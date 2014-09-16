Introduction to Light Trapping in Solar Cell and Photo-detector Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124166493, 9780124166370

Introduction to Light Trapping in Solar Cell and Photo-detector Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Fonash
eBook ISBN: 9780124166370
Paperback ISBN: 9780124166493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 2014
Page Count: 76
Description

New Approaches to Light Trapping in Solar Cell Devices discusses in detail the use of photonic and plasmonic effects for light trapping in solar cells. It compares and contrasts texturing, the current method of light-trapping design in solar cells, with emerging approaches employing photonic and plasmonic phenomena. These new light trapping methods reduce the amount of absorber required in a solar cell, promising significant cost reduction and efficiency.

This book highlights potential advantages of photonics and plasmonics and describes design optimization using computer modeling of these approaches. Its discussion of ultimate efficiency possibilities in solar cells is grounded in a review of the Shockley-Queisser analysis; this includes an in-depth examination of recent analyses building on that seminal work.

Readership

scientists and engineers working within solar energy conversion; graduate students working on photpvoltaics, professionals in the field looking to develop PV technologies

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: A Brief Overview of Phenomena Involved in Light Trapping
    • Abstract
    • 1.1. Interference
    • 1.2. Scattering
    • 1.3. Reflection
    • 1.4. Diffraction
    • 1.5. Plasmonics
    • 1.6. Refraction
  • Chapter 2: Modes and Hybridization
    • Abstract
    • 2.1. Introductory comments
    • 2.2. Radiation modes
    • 2.3. Trapped traveling modes: guided modes
    • 2.4. Trapped traveling modes: Bloch modes
    • 2.5. Trapped localized modes: Mie modes and plasma modes
  • Chapter 3: Light-Trapping Structures
    • Abstract
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. Planar structures with ARCs
    • 3.3. Planar structures with randomly textured surfaces
    • 3.4. Structures with nanoelement arrays
    • 3.5. Structures with plasmonic effects
  • Chapter 4: Summary
    • Abstract
    • 4.1. The current picture
    • 4.2. Some future directions?
    • 4.3. Overview
  • Appendix A: Yablonovitch Limit Derivation
  • Appendix B: Fresnel Equations for the Situation of Section 2.2
  • Appendix C: Index of Refraction, Permittivity, and Absorption Coefficient
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
76
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124166370
Paperback ISBN:
9780124166493

About the Author

Stephen Fonash

Affiliations and Expertise

Kunkle Chair Professor of Engineering Sciences and Director of the Center for Nanotechnology Education & Utilization, The Pennsylvania State University

