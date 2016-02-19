Introduction to Quantum Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063683, 9781483156712

Introduction to Quantum Electronics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: H. G. Unger
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483156712
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 196
Description

Introduction to Quantum Electronics is based on a one-semester lecture of electrical engineering for German students. The book is an introduction to the fundamentals of lasers and masers and a presentation of the principles of physics, their theory, and methods of analysis that seek to analyze, explain, and quantify related important phenomena.
The properties of a laser is then discussed, the author comparing it to the properties of the maser. Although masers are based on the same physical properties as that of the lasers, masers amplify microwaves by induced emission. How the laser is amplified, its power and frequency of oscillation, and which media are suitable for lasers are analyzed. Descriptions of the laser take more emphasis as it is considered to have more technical applications than the maser. An example given is the operation of the gas laser, because it exhibits coherence in time and space, considered as the most important quality of laser beams.
Physicists, students, and academicians in the field of electrical engineering and quantum electronics will find that this book addresses many of their interests.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Stimulated Emission and Absorption

1.1. A Simple Classical Model

1.2. The Hamiltonian Function

1.3. Hamilton's Function for Charge Carriers in an Electromagnetic Field

1.4. The Schrödinger Equation

1.5. Non-Stationary Solutions of Schrödinger's Equation

1.6. The Hamiltonian Operator of Charge Carriers in an Electromagnetic Field

1.7. Approximations for the Interaction Operator

1.8. Interaction with Sine Waves

1.9. Interaction with Thermal Radiation

1.10. Spontaneous Transitions

1.11. Thermal Radiation

1.12. Non-Radiative Transitions

1.13. Linewidth of Induced Transitions

2. The Laser

2.1. Population Inversion

2.2. Amplification

2.3. Laser Noise

2.4. Laser Oscillator

2.5. Power and Frequency of Oscillation

2.6. Relaxation Oscillations

2.7. Multimode Oscillations

2.8. Optical Resonators

2.9. Beam Wave Guides

2.10. General Requirements for Laser Media

2.11. Solid-State Laser Material

2.11.1. Transition Metals in Crystals (Ruby)

2.11.2. Rare Earths in Crystals

2.11.3. Ions of the Actinide Series in Crystals

2.11.4. Glass and Glass Fiber Lasers

2.12. Semiconductor Lasers

2.13. Gases and Gas Mixtures

2.14. Laser Structures and Their Characteristics

2.14.1. Gas Lasers

2.14.2. Solid-State Lasers

2.15. Q-Switching for Giant Pulses

3. The Maser

3.1. A Classical Model for Paramagnetic Resonance

3.2. Quantum Mechanical Treatment of Spin Interaction

3.3. Paramagnetic Energy Levels and Induced Transitions

3.4. Three-Level Maser

3.5. Traveling Wave Maser

3.6. Noise in the Traveling Wave Maser

3.7. Traveling Wave Maser with Comb Line

Bibliography

Problems

Index

Other Titles in the Series

