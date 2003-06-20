Introduction to Molecular-Microsimulation for Colloidal Dispersions, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
What kinds of molecular-microsimulation methods are useful for colloidal dispersions?
Statistical ensembles
Monte Carlo methods
Governing equations of the flow field
Theory for the motion of a single particle and two particles in a fluid
The approximation of multi-body hydrodynamic interactions among particles in a dense colloidal dispersion
Molecular dynamics methods for a dilute colloidal dispersion
Stokesian dynamics methods
Brownian dynamics methods
Typical properties of colloidal dispersions calculable by molecular-microsimulations
The methodology of simulations
Some examples of microsimulations
Higher order approximations of multi-body hydrodynamic interactions
Other microsimulation methods
Theoretical analysis of the orientational distribution of spherocylinder particles with Brownian motion
Description
Introduction to Molecular-Microsimulation for Colloidal Dispersions provides an introduction to molecular-microsimulation methods for colloidal dispersions and is suitable for both self-study and reference. It provides the reader with a systematic understanding of the theoretical background to simulation methods, together with a wide range of practical skills for developing computational programs. Exercises are included at the end of each chapter to further assist the understanding of the subjects addressed.
Key Features
- Provides the reader with the theoretical background to molecular-microsimulation methods
- Suitable for both self-study and reference
- Aids the reader in developing programs to meet their own requirements
Readership
Students and researchers in departments of chemistry, physics, applied physics, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Colloid and interface scientists in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 20th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534947
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514240
Reviews
"This book is intended as an introductory textbook for use by young researchers and advanced students in physics, chemistry, and mechanical and chemical engineering... The writing is concise and illuminating. Mathematical symbols are carefully defined and consistent throughout the book. References and a series of excercises are included at the end of each chapter." --Journal of Colloid and Interface Science, 2003
"The writing is concise and illuminating. Mathematical symbols are carefully defined and consistent throughout the book. References and a series of exercises are included at the end of each chapter. A subject index and a list of symbols are also provided." --JOURNAL OF COLLOID AND INTERFACE SCIENCE, 2003
About the Authors
A. Satoh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Akita Prefectural University, Honjo, Japan