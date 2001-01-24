Introduction to Feedback Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125076609, 9780080924922

Introduction to Feedback Control

1st Edition

Authors: Kirsten Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780080924922
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125076609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th January 2001
Page Count: 366
Description

What is often referred to as industrial mathematics is becoming a more important focus of applied mathematics. An increased interest in undergraduate control theory courses for mathematics students is part of this trend. This is due to the fact that control theory is both quite mathematical and very important in applications. Introduction to Feedback Control provides a rigorous introduction to input/output, controller design for linear systems to junior/senior level engineering and mathematics students. All explanations and most examples are single-input, single-output for ease of exposition. The student is assumed to have knowledge of linear ordinary differential equations and complex variables.

Key Features

  • Written specifically for the applied mathematics student and beginning graduate engineering student
  • Covers practical stability and controller design in a rigorous way, and focused on frequency domain methods
  • Elementary but careful introduction to state-space methods, including H-infinity control

Readership

Applied mathematics and engineering graduate and undergraduate students. Engineering professionals with interest in both the mathematics and engineering vital to control theory.

Table of Contents

What is Feedback Control?. Systems Theory. Stability. Basic Loopshaping. Basic State Feedback and Estimation. Controller Parametrization. Generalized Plants. Estimator Based H° Controller Design. Model-Matching. Appendix A: Normed Linear Spaces. Appendix B: Algebra. Appendix C: System Manipulations.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924922
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125076609

About the Author

Kirsten Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo

Reviews

"...the book would make a very good test for a graduate engineering course in linear feedback control. It could also be  avaluable reference for graduate engineering students or applied mathematics students in research in the control area."

Peter Dorato in Control Systems, IEEE (27:1)

