Introduction to Mobile Robot Control
1st Edition
Introduction to Mobile Robot Control provides a complete and concise study of modeling, control, and navigation methods for wheeled non-holonomic and omnidirectional mobile robots and manipulators. The book begins with a study of mobile robot drives and corresponding kinematic and dynamic models, and discusses the sensors used in mobile robotics. It then examines a variety of model-based, model-free, and vision-based controllers with unified proof of their stabilization and tracking performance, also addressing the problems of path, motion, and task planning, along with localization and mapping topics. The book provides a host of experimental results, a conceptual overview of systemic and software mobile robot control architectures, and a tour of the use of wheeled mobile robots and manipulators in industry and society.
Introduction to Mobile Robot Control is an essential reference, and is also a textbook suitable as a supplement for many university robotics courses. It is accessible to all and can be used as a reference for professionals and researchers in the mobile robotics field.
- Clearly and authoritatively presents mobile robot concepts
- Richly illustrated throughout with figures and examples
- Key concepts demonstrated with a host of experimental and simulation examples
- No prior knowledge of the subject is required; each chapter commences with an introduction and background
Researchers and practitioners working on Robotics, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Control Engineering.
Dedication
Preface
List of acknowledged authors and collaborators
Principal symbols and acronyms
Quotations about robotics
1. Mobile Robots: General Concepts
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Definition and History of Robots
1.3 Ground Robot Locomotion
References
2. Mobile Robot Kinematics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Background Concepts
2.3 Nonholonomic Mobile Robots
2.4 Omnidirectional WMR Kinematic Modeling
References
3. Mobile Robot Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 General Robot Dynamic Modeling
3.3 Differential-Drive WMR
3.4 Car-Like WMR Dynamic Model
3.5 Three-Wheel Omnidirectional Mobile Robot
3.6 Four Mecanum-Wheel Omnidirectional Robot
References
4. Mobile Robot Sensors
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Sensor Classification and Characteristics
4.3 Position and Velocity Sensors
4.4 Distance Sensors
4.5 Robot Vision
4.6 Some Other Robotic Sensors
4.7 Global Positioning System
4.8 Appendix: Lens and Camera Optics
References
5. Mobile Robot Control I: The Lyapunov-Based Method
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Background Concepts
5.3 General Robot Controllers
5.4 Control of Differential Drive Mobile Robot
5.5 Computed Torque Control of Differential Drive Mobile Robot
5.6 Car-Like Mobile Robot Control
5.7 Omnidirectional Mobile Robot Control
References
6. Mobile Robot Control II: Affine Systems and Invariant Manifold Methods
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Background Concepts
6.3 Feedback Linearization of Mobile Robots
6.4 Mobile Robot Feedback Stabilizing Control Using Invariant Manifolds
References
7. Mobile Robot Control III: Adaptive and Robust Methods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Background Concepts
7.3 Model Reference Adaptive Control of Mobile Robots
7.4 Sliding Mode Control of Mobile Robots
7.5 Sliding Mode Control in Polar Coordinates
7.6 Robust Control of Differential Drive Robot Using the Lyapunov Method
References
8. Mobile Robot Control IV: Fuzzy and Neural Methods
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Background Concepts
8.3 Fuzzy and Neural Robot Control: General Issues
8.4 Fuzzy Control of Mobile Robots
8.5 Neural Control of Mobile Robots
References
9. Mobile Robot Control V: Vision-Based Methods
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Background Concepts
9.3 Position-Based Visual Control: General Issues
9.4 Image-Based Visual Control: General Issues
9.5 Mobile Robot Visual Control
9.6 Keeping a Landmark in the Field of View
9.7 Adaptive Linear Path Following Visual Control
9.8 Image-Based Mobile Robot Visual Servoing
9.9 Mobile Robot Visual Servoing Using Omnidirectional Vision
References
10. Mobile Manipulator Modeling and Control
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Background Concepts
10.3 MM Modeling
10.4 Control of MMs
10.5 Vision-Based Control of MMs
References
11. Mobile Robot Path, Motion, and Task Planning
11.1 Introduction
11.2 General Concepts
11.3 Path Planning of Mobile Robots
11.4 Model-Based Robot Path Planning
11.5 Mobile Robot Motion Planning
11.6 Mobile Robot Task Planning
References
12. Mobile Robot Localization and Mapping
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Background Concepts
12.3 Sensor Imperfections
12.4 Relative Localization
12.5 Kinematic Analysis of Dead Reckoning
12.6 Absolute Localization
12.7 Kalman Filter-Based Localization and Sensor Calibration and Fusion
12.8 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping
References
13. Experimental Studies
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Model Reference Adaptive Control
13.3 Lyapunov-Based Robust Control
13.4 Pose Stabilizing/Parking Control by a Polar-Based Controller
13.5 Stabilization Using Invariant Manifold-Based Controllers
13.6 Sliding Mode Fuzzy Logic Control
13.7 Vision-Based Control
13.8 Sliding Mode Control of Omnidirectional Mobile Robot
13.9 Control of Differential Drive Mobile Manipulator
13.10 Integrated Global and Local Fuzzy Logic-Based Path Planner
13.11 Hybrid Fuzzy Neural Path Planning in Uncertain Environments
13.12 Extended Kalman Filter-Based Mobile Robot SLAM
13.13 Particle Filter-Based SLAM for the Cooperation of Two Robots
13.14 Neural Network Mobile Robot Control and Navigation
13.15 Fuzzy Tracking Control of Differential Drive Robot
13.16 Vision-Based Adaptive Robust Tracking Control of Differential Drive Robot
13.17 Mobile Manipulator Spherical Catadioptric Visual Control
References
14. Generic Systemic and Software Architectures for Mobile Robot Intelligent Control
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Generic Intelligent Control Architectures
14.3 Design Characteristics of Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures
14.4 Brief Description of Two Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures
14.5 Comparative Evaluation of Two Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures
14.6 Intelligent Human–Robot Interfaces
14.7 Two Intelligent Mobile Robot Research Prototypes
14.8 Discussion of Some Further Issues
References
15. Mobile Robots at Work
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Mobile Robots in the Factory and Industry
15.3 Mobile Robots in the Society
15.4 Assistive Mobile Robots
15.5 Mobile Telerobots and Web Robots
15.6 Other Mobile Robot Applications
15.7 Mobile Robot Safety
References
Problems
Robotics Web Sites
750
- 750
English
- English
© Elsevier 2014
- © Elsevier 2014
1st October 2013
- 1st October 2013
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780124171039
- 9780124171039
9780124170490
- 9780124170490
Spyros Tzafestas
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Athens, Greece