Introduction to Marine Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Marine Engineering explains the operation of all the ship's machinery, with emphasis on correct, safe operating procedures and practices at all times. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overall look at the ship. Subsequent chapters describe the various ship machineries, including diesel engines, steam turbines, boilers, feed systems, pumps, auxiliaries, deck machinery, hull equipment, shafting, propellers, steering gear, and electrical equipment. Other aspects of marine engineering, particularly, fuel oils, lubricating oils, refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation, firefighting and safety, watchkeeping, and equipment operation, are also described. This book will be useful to anyone with an interest in ships' machinery or a professional involvement in the shipping business.
Table of Contents
1 Ships and Machinery
2 Diesel Engines
3 Steam Turbines and Gearing
4 Boilers
5 Feed Systems
6 Pumps and Pumping Systems
7 Auxiliaries
8 Fuel Oils, Lubricating Oils and Their Treatment
9 Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Ventilation
10 Deck Machinery and Hull Equipment
11 Shafting and Propellers
12 Steering Gear
13 Fire Fighting and Safety
14 Electrical Equipment
15 Instrumentation and Control
16 Engineering Materials
17 Watchkeeping and Equipment Operation
Appendix
SI Units
Engineering Terms
Power Measurement
Fuel Estimation
Engineering Drawing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 30th July 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142210