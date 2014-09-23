Get the tools you need to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with neurogenic communication disorders! Introduction to Neurogenic Communication Disorders, 8th Edition provides a solid foundation in the neurology of communication, as well as the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, assessment, and management of commonly encountered neurogenic communication disorders in adults. A concise, evidence-based approach shows how to measure and treat abnormalities such as aphasia, dysarthria, right-hemisphere syndrome, and traumatic brain injury syndrome. This edition is updated with new coverage of laboratory tests, blast-related injuries to the head, and medications for dementia. Created by neurogenic communication disorders educator Robert H. Brookshire and continued by Malcolm R. McNeil, this bestselling text will enhance your skills in the rehabilitation of clients with neurogenic communication disorders.