Introduction to Project Finance

The term "project finance" is now being used in almost every language in every part of the world. It is the solution to infrastructure, public and private venture capital needs. It has been successfully used in the past to raise trillions of dollars of capital and promises to continue to be one of the major financing techniques for capital projects in both developed and developing countries.

Project Finance aims to provide: Overview of project finance Understanding of the key risks involved in project finance and techniques for mitigating risk *Techniques for effective evaluation of project finance from both a financial and credit perspective

The author differentiates between recourse and non-recourse funding, tackles the issues of feasibility, identifies the parties normally involved with project finance plans, and details techniques for realistic cash flow preparation.