Introduction to Marine Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408057066, 9781483142210

Introduction to Marine Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: D A Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483142210
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th July 1990
Page Count: 380
Description

Introduction to Marine Engineering explains the operation of all the ship's machinery, with emphasis on correct, safe operating procedures and practices at all times. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overall look at the ship. Subsequent chapters describe the various ship machineries, including diesel engines, steam turbines, boilers, feed systems, pumps, auxiliaries, deck machinery, hull equipment, shafting, propellers, steering gear, and electrical equipment. Other aspects of marine engineering, particularly, fuel oils, lubricating oils, refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation, firefighting and safety, watchkeeping, and equipment operation, are also described. This book will be useful to anyone with an interest in ships' machinery or a professional involvement in the shipping business.

Table of Contents


1 Ships and Machinery

2 Diesel Engines

3 Steam Turbines and Gearing

4 Boilers

5 Feed Systems

6 Pumps and Pumping Systems

7 Auxiliaries

8 Fuel Oils, Lubricating Oils and Their Treatment

9 Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Ventilation

10 Deck Machinery and Hull Equipment

11 Shafting and Propellers

12 Steering Gear

13 Fire Fighting and Safety

14 Electrical Equipment

15 Instrumentation and Control

16 Engineering Materials

17 Watchkeeping and Equipment Operation

Appendix

SI Units

Engineering Terms

Power Measurement

Fuel Estimation

Engineering Drawing

Index

About the Author

D A Taylor

