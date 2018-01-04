Introduction to Fluid Mechanics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081024379, 9780081024386

Introduction to Fluid Mechanics

2nd Edition

Authors: Yasuki Nakayama
eBook ISBN: 9780081024386
Paperback ISBN: 9780081024379
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.04
109.68
94.95
80.71
120.00
102.00
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
120.00
102.00
110.00
93.50
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Fluid Mechanics, Second Edition, uses clear images and animations of flow patterns to help readers grasp the fundamental rules of fluid behavior. Everyday examples are provided for practical context, before tackling the more involved mathematic techniques that form the basis for computational fluid mechanics.

This fully updated and expanded edition builds on the author’s flair for flow visualization with new content. With basic introductions to all essential fluids theory, and exercises to test your progress, this is the ideal introduction to fluids for anyone involved in mechanical, civil, chemical, or biomedical engineering.

Key Features

  • Provides illustrations and animations to demonstrate fluid behavior
  • Includes examples and exercises drawn from a range of engineering fields
  • Explains a range of computerized and traditional methods for flow visualization, and how to choose the correct one
  • Features a fully reworked section on computational fluid dynamics based on discretization methods

Readership

Prof/Ref for readers in academia or industry working with fluids for the first time, and more experienced engineers and researchers needing to communicate research in fluids visually. Relevant in disciplines including mechanical, energy, civil, chemical, biomedical, aerospace, and automotive engineering

Table of Contents

  1. History of Fluid Mechanics
    2. Characteristics of a Fluid
    3. Fluid Statics
    4. Fundamentals of Flow
    5. One-Dimensional Flow: Mechanism for Conservation of Flow Properties
    6. Flow of Viscous Fluid
    7. Flow in Pipes
    8. Flow in an Open Water Channel
    9. Drag and Lift
    10. Dimensional Analysis and Law of Similarity
    11. Measurement of Flow Velocity and Flow Rate
    12. Flow of Ideal Fluid
    13. Flow of a Compressible Fluid
    14. Unsteady Flow
    15. Computational Fluid Dynamics
    16. Flow Visualization
    Answers to problems
    Lost of symbols
    Colour plate
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780081024386
Paperback ISBN:
9780081024379

About the Author

Yasuki Nakayama

Yasuki Nakayama was an internationally influential and respected expert in both mechanical engineering and visualization. During his career he held posts in Japan including President of the Future Technology Research Institute, Professor of fluid mechanics and visualization at Tokai University, and at the National Railway Research Institute. He was also a Visiting Professor at Southampton University, President of the Visualization Society of Japan, and Director of the Japan Society of Mechanical Engineering. He published over 180 research papers and more than 10 books, was a cofounder of the Journal of Visualization, and his research earned him many awards and distinctions including the Medal with Purple Ribbon from the Emperor of Japan. He sadly passed away in 2016 before this book was published.

Affiliations and Expertise

President of the Future Technology Research Institute, Tokyo, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.