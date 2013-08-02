Introduction to Food Engineering - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123985309, 9780124016750

Introduction to Food Engineering

5th Edition

Authors: R Paul Singh Dennis Heldman
eBook ISBN: 9780124016750
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123985309
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 892
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 – Introduction

Chapter 2 - Fluid Flow in Food Processing

Chapter 3 - Resource Sustainability

Chapter 4 - Heat Transfer in Food Processing

Chapter 5 - Preservation Processes

Chapter 6 – Refrigeration

Chapter 7 - Food Freezing

Chapter 8 – Evaporation

Chapter 9 – Psychrometrics

Chapter 10 - Mass Transfer

Chapter 11 - Membrane Separation

Chapter 12 – Dehydration

Chapter 13 - Supplemental Processes

Chapter 14 - Extrusion Processes for Foods

Chapter 15 - Packaging Concepts

Appendices

Bibliography

Index

Description

Long recognized as the bestselling textbook for teaching food engineering to food science students, this 5e transitions with today’s students from traditional textbook learning to integrated presentation of the key concepts of food engineering. Using carefully selected examples, Singh and Heldman demonstrate the relationship of engineering to the chemistry, microbiology, nutrition and processing of foods in a uniquely practical blend. This approach facilitates comprehensive learning that has proven valuable beyond the classroom as a lifetime professional reference.

Key Features

  • Communicates key concepts using audio, video, and animations
  • Integrates interactive tools to aid in understanding complex charts and graphs
  • Features multimedia guide to setting up Excel spreadsheets and working with formulae
  • Demonstrates key processes and engineering in practice through videos
  • Shows the relationship of engineering to the chemistry, microbiology, nutrition and processing of foods via carefully selected examples
  • Presents a practical, unique and challenging blend of principles and applications for comprehensive learning
  • Ideal for classroom use, valuable as a lifetime professional reference

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students of food science/food process engineering; professionals in food and process engineering (particularly food manufacturing and ingredients); individuals involved in food safety, food manufacturing standards, and regulatory bodies

Details

No. of pages:
892
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124016750
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123985309

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R Paul Singh Author

R. Paul Singh is a distinguished professor of food engineering at the University of California, Davis. The American Society of Agricultural Engineers (ASAE) awarded him the Young Educator Award in 1986, the Kishida International Award in 2007, and the Massey Ferguson Education Gold Medal Award in 2013. In 2007, Singh was recognized with a Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Association of Engineering and Food.In 2008, Singh was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering “for innovation and leadership in food engineering research and education.”

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis

Dennis Heldman

Dennis Heldman Author

Dennis R. Heldman is the Dale A. Seiberling Endowed Professor of Food Engineering at The Ohio State University. He is also and Adjunct Professor at the University of California-Davis and Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri. He has been author or co-author of over 150 research projects and several books. He served as President of the Institute of Food Technologists in 2006-07, and was recognized with the Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Engineering and Food in 2011.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heldman Associates, Mason, OH, USA

