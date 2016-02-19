Introduction to Nuclear Techniques in Agronomy and Plant Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080249247, 9781483147482

Introduction to Nuclear Techniques in Agronomy and Plant Biology

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Peter B. Vose
eBook ISBN: 9781483147482
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 406
Description

Introduction to Nuclear Techniques in Agronomy and Plant Biology is a 15-chapter book that begins with an explanation of the nature of isotopes and radiation, nuclear reactions, and radioisotopes. Subsequent chapters describe the radioassay, use of stable isotopes as tracers, and activation analysis for biological samples. Other chapters discuss X-ray fluorescence spectrography for plants and soils; autoradiography; isotopes in soils studies; isotopic tracers in field experimentation; and nuclear techniques in plant science and soil water. The last chapter centers on the radiation and other induced mutations in plant breeding.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 The Nature of Isotopes and Radiation

Chapter 2 Nuclear Reactions

Chapter 3 Working with Radioisotopes

Chapter 4 Detection Systems and Instrumentation

Chapter 5 Radioassay

Chapter 6 Radioisotopes and Tracer Principles

Chapter 7 Stable Isotopes As Tracers; Mainly the Use of 15N

Chapter 8 Activation Analysis for Biological Samples

Chapter 9 X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrography for Plants and Soils

Chapter 10 Autoradiography

Chapter 11 Isotopes in Soils Studies

Chapter 12 Isotopic Tracers in Field Experimentation

Chapter 13 Nuclear Techniques in Plant Science

Chapter 14 Nuclear Techniques for Soil Water

Chapter 15 Radiation and Other Induced Mutation in Plant Breeding

Index

