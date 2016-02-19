Introduction to Microelectronics
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Microelectronics, Second Edition covers significant progress in microelectronics, especially in the field of semiconductor memories. This book is composed of 12 chapters that also consider the wide are of applications of microelectronics.
The opening chapters deal with the basic theory and processing of silicon devices and integrated circuits. Considerable chapters are devoted to the basic logic, amplifier, MOS, thin- and thick-films, and hybrid circuit components of microelectronics. A chapter describes the features of metal-insulator-semiconductor devices. The last chapters review the microwave applications of microelectronics.
This book will be of value to electronics engineers and manufacturers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
1. Basic Theory
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Energy Bands in Solids
1.3. The Fermi Energy Level
1.4. Extrinsic Semiconductors
1.5. The p—n Junction
1.5.1. The Bipolar Junction Transistor
1.6. The Metal—Semiconductor Junction
1.7. The Metal—Insulator—Semiconductor (MIS) Junction
1.7.1. The Metal—Insulator—Semiconductor Transistor
1.8. Effective Mass of a Carrier
1.9. Carrier Mobilities
1.10. Crystalline Structure
2. Processing of Silicon Devices and Circuits
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Preparation of Artwork
2.3. Photo-sensitive Resists
2.4. Masking and Diffusion
2.4.1. Gold Diffusion
2.5. Metallization
2.6. Epitaxial Growth
2.7. Alloyed Junctions
2.8. Summary
3. Silicon Planar Devices and Integrated Circuits
3.1. Introduction
3.2. The Bipolar Planar Transistor
3.3. The Planar Diode
3.4. The Silicon Integrated Circuit
4. Bipolar Logic Circuits
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Basic Logic Functions
4.3. Performance Specifications
4.4. Logic Circuits
4.5. Comparison of Logic Gates
4.6. Schottky TTL
4.7. Merged Transistor Logic
5. Differential Amplifiers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. The Differential Amplifier
5.3. The Integrated Operational Amplifier
6. Metal—Insulator—Semiconductor Devices
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The Basic MOST Mechanism
6.3. MOST Symbols. Substrate Bias
6.4. Threshold Voltage
6.5. The Polysilicon Gate
6.6. N-Channel Devices
6.7. Complementary Metal—Oxide—Semiconductor (CMOS) Devices
6.8. Silicon on Sapphire (SOS)
6.9. Other Developments
6.10. Equations for the MOST
6.11. The MOST as a Resistor
6.12. Input Impedance of a MOST
6.13. Charge Coupled Devices (CCDs)
7. MOS Circuits
7.1. In troduction
7.2. The Basic Inverter (or Negate) Circuit
7.3. The Basic NOR Gate
7.4. The Basic NAND Gate
7.5. Comparison of Areas Required for the Basic NAND and NOR Gates
7.6. NAND—NOR Gate
7.7. Small-signal Analog Amplifier
7.8. Large-signal Analog Amplifier
7.9. MOSTs as Frequency Doublers
7.10. CCD Applications
7.11. The CMOS Inverter
8. Thin-film Circuits
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Thin-film Deposition Methods
8.3. Masking and Pattern-making Methods
8.4. Thin-film Resistors
8.5. Thin-film Capacitors
8.6. The Thin-film Transistor
9. Thick-film Circuits
9.1. Introduction
9.2. The Silk-screen Process
9.3. Resistors
9.4. Capacitors
9.5. Conductor Patterns and Substrates
10. Hybrid Circuits
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hybrid Assembly on a Chip
10.3. Hybrid Bonding Methods and Circuits
11. Microwave Applications of Microelectronics
11.1 Introduction
11.2. Passive Components and Microstrip Transmission Lines
11.3. Microwave Solid-state Power Sources
11.4. High Frequency Transistors
11.5. Metal—Semiconductor Junction Devices
11.5.1. The Schottky Barrier Diode
11.5.2. Gallium Arsenide Field Effect Transistors
12. Semiconductor Memories
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Some Commonly Used Terms
12.3. Read Only Memories (ROMs)
12.4. Random Access Memories (RAMs)
12.5. Non-volatile Semiconductor Memories (NVSMs)
12.6. Shift Registers
Appendix. Commonly Used Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155395
About the Author
Dermot Roddy
Dermot Roddy is the Science City Professor of Energy and Director of the Sir Joseph Swan Institute at Newcastle University, UK. He was previously responsible for the development of a renewable energy and alternative fuel programme for Renew Tees Valley Ltd, UK, and he is noted for his research in optimisation and control.