Introduction to Nonlinear Laser Spectroscopy 2e
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Nonlinear Laser Spectroscopy, Revised Edition presents the most useful nonlinear spectroscopy techniques at a level accessible to spectroscopists and graduate students unfamiliar with nonlinear optics. This book discusses the principles of nonlinear laser spectroscopy.
Organized into seven chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the stimulated Raman effect and coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy, which can be used in a varied way to generate radiation in the ultraviolet and vacuum-ultraviolet areas. This text then explains the exciting possibilities started by saturated absorption and related techniques, including improved spectroscopic precision, studies of collisional dynamics, and better measurements of fundamental constants and of basic units. Other chapters examine Hamiltonian relaxation, which describes all of the processes that return the ensemble to thermal equilibrium. The final chapter deals with the method of infrared spectrophotography, which combines efficient detection, time resolution, and coherent infrared.
Spectroscopists and graduate students will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to Second Edition
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Prologue: Linear Spectroscopy
1.2 The Tunable Laser
1.3 A Catalog of Nonlinear Phenomena
1.4 Linear Spectroscopy with Nonlinear Sources
1.5 Laser Spectroscopy Literature
References
2. Theory
2.1 The Density Matrix for a Two-Level System
2.2 The Interactions and the Hamiltonian
2.3 Relaxation
2.4 The Master Equation and the Vector Model
2.5 The Nonlinear Polarization Density and Nonlinear Susceptibility
2.6 Inhomogeneous Broadening
2.7 Effective Operators for Multiquantum Transitions
2.8 Multiple Resonance Effects
2.9 The Wave Equation and the Detected Signal
2.10 Signals, Noise and Data
2.11 The Recipe
References
3. Saturation Spectroscopy
3.1 Burning and Detecting Holes in a Doppler-Broadened Two-Level System
3.2 Crossover Resonances and Polarization Spectroscopy
3.3 Coupled Doppler-Broadened Transitions
3.4 Experimental Methods of Saturation Spectroscopy in Gases
3.5 Ramsey Fringes in Saturation Spectroscopy
3.6 The Line-Shape Problem in Saturation Spectroscopy
3.7 Experimental Results in Saturation Spectroscopy of Gases
3.8 Multiphoton and Double-Resonance Saturation Techniques
3.9 Saturation Techniques for Condensed Phases
3.10 Modulation Transfer and Dynamic Grating Techniques
3.11 Applications of Saturation Techniques
References
4. Coherent Raman Spectroscopy
Introduction
4.1 Driving and Detecting a Raman Mode
4.2 Symmetry Considerations
4.3 Relationship between χR and the Spontaneous Cross Section
4.4 Wave-Vector Matching
4.5 Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy
4.6 Raman-Induced Kerr Effect Spectroscopy
4.7 Stimulated Raman Gain and Loss Spectroscopy
4.8 Four-Wave Mixing
4.9 Applications
4.10 Judging the Merits: The Signal-to-Noise Ratio
References
5. Multiphoton Absorption
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Doppler-Free Two- and Three-Photon Absorption
5.3 Multiquantum Ionization
5.4 Nonlinear Mixing
5.5 Applications
References
6. Optical Coherent Transients
6.1 The Optical Free-Induction Decay
6.2 Optical Nutation
6.3 The Photon Echo
6.4 The Stimulated Echo
6.5 Ramsey Fringes
6.6 Experimental Techniques and Results
6.7 Applications of Optical Coherent Transients
References
7. Nonlinear Sources for Linear and Nonlinear Spectroscopy
7.1 Second Harmonic and Sum Frequency Generation
7.2 Third- and Higher-Order Sum and Harmonic Generation
7.3 Raman Shifting
7.4 Spontaneous XUV Anti-Stokes
7.5 Infrared Spectrophotography
References
Problem Sets
Expected Answers
Appendix: Symbol Glossary-Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156363