Introduction to Neurogenic Communication Disorders - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323078672, 9780323290920

Introduction to Neurogenic Communication Disorders

8th Edition

Authors: Robert Brookshire Malcolm McNeil
eBook ISBN: 9780323290920
eBook ISBN: 9780323087599
Paperback ISBN: 9780323078672
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd September 2014
Page Count: 512
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get the tools you need to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with neurogenic communication disorders! Introduction to Neurogenic Communication Disorders, 8th Edition provides a solid foundation in the neurology of communication, as well as the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, assessment, and management of commonly encountered neurogenic communication disorders in adults. A concise, evidence-based approach shows how to measure and treat abnormalities such as aphasia, dysarthria, right-hemisphere syndrome, and traumatic brain injury syndrome. This edition is updated with new coverage of laboratory tests, blast-related injuries to the head, and medications for dementia. Created by neurogenic communication disorders educator Robert H. Brookshire and continued by Malcolm R. McNeil, this bestselling text will enhance your skills in the rehabilitation of clients with neurogenic communication disorders.

Key Features

  • A clear, concise approach makes complex material easy to follow and understand.
  • Clinical vignettes show how to apply principles to practice and illustrate how patients are evaluated and treated.
  • Thought questions at the end of each chapter are based on realistic scenarios and challenge you to assess your understanding, think critically, and apply information to clinical situations. Suggested answers are included in the appendix.
  • Clinically relevant sidebars include related facts, information, and tips for recall or therapy.
  • More than 200 photographs and images include anatomic illustrations, scans using various brain imaging techniques, and examples of assessment tests.
  • Evidence-based practice is reinforced by the use of scientific, evidence-based rationales to support the effectiveness of treatment approaches.
  • Student-friendly features enhance learning with chapter outlines, critical thinking exercises, medical protocols, sample paperwork, patient transcripts, commonly used medical abbreviations, and a glossary with definitions of key vocabulary.
  • General Concepts summary points highlight the most important material in each chapter.

Table of Contents

  1. Neuroanatomy and Neuropathology
    2. Neurologic Assessment
    3. Assessing Adults Who Have Neurogenic Cognitive-Communicative Impairments
    4. Assessing Cognition
    5. Assessing Language
    6. Assessing Functional Communication and Quality of Life
    7. The Context for Treatment of Cognitive-Communicative Disorders
    8. Neuroanatomic Explanations of Aphasia and Related Disorders
    9. Treatment of Aphasia and Related Disorders
    10. Right Hemisphere Syndrome
    11. Traumatic Brain Injury
    12. Dementia
    13. Motor Speech Disorders
    Medical Abbreviations
    Answers to Thought Questions
    Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323290920
eBook ISBN:
9780323087599
Paperback ISBN:
9780323078672

About the Author

Robert Brookshire

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Communication Disorders, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Malcolm McNeil

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.