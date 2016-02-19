Introduction to Nuclear Techniques in Agronomy and Plant Biology
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Authors: Peter B. Vose
eBook ISBN: 9781483147482
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 406
Description
Introduction to Nuclear Techniques in Agronomy and Plant Biology is a 15-chapter book that begins with an explanation of the nature of isotopes and radiation, nuclear reactions, and radioisotopes. Subsequent chapters describe the radioassay, use of stable isotopes as tracers, and activation analysis for biological samples. Other chapters discuss X-ray fluorescence spectrography for plants and soils; autoradiography; isotopes in soils studies; isotopic tracers in field experimentation; and nuclear techniques in plant science and soil water. The last chapter centers on the radiation and other induced mutations in plant breeding.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 The Nature of Isotopes and Radiation
Chapter 2 Nuclear Reactions
Chapter 3 Working with Radioisotopes
Chapter 4 Detection Systems and Instrumentation
Chapter 5 Radioassay
Chapter 6 Radioisotopes and Tracer Principles
Chapter 7 Stable Isotopes As Tracers; Mainly the Use of 15N
Chapter 8 Activation Analysis for Biological Samples
Chapter 9 X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrography for Plants and Soils
Chapter 10 Autoradiography
Chapter 11 Isotopes in Soils Studies
Chapter 12 Isotopic Tracers in Field Experimentation
Chapter 13 Nuclear Techniques in Plant Science
Chapter 14 Nuclear Techniques for Soil Water
Chapter 15 Radiation and Other Induced Mutation in Plant Breeding
Index
About the Author
Peter B. Vose
