Section 7 Evaluation and dissemination of research results
23 Synthesis of research evidence: systematic reviews and meta-analyses
24 Translational research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074905
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074936
About the Author
Stephen Polgar
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia
Shane Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China