Introduction to Quantum Electronics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
Introduction to Quantum Electronics is based on a one-semester lecture of electrical engineering for German students. The book is an introduction to the fundamentals of lasers and masers and a presentation of the principles of physics, their theory, and methods of analysis that seek to analyze, explain, and quantify related important phenomena.
The properties of a laser is then discussed, the author comparing it to the properties of the maser. Although masers are based on the same physical properties as that of the lasers, masers amplify microwaves by induced emission. How the laser is amplified, its power and frequency of oscillation, and which media are suitable for lasers are analyzed. Descriptions of the laser take more emphasis as it is considered to have more technical applications than the maser. An example given is the operation of the gas laser, because it exhibits coherence in time and space, considered as the most important quality of laser beams.
Physicists, students, and academicians in the field of electrical engineering and quantum electronics will find that this book addresses many of their interests.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Stimulated Emission and Absorption
1.1. A Simple Classical Model
1.2. The Hamiltonian Function
1.3. Hamilton's Function for Charge Carriers in an Electromagnetic Field
1.4. The Schrödinger Equation
1.5. Non-Stationary Solutions of Schrödinger's Equation
1.6. The Hamiltonian Operator of Charge Carriers in an Electromagnetic Field
1.7. Approximations for the Interaction Operator
1.8. Interaction with Sine Waves
1.9. Interaction with Thermal Radiation
1.10. Spontaneous Transitions
1.11. Thermal Radiation
1.12. Non-Radiative Transitions
1.13. Linewidth of Induced Transitions
2. The Laser
2.1. Population Inversion
2.2. Amplification
2.3. Laser Noise
2.4. Laser Oscillator
2.5. Power and Frequency of Oscillation
2.6. Relaxation Oscillations
2.7. Multimode Oscillations
2.8. Optical Resonators
2.9. Beam Wave Guides
2.10. General Requirements for Laser Media
2.11. Solid-State Laser Material
2.11.1. Transition Metals in Crystals (Ruby)
2.11.2. Rare Earths in Crystals
2.11.3. Ions of the Actinide Series in Crystals
2.11.4. Glass and Glass Fiber Lasers
2.12. Semiconductor Lasers
2.13. Gases and Gas Mixtures
2.14. Laser Structures and Their Characteristics
2.14.1. Gas Lasers
2.14.2. Solid-State Lasers
2.15. Q-Switching for Giant Pulses
3. The Maser
3.1. A Classical Model for Paramagnetic Resonance
3.2. Quantum Mechanical Treatment of Spin Interaction
3.3. Paramagnetic Energy Levels and Induced Transitions
3.4. Three-Level Maser
3.5. Traveling Wave Maser
3.6. Noise in the Traveling Wave Maser
3.7. Traveling Wave Maser with Comb Line
Bibliography
Problems
Index
