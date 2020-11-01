Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists, now in its trusted Sixth Edition, provides a valuable overview of the subject written in the engaging style of Best-Selling Probability expert and author, Sheldon Ross. The book uniquely emphasizes how probability informs statistical problems, to develop an intuitive understanding of the statistical procedures most commonly used by practicing engineers and scientists. Utilizing real data from actual studies across life science, engineering, computing and business, this useful introduction supports reader comprehension through a wide variety of exercises and examples throughout the text. These examples and exercises are combined with updated problem sets and applications to connect probability theory to everyday statistical problems and situations.

The book also contains end of chapter review material that highlights key ideas as well as the risks associated with practical application of the material. In the Sixth Edition, new coverage includes information on Big Data and the use of R.

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists is intended for upper level undergraduate and graduate students taking a probability and statistics course in engineering programs as well as those across the biological, physical and computer science departments; it is also appropriate for scientists, engineers, and other professionals seeking a reference of foundational content and application to these fields.