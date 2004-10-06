'This fourth edition of an Introduction to Naval Architecture by E.C. Tupper follows on from the previous well-established edition of a text book of naval architecture that many find an invaluable reference in either studying or practising many aspects of marine technology, whether as naval architects, marine engineers, or as sea-going ship engineers and commanders... it builds on the strengths of the previous edition as a very valuable introduction to naval architecture that is clearly written and with well-presented figures... A further welcome addition is the inclusion of a number of exercises and worked examples to allow practice of calculations... In summary, this fourth edition builds on the strengths of the previous edition, with significant beneficial revisions to provide an excellent and comprehensive text on naval architecture that will be an invaluable source of reference for all students and practising professionals in marine technology.' Dr Peter N H Wright, University of Newcastle in The Naval Architect, March 2005