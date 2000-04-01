Introduction to Holomorphy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876669, 9780080872179

Introduction to Holomorphy, Volume 106

1st Edition

Authors: J.A. Barroso
eBook ISBN: 9780080872179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444876669
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Part I: The Normed Case. Part II: The Locally Convex Case.

Description

This book presents a set of basic properties of holomorphic mappings between complex normed spaces and between complex locally convex spaces. These properties have already achieved an almost definitive form and should be known to all those interested in the study of infinite dimensional Holomorphy and its applications.

The author also makes incursions'' into the study of the topological properties of the spaces of holomorphic mappings between spaces of infinite dimension. An attempt is then made to show some of the several topologies that can naturally be considered in these spaces.

Infinite dimensional Holomorphy appears as a theory rich in fascinating problems and rich in applications to other branches of Mathematics and Mathematical Physics.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872179
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444876669

