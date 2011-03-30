Introduction to Research for Midwives
3rd Edition
with Pageburst online access
Description
This title is now available under ISBN 9780702051654.
Printed book plus Pageburst™ access. You will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst™ enhances learning not only by bringing world class content to your fingertips but also by letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it in a way that suits you. Pageburst™ frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.
Struggling to understand the language of research? Need to understand the basic principles and processes of research? Do you find it difficult to know how to apply research to clinical practice?
This third edition of Introduction to Research for Midwives is the answer! In simple language, it explains the world of research both for those who must use it as part of evidence-based practice and those undertaking research.
The content is particularly student-friendly and provides clear guidelines on critiquing research articles and producing successful reviews of the literature, with many tips on producing assignments that really work.
All midwives and other health professionals will find this book invaluable in applying research to their own practice.
Key Features
- No prior knowledge of research needed
- Written in a simple, practical style
- Applied to the context of evidence-based practice
- Comprehensive glossary of research terms
- Quantitative and qualitative research approaches clarified and illustrated
- Time-saving study skills highlighted
- Key points summaries for quick revision
Table of Contents
1. Midwifery, research and evidence-based practice
2. Key concepts in research
3. The basic framework of research
4. Qualitative research approaches
5. Critiquing research articles
6. Reviewing the literature
7. The research question
8. Ethics and research
9. Surveys
10. Interviews
11. Observation
12. Experiments
13. Statistics in research
14. Sampling methods
15. The challenge of the future
Glossary
Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 30th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051654
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045929
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061684
About the Author
Colin Rees
COLIN REES BSc(Econ) MSc(Econ) PGCE(FE)
Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, Wales, UK
Colin Rees is a lecturer in research attached to the University of Wales College of Medicine. He has covered the subject of research with midwives on a wide range of courses including those at degree and masters level. He has undertaken a number of projects in midwifery, including the routine use of enemas in delivery with Sheila Drayton, and has a special interest in antenatal education. He has published widely across the nursing and midwifery press, including articles on research methodology for both midwives and practice nurses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Wales College of Medicine, School of Nursing and Midwifery Studies, Cardiff, Wales