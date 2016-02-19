Introduction to Microelectronics, Second Edition covers significant progress in microelectronics, especially in the field of semiconductor memories. This book is composed of 12 chapters that also consider the wide are of applications of microelectronics.

The opening chapters deal with the basic theory and processing of silicon devices and integrated circuits. Considerable chapters are devoted to the basic logic, amplifier, MOS, thin- and thick-films, and hybrid circuit components of microelectronics. A chapter describes the features of metal-insulator-semiconductor devices. The last chapters review the microwave applications of microelectronics.

This book will be of value to electronics engineers and manufacturers.