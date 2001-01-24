Introduction to Feedback Control
1st Edition
Description
What is often referred to as industrial mathematics is becoming a more important focus of applied mathematics. An increased interest in undergraduate control theory courses for mathematics students is part of this trend. This is due to the fact that control theory is both quite mathematical and very important in applications. Introduction to Feedback Control provides a rigorous introduction to input/output, controller design for linear systems to junior/senior level engineering and mathematics students. All explanations and most examples are single-input, single-output for ease of exposition. The student is assumed to have knowledge of linear ordinary differential equations and complex variables.
Key Features
- Written specifically for the applied mathematics student and beginning graduate engineering student
- Covers practical stability and controller design in a rigorous way, and focused on frequency domain methods
- Elementary but careful introduction to state-space methods, including H-infinity control
Readership
Applied mathematics and engineering graduate and undergraduate students. Engineering professionals with interest in both the mathematics and engineering vital to control theory.
Table of Contents
What is Feedback Control?. Systems Theory. Stability. Basic Loopshaping. Basic State Feedback and Estimation. Controller Parametrization. Generalized Plants. Estimator Based H° Controller Design. Model-Matching. Appendix A: Normed Linear Spaces. Appendix B: Algebra. Appendix C: System Manipulations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 24th January 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924922
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125076609
About the Author
Kirsten Morris
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo
Reviews
"...the book would make a very good test for a graduate engineering course in linear feedback control. It could also be avaluable reference for graduate engineering students or applied mathematics students in research in the control area."
Peter Dorato in Control Systems, IEEE (27:1)