Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry - 2nd Edition

Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Libes
eBook ISBN: 9780080916644
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th February 2009
Page Count: 928


Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry focuses on the ocean's role in the biogeochemical cycling of selected elements and the impact of humans on the cycling of these elements. Among the topics covered are the chemical composition of seawater from the perspectives of elemental speciation and the impacts of solutes on water's physical behavior; biogeochemical phenomena which control accumulation and preservation of marine sediments; marine chemistry of radioactive and stable isotopes; and seawater pollution. The book contains many examples as well as steady-state models to aid readers in understanding this growing and complex science..



  • The focus of Introduction to Marine Biogeochemistry is the concept of the ocean as a system, linking land and atmospheric processes
  • The text integrates the most current research, allowing students to learn concepts in context
  • Includes detailed coverage of computational aspects



Students in marine chemistry, chemical oceanography, marine geochemistry and marine science.



Part 1. The Physical Chemistry of Seawater. 1. The Crustal-Ocean-Atmosphere Factory. 2. The Waters of the Sea. 3. Seasalt is more than NaCl. 4. Salinity as a Conservative Tracer. 5. The Nature of Chemical Transformation in the Ocean. 6. Gas Solubility and Exchange Across the Air-Sea Interface. Part II: The Redox Chemistry of Seawater. 7. The Importance of Oxygen. 8. Organic Matter: Production and Destruction. 9. Vertical Segregation of the Biolimiting Elements. 10. Horizontal Segregation of the Biolimiting Elements. 11. Trace Elements in Seawater. 12. Diagenesis. Part III: The Chemistry of Marine Sediments. 13. Classification of Sediments. 14. Clay Minerals and other Detrital Silicates. 15. Calcite, Alkalinity and the pH of Seawater. 16. Biogenic Silica. 17. Evaporites. 18. Iron-Manganese Nodules and other Hydrogeneous Minerals. 19. Metalliferous Sediments and Other Hydrothermal Deposits. 20. Global Pattern of Sediment Distribution. 21. Why Seawater is Salty but not too Salty. Part IV: Organic Biogeochemistry. 22. Marine Biogeochemistry: An Overview. 23. The Production and Destruction of Organic Compounds in the Sea. 24. The Marine Nitrogen and Phosphorous Cycles. 25. The Marine Carbon Cycle and Global Climate Change. 26. The Origin of Petroleum in the Marine Enviroment. 27. Organic Products from the Sea: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food Additives and Cosmoceuticals. Part V: Marine Pollution. 28. Marine Pollution: The Ocean as a Waste Space. Appendicex. Glossary. Index



No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916644
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120885305



Susan Libes



Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC, USA



