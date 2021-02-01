Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources
2nd Edition
Resources
Description
Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, Second Edition presents a broad, completely updated overview of the profession of forestry. The book details several key fields within forestry, including forest management, economics, policy, utilization, and forestry careers. Chapters deal specifically with forest regions of the world, landowners, forest products, wildlife habitats, tree anatomy and physiology, and forest disturbances and health. These topics are ideal for undergraduate introductory courses and include numerous examples and questions for students to ponder. There is also a section dedicated to forestry careers.
Unlike other introductory forestry texts, which focus largely on forest ecology rather than practical forestry concepts, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, Second Edition encompasses economic, ecological, and social aspects providing a uniquely balanced text. The wide range of experience of the contributing authors equips them especially well to identify missing content from other texts in the area and address topics currently covered in corresponding college courses.
Key Features
- Covers the application of forestry and natural resources around the world with a focus on practical applications and graphical examples
- Describes basic techniques for measuring and evaluating forest resources and natural resources, including fundamental terminology and concepts
- Includes management policies and their influence at the local, national, and international levels
Readership
Undergraduates, instructors and researchers interested in forestry, wildlife or natural resources
Table of Contents
1. A Brief History of Forestry and Natural Resource Management
2. Forest Regions of the World
3. Forest Objectives, Goals, and Constraints
4. Forest Products
5. Wildlife Habitat Relationships
6. Ecosystems Services
7. Forest Recreation
8. Forest Measurements and Forestry Related Data
9. Tree anatomy and physiology
10. Forest Dynamics
11. Common Forestry Practices
12. Forest Harvesting Systems
13. Forest Economics
14. Forest Disturbances and Health
15. Forest Policies and External Pressures
16. Urban Forestry
17. Ethics
18. Careers
Appendix
A. Species Names
B. Glossary
C. Forestry Organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190029
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128190760
About the Authors
Donald Grebner
Dr. Donald L. Grebner is a professor in the Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University. His areas of research specialization include forest management and economics, bioenergy, carbon sequestration, and forest protection. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses, both traditional and distance, in forest resource management, advanced forest management, and international forest resources and trade. Prior to his time at Mississippi State, he worked as an extension forester with the U.S. Peace Corps in Costa Rica and was a research analyst for Winrock International. He is very active in the Society of American Foresters as well as the International Union of Forest Research Organizations, Unit 4.02.00 Accounting and Managerial Economics Working Group. Dr. Grebner is a co-author of three textbooks entitled Forest Management and Planning, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University, USA
Pete Bettinger
Pete Bettinger is a professor of forestry at the University of Georgia. He teaches forest planning, forest measurements, and aerial photogrammetry; and conducts research in applied forest management with particular emphasis on harvest scheduling, precision forestry, and geospatial technologies. Dr. Bettinger has worked with the forest industry in the southern and western United States, and maintains this connection to forestry professionals through his leadership in the Southern Forestry and Natural Resource Management GIS Conference and other continuing education courses he offers. Dr. Bettinger is also a co-author of two other books published by Academic Press, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA
Jacek Siry
Jacek Siry is a professor of forest economics at the University of Georgia. He teaches forest economics, economics of renewable resources, and international forest business, and conducts research in applied forest economics with emphasis on timber markets, investments and finance, and forest management. Dr. Siry is also a co-author of two other books published by Academic Press, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA
Kevin Boston
Kevin Boston is a lecturer of forestry at Humboldt State University. He conducts research in applied forest management with emphasis on harvest scheduling, forest road management, landscape planning, precision forestry, and geospatial technologies. He received a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Humboldt State University, and master’s and PhD degrees in forest engineering at Oregon State University. He obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis & Clarke College in Portland, Oregon. He worked for the forest industry in the western United States and in New Zealand. He was a principal in the GIS firm VESTRA Resources in 1988. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and is a co-author of two books published by Academic Press. He is managing editor of Mathematical and Computational Forestry & Natural-Resource Sciences. He teaches a wide range of forestry courses at Humboldt State University. To our knowledge, he is the only person who has received teaching awards from three different university forestry programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Forest Engineering, Resources and Management, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, USA
