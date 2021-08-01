Introduction to Machine Olfaction Devices
1st Edition
Introduction to Machine Olfaction Devices discusses the various aspects of a MOD device, from historical approaches to state-of-the-art technologies. The book also covers the mechanism in dealing and detecting gases, odour and aroma. Problems and solutions relevant to present day design have been outlined as well as a step by step guide to MOD design. Sensors and gas systems plus polymer and certain manufacturing process have been discussed, together with other relevant materials for the MOD process and functions including comparison and validations, data processing, data analysis, MOD new design, micro systems, and monitoring systems.
- Focuses on the most important and relevant aspects of designing machine olfaction devices (MOD) which currently require a solution
- Topics covered include: MOD and market issues; MOD and cost; MOD and technical issues; MOD applications
Biomedical Engineers, Computer Scientists, Electrical Engineers, Energy Engineers, Food Scientists; the potential applications for the technology are broad. Students, academics and professionals
1. Background, Materials and Process
2. Comparison and Validations
3. MOD Data and Data Analysis
4. Applications
5. Design
6. Micro System and Applications
7. Test
8. Present and Future Implications
9. Case Study and General Conclusion
- 250
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st August 2021
- Academic Press
- 9780128224205
Najib Altawell
Najib Altawell is a consultant in renewable energy and fossil fuels, specialised in biomass commercial and technical aspects. He earned his PhD in environmental engineering from the University of Nottingham, MRes in Nanotechnology and Nanoelectronics from Surrey University, BSc (Hon) in Computer Science from Westminster University, and PGCT from Greenwich University and PGDHE from Plymouth University. He studied biomass materials, including energy crops, in relation to the technical, scientific and business aspects for power generating companies as well as for transportation and heating/cooling systems. Also, he designed a new type of bio-fuel (SFS) together with a new methodology for selecting the most suitable biomass materials for the purpose of co-firing and/or fuel production. In addition to the above, he has produced a new software program (REA1) to speed up the process of biomass materials selection.
Consultant in Renewable Energy and Fossil Fuels, specialised in biomass commercial and technical aspects
