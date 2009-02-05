Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry focuses on the ocean's role in the biogeochemical cycling of selected elements and the impact of humans on the cycling of these elements. Among the topics covered are the chemical composition of seawater from the perspectives of elemental speciation and the impacts of solutes on water's physical behavior; biogeochemical phenomena which control accumulation and preservation of marine sediments; marine chemistry of radioactive and stable isotopes; and seawater pollution. The book contains many examples as well as steady-state models to aid readers in understanding this growing and complex science..
Key Features
- The focus of Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry is the concept of the ocean as a system, linking land and atmospheric processes
- The text integrates the most current research, allowing students to learn concepts in context
- Includes detailed coverage of computational aspects
Readership
Students in marine chemistry, chemical oceanography, marine geochemistry and marine science.
Table of Contents
Part 1. The Physical Chemistry of Seawater. 1. The Crustal-Ocean-Atmosphere Factory. 2. The Waters of the Sea. 3. Seasalt is more than NaCl. 4. Salinity as a Conservative Tracer. 5. The Nature of Chemical Transformation in the Ocean. 6. Gas Solubility and Exchange Across the Air-Sea Interface. Part II: The Redox Chemistry of Seawater. 7. The Importance of Oxygen. 8. Organic Matter: Production and Destruction. 9. Vertical Segregation of the Biolimiting Elements. 10. Horizontal Segregation of the Biolimiting Elements. 11. Trace Elements in Seawater. 12. Diagenesis. Part III: The Chemistry of Marine Sediments. 13. Classification of Sediments. 14. Clay Minerals and other Detrital Silicates. 15. Calcite, Alkalinity and the pH of Seawater. 16. Biogenic Silica. 17. Evaporites. 18. Iron-Manganese Nodules and other Hydrogeneous Minerals. 19. Metalliferous Sediments and Other Hydrothermal Deposits. 20. Global Pattern of Sediment Distribution. 21. Why Seawater is Salty but not too Salty. Part IV: Organic Biogeochemistry. 22. Marine Biogeochemistry: An Overview. 23. The Production and Destruction of Organic Compounds in the Sea. 24. The Marine Nitrogen and Phosphorous Cycles. 25. The Marine Carbon Cycle and Global Climate Change. 26. The Origin of Petroleum in the Marine Enviroment. 27. Organic Products from the Sea: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food Additives and Cosmoceuticals. Part V: Marine Pollution. 28. Marine Pollution: The Ocean as a Waste Space. Appendicex. Glossary. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 5th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916644
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885305
About the Author
Susan Libes
Affiliations and Expertise
Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC, USA