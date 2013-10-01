Introduction to Mobile Robot Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124170490, 9780124171039

Introduction to Mobile Robot Control

1st Edition

Authors: Spyros Tzafestas
eBook ISBN: 9780124171039
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124170490
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Page Count: 750
Description

Introduction to Mobile Robot Control provides a complete and concise study of modeling, control, and navigation methods for wheeled non-holonomic and omnidirectional mobile robots and manipulators. The book begins with a study of mobile robot drives and corresponding kinematic and dynamic models, and discusses the sensors used in mobile robotics. It then examines a variety of model-based, model-free, and vision-based controllers with unified proof of their stabilization and tracking performance, also addressing the problems of path, motion, and task planning, along with localization and mapping topics. The book provides a host of experimental results, a conceptual overview of systemic and software mobile robot control architectures, and a tour of the use of wheeled mobile robots and manipulators in industry and society.

Introduction to Mobile Robot Control is an essential reference, and is also a textbook suitable as a supplement for many university robotics courses. It is accessible to all and can be used as a reference for professionals and researchers in the mobile robotics field.

Key Features

  • Clearly and authoritatively presents mobile robot concepts
  • Richly illustrated throughout with figures and examples
  • Key concepts demonstrated with a host of experimental and simulation examples
  • No prior knowledge of the subject is required; each chapter commences with an introduction and background

Readership

Researchers and practitioners working on Robotics, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Control Engineering.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

List of acknowledged authors and collaborators

Principal symbols and acronyms

Quotations about robotics

1. Mobile Robots: General Concepts

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Definition and History of Robots

1.3 Ground Robot Locomotion

References

2. Mobile Robot Kinematics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Background Concepts

2.3 Nonholonomic Mobile Robots

2.4 Omnidirectional WMR Kinematic Modeling

References

3. Mobile Robot Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 General Robot Dynamic Modeling

3.3 Differential-Drive WMR

3.4 Car-Like WMR Dynamic Model

3.5 Three-Wheel Omnidirectional Mobile Robot

3.6 Four Mecanum-Wheel Omnidirectional Robot

References

4. Mobile Robot Sensors

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sensor Classification and Characteristics

4.3 Position and Velocity Sensors

4.4 Distance Sensors

4.5 Robot Vision

4.6 Some Other Robotic Sensors

4.7 Global Positioning System

4.8 Appendix: Lens and Camera Optics

References

5. Mobile Robot Control I: The Lyapunov-Based Method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Background Concepts

5.3 General Robot Controllers

5.4 Control of Differential Drive Mobile Robot

5.5 Computed Torque Control of Differential Drive Mobile Robot

5.6 Car-Like Mobile Robot Control

5.7 Omnidirectional Mobile Robot Control

References

6. Mobile Robot Control II: Affine Systems and Invariant Manifold Methods

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Background Concepts

6.3 Feedback Linearization of Mobile Robots

6.4 Mobile Robot Feedback Stabilizing Control Using Invariant Manifolds

References

7. Mobile Robot Control III: Adaptive and Robust Methods

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Background Concepts

7.3 Model Reference Adaptive Control of Mobile Robots

7.4 Sliding Mode Control of Mobile Robots

7.5 Sliding Mode Control in Polar Coordinates

7.6 Robust Control of Differential Drive Robot Using the Lyapunov Method

References

8. Mobile Robot Control IV: Fuzzy and Neural Methods

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Background Concepts

8.3 Fuzzy and Neural Robot Control: General Issues

8.4 Fuzzy Control of Mobile Robots

8.5 Neural Control of Mobile Robots

References

9. Mobile Robot Control V: Vision-Based Methods

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Background Concepts

9.3 Position-Based Visual Control: General Issues

9.4 Image-Based Visual Control: General Issues

9.5 Mobile Robot Visual Control

9.6 Keeping a Landmark in the Field of View

9.7 Adaptive Linear Path Following Visual Control

9.8 Image-Based Mobile Robot Visual Servoing

9.9 Mobile Robot Visual Servoing Using Omnidirectional Vision

References

10. Mobile Manipulator Modeling and Control

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Background Concepts

10.3 MM Modeling

10.4 Control of MMs

10.5 Vision-Based Control of MMs

References

11. Mobile Robot Path, Motion, and Task Planning

11.1 Introduction

11.2 General Concepts

11.3 Path Planning of Mobile Robots

11.4 Model-Based Robot Path Planning

11.5 Mobile Robot Motion Planning

11.6 Mobile Robot Task Planning

References

12. Mobile Robot Localization and Mapping

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Background Concepts

12.3 Sensor Imperfections

12.4 Relative Localization

12.5 Kinematic Analysis of Dead Reckoning

12.6 Absolute Localization

12.7 Kalman Filter-Based Localization and Sensor Calibration and Fusion

12.8 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

References

13. Experimental Studies

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Model Reference Adaptive Control

13.3 Lyapunov-Based Robust Control

13.4 Pose Stabilizing/Parking Control by a Polar-Based Controller

13.5 Stabilization Using Invariant Manifold-Based Controllers

13.6 Sliding Mode Fuzzy Logic Control

13.7 Vision-Based Control

13.8 Sliding Mode Control of Omnidirectional Mobile Robot

13.9 Control of Differential Drive Mobile Manipulator

13.10 Integrated Global and Local Fuzzy Logic-Based Path Planner

13.11 Hybrid Fuzzy Neural Path Planning in Uncertain Environments

13.12 Extended Kalman Filter-Based Mobile Robot SLAM

13.13 Particle Filter-Based SLAM for the Cooperation of Two Robots

13.14 Neural Network Mobile Robot Control and Navigation

13.15 Fuzzy Tracking Control of Differential Drive Robot

13.16 Vision-Based Adaptive Robust Tracking Control of Differential Drive Robot

13.17 Mobile Manipulator Spherical Catadioptric Visual Control

References

14. Generic Systemic and Software Architectures for Mobile Robot Intelligent Control

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Generic Intelligent Control Architectures

14.3 Design Characteristics of Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures

14.4 Brief Description of Two Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures

14.5 Comparative Evaluation of Two Mobile Robot Control Software Architectures

14.6 Intelligent Human–Robot Interfaces

14.7 Two Intelligent Mobile Robot Research Prototypes

14.8 Discussion of Some Further Issues

References

15. Mobile Robots at Work

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Mobile Robots in the Factory and Industry

15.3 Mobile Robots in the Society

15.4 Assistive Mobile Robots

15.5 Mobile Telerobots and Web Robots

15.6 Other Mobile Robot Applications

15.7 Mobile Robot Safety

References

Problems

Robotics Web Sites

