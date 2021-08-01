COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Introduction to Machine Olfaction Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224205

Introduction to Machine Olfaction Devices

1st Edition

Author: Najib Altawell
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224205
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 250
Description

Introduction to Machine Olfaction Devices discusses the various aspects of a MOD device, from historical approaches to state-of-the-art technologies. The book also covers the mechanism in dealing and detecting gases, odour and aroma. Problems and solutions relevant to present day design have been outlined as well as a step by step guide to MOD design. Sensors and gas systems plus polymer and certain manufacturing process have been discussed, together with other relevant materials for the MOD process and functions including comparison and validations, data processing, data analysis, MOD new design, micro systems, and monitoring systems.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the most important and relevant aspects of designing machine olfaction devices (MOD) which currently require a solution
  • Topics covered include: MOD and market issues; MOD and cost; MOD and technical issues; MOD applications

Readership

Biomedical Engineers, Computer Scientists, Electrical Engineers, Energy Engineers, Food Scientists; the potential applications for the technology are broad. Students, academics and professionals

Table of Contents

1. Background, Materials and Process
2. Comparison and Validations
3. MOD Data and Data Analysis
4. Applications
5. Design
6. Micro System and Applications
7. Test
8. Present and Future Implications
9. Case Study and General Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224205

About the Author

Najib Altawell

Najib Altawell is a consultant in renewable energy and fossil fuels, specialised in biomass commercial and technical aspects. He earned his PhD in environmental engineering from the University of Nottingham, MRes in Nanotechnology and Nanoelectronics from Surrey University, BSc (Hon) in Computer Science from Westminster University, and PGCT from Greenwich University and PGDHE from Plymouth University. He studied biomass materials, including energy crops, in relation to the technical, scientific and business aspects for power generating companies as well as for transportation and heating/cooling systems. Also, he designed a new type of bio-fuel (SFS) together with a new methodology for selecting the most suitable biomass materials for the purpose of co-firing and/or fuel production. In addition to the above, he has produced a new software program (REA1) to speed up the process of biomass materials selection.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Renewable Energy and Fossil Fuels, specialised in biomass commercial and technical aspects

