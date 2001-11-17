Introduction to Multimedia Systems
1st Edition
Prelude to Multimedia
1. Overview of Multimedia Systems
Prelude to Audio
2. The Nature of Sound
3. Introduction to Digital Audio
4. Audio Editing
5. Music and Speech
An Interlude: Free for All
6. Audio: From CD to the Web
7. The WAV File Format
Prelude to Graphics
8. The Paint Shop Pro Interface
9. Colors
An Interlude: The Properties of Light
10. File Formats and Web Graphics
11. Layers and Filters
An Interlude: Vision
12. Process of Animation
13. Video
An Interlude: The Term Dimension
14. 3-D Graphics
15. Text in Multimedia and the Internet
An Interlude: Meaning in Binary Strings
16. Art and Design
17. Cognitive User Interfaces
An Interlude: Development of Cognitive Systems
18. Authoring Multimedia in Visual Basic
Index
Introduction to Multimedia Systems is designed to be a general introduction to the broad field of multimedia... more specifically digital interactive multimedia. The editors have included topics such as the principles of "multiple" and "media," including sound, two-dimensional and three-dimensional graphics, animation, and text. All of these elements are stitched together by the programmer, or multimedia designer, based on the conceptualization of the designer.
In order to take full advantage of the potential for a wide array of multimedia applications it is important to have a broad understanding of the principles of various media. The person preparing a multimedia "package," which may include such media as sound, computer graphics, and software, will most likely have a strong background in only one or perhaps none of the media to be used. Introduction to Multimedia Systems has been developed to be the first place to turn, both as an introductory textbook or as a professional reference for anyone diving into multimedia preparation. Multimedia is first and foremost a medium of communication. In order to take advantage of the nearly unlimited potential provided by digital environments a full survey of multimedia capabilities is covered in this book.
Website Feature: Learning by doing! The editors currently use the book in combination with a wide array of sample software and weblinks for students to learn how to build by example. Each part of the book will have a direct link to a publicly accessible website that will maintain these available software tools. The weblinks will be updated as software versions advance, and most of the software involves demo or scaled down versions of commercially available multimedia design software/editing tools.
- This is a carefully written and edited book specifically designed to be a general introduction to the broad field of multimedia
- Covers all the general topics of multimedia namely the principles of 'multiple' and 'media', including sound, 2D and 3D graphics, animation and text
Computer science and information technology professionals and students in colleges, universities, vocational technical schools, and high schools
- No. of pages:
- 207
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 17th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125004527
About the Editors
Sugata Mitra Editor
Sugata Mitra is one of the most well-known computer educators in the world. The company NIIT, of which Mitra is the Chief Scientist, is one of the most powerful computing companies in the world. NIIT trains over 500,000 students every year and is the largest trainer and producer of educational multimedia material in the world. Over 1/4 of the world's computer programming is now being done in India. Mitra is one of the most influential persons in India on the education and training of millions of computer scientists and programmers.
NIIT Ltd, IIT Delhi Campus, New Delhi, India
Gaurav Bhatnagar Editor
NIIT Ltd, IIT Delhi Campus, New Delhi, India