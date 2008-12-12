Introduction to Quantitative EEG and Neurofeedback
2nd Edition
Advanced Theory and Applications
Description
The study of Quantitative EEGs and Neurofeedback offer a window into brain physiology and function via computer and statistical analyses, suggesting innovative approaches to the improvement of attention, anxiety, mood and behavior. Resources for understanding what QEEG and Neurofeedback is, how they are used, and to what disorders and patients they can be applied are scarce, and this volume serves as an ideal tool for clinical researchers and practicing clinicians, providing a broad overview of the most interesting topics relating to the techniques. The revised coverage of advancements, new applications (e.g. Aspberger's, music therapy, LORETA, etc.), and combinations of prior approaches make the second edition a necessary companion to the first. The top scholars in the field have been enlisted and contributions will offer both the breadth needed for an introductory scholar and the depth desired by a clinical professional.
Key Features
- Detailed new protocols for treatment of anxiety, depression, ADHD, and PTSD
- Newest protocol in Z-score training enables clinicians to extend their practices
- LORETA diagnostic tool lets the clinician watch for changes deep in the brain through working with surface EEG patterns
Readership
Neuropsychologists, clinical psychology practitioners and researchers, advanced neuroscience students, neurologists and psychiatrists
Table of Contents
Section I: An Overview
1. Neurofeedback: The Frequency Domain Route to Health
Section II: Advancements in QEEG and Related Neurofeedback Practices
2. Advanced Practice of Neurofeedback using Quantitative EEG
3. Recent Advances in Quantitative EEG
4. Diagnosing and Treating Brain Dysfunctioning through the use of the LORETA
5. QEEG and Traumatic Brain Injuries
6. Neurofeedback Training Utilizing Real Time Z-Scores
Section III: Alternative/Supplementary EEG Treatment Approaches to Neurofeedback
7. Supplementing Neurofeedback with Audio-visual Entrainment/Disentrainment
8. Neurotherapy in the Multimodality Intervention: Creating a Treatment Tree for Severe Cases
9. "Brain Music" Treatment: A Brain/EEG/Music Interface
10. Hemoencephalography: Lighting Up Your Brain
Section IV: Recent Clinical Applications of Neurofeedback to Specific Disorders
11. Neurofeedback for Treatment of Depression: Current Status of Theoretical Issues and Clinical Research
12. Treatment of Attention Deficit Spectrum Disorders
13. Aspberger's Syndrome Intervention: Combining Neurofeedback, Biofeedback and Metacognition
14. Reactive Attachment Disorder Treatment
15. Understanding and Treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: The EEG Perspective
16. Neurofeedback in Pain Treatment
17. Neurofeedback with Anxiety/Panic Disorders
18. Neurofeedback in Alcohol and Drug Dependence
Section V: Ethical/Legal Issues
19. Ethical/Legal Issues in Neurofeedback
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 12th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745347
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923154
About the Editor
James Evans
Dr. James Evans is licensed in clinical and school psychology. Following graduation with a bachelor's degree in education, and a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, he taught in a public high school. Later he earned a master's degree in psychology. After working for three years at a state hospital and a county mental health center, he attended Peabody College of Vanderbilt University where he received a Ph.D. degree in psychology. He was on the faculty of the Psychology Department at the University of South Carolina for thirty years, and is retired from that position. He has completed postdoctoral work in neuropsychology at the University of California at San Francisco, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. For over thirty years he also has maintained a successful private practice involving working with children and adults in hospital, school, prison, and private office settings. He has expertise in psychological, neuropsychological and psychoeducational assessment, as well as years of experience in psychotherapy and neurotherapy.. He is the author of thirty-five journal articles and five book chapters, and editor or co-editor of eight psychology-related books, including Rhythm in Psychological, Linguistic and Musical Processes, published in 1986. Presently he is self-employed as a psychologist at the Sterlingworth Center in Greenville, SC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, USA
Thomas Budzynski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington School of Nursing, Department of Psychosocial & Community Health, Seattle, WA, USA
Helen Budzynski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington School of Nursing, Department of Psychosocial & Community Health, Seattle, WA, USA
James Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Andrew Abarbanel
Affiliations and Expertise
Private clinical practice, Aptos, CA, USA