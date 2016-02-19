Introduction to Food Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Food Engineering deals with the engineering concepts in food processing employing a unit operations approach. The book focuses on mass and energy balances, fluid flow, energy utilization, refrigeration, heat transfer, food freezing, evaporation, dehydration, and psychometrics. It is in line with primary topics recommended by the Institute of Food Technologists of the U.S.A. The text reviews some concepts related to food science such as the equation of state and perfect gas law, laws of thermodynamics, and conservation of mass. The book also discusses the transport of liquid foods and the three types of utilities used in food processing: 1) steam generation and utilization; 2) natural gas utilization; and 3) electric power utilization. The text explains how to determine the properties of food and the different approaches that can be used to obtain the food's thermal properties prior to using the proper heat-exchange equipment. Food preservation also involves freezing (direct or indirect contact systems), evaporation, dehydration, and psychometrics (involving thermodynamic properties of gas-vapor mixtures). The book is suitable for nutritionists, food technologists, advanced under-graduate and beginning graduate students in food science and technology, and professionals whose works are in the food processing, research, and preservation industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Dimensions
1.2 Engineering Units
1.3 System
1.4 Properties
1.5 Equation of State and Perfect
1.6 Phase Diagram of Water
1.7 Pressure
1.8 Enthalpy
1.9 Laws of Thermodynamics
1.10 Conservation of Mass
1.11 Energy
1.12 Conservation of Energy
1.13 Density
1.14 Work
1.15 Power
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
2. Transport of Liquid Foods
2.1 Liquid Transport Systems
2.2 Properties of Liquids
2.3 Flow Characteristics
2.4 Mechanical Energy Balance
2.5 Flow Measurement
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
3. Energy for Food Processing
3.1 Generation of Steam
3.2 Fuel Utilization
3.3 Electric Power Utilization
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
4. Heat Transfer in Food Processing
4.1 Systems for Heating and Cooling Food Products
4.2 Thermal Properties of Foods
4.3 Modes of Heat Transfer
4.4 Applications of Steady-State Heat Transfer
4.5 Unsteady-State Heat Transfer
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
5. Refrigeration
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Selection of a Refrigerant
5.3 Components of Refrigeration System
5.4 Pressure-Enthalpy Charts
5.5 Mathematical Expressions Useful in the Analysis of Vapor-Compression Refrigeration
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
6. Food Freezing
6.1 Freezing Systems
6.2 Freezing Time
6.3 Frozen-Food Storage
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
7. Evaporation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boiling-Point Elevation
7.3 Types of Evaporators
7.4 Design of a Single-Effect Evaporator
7.5 Design of a Multiple-Effect Evaporator
7.6 Vapor Recompression Systems
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
8. Psychrometrics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Properties of Dry Air
8.3 Properties of Water Vapor
8.4 Properties of Air-Vapor Mixtures
8.5 The Psychrometric Chart
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
9. Food Dehydration
9.1 Basic Drying Processes
9.2 Dehydration Systems
9.3 Dehydration System Design
Problems
List of Symbols
Bibliography
Appendices
A.1 SI System of Units and Conversion Factors
Table A.1.1 SI Prefixes
Table A.1.2 Useful Conversion Factors
Table A.1.3 Conversion Factors for Pressure
A.2 Physical Properties of Foods
Table A.2.1 Specific Heats of Foods
Table A.2.2 Thermal Conductivity of Selected Food Products
Table A.2.3 Thermal Diffusivity of Some Foodstuffs
Table A.2.4 Viscosity of Liquid Foods
Table A.2.5 Properties of Ice as a Function of Temperature
Table A.2.6 Approximate Heat Evolution Rates of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables When Stored at Temperatures Shown
Table A.2.7 Enthalpy of Frozen Foods
A.3 Physical Properties of Nonfood Materials
Table A.3.1 Physical Properties of Metals
Table A.3.2 Physical Properties of Nonmetals
A.4 Physical Properties of Water and Air
Table A.4.1 Physical Properties of Water at the Saturation Pressure
Table A.4.2 Properties of Saturated Steam
Table A.4.3 Properties of Superheated Steam (Steam Table)
Table A.4.4 Physical Properties of Dry Air at Atmospheric Pressure
A.5 A Psychrometric Chart
A. 6 Pressure-Enthalpy Diagram for Refrigerant 12
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 10th October 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138123