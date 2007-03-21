Introduction to Environmental Forensics
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Environmental Forensics helps readers unravel the complexities of environmental pollution cases. It outlines techniques for identifying the source of a contaminant release, when the release occurred, and the extent of human exposure. Written by leading experts in environmental investigations, the text provides detailed information on chemical "fingerprinting" techniques applicable to ground water, soils, sediments, and air, plus an in-depth look at petroleum hydrocarbons.
It gives the environmental scientist, engineer, and legal specialist a complete toolbox for conducting forensic investigations. It demonstrates the range of scientific analyses that are available to answer questions of environmental liability and support a legal argument, and provides several examples and case studies to illustrate how these methods are applied.
This is a textbook that would prove useful to a range of disciplines, including environmental scientists involved in water and air pollution, contaminated land and geographical information systems; and archaeologists, hydrochemists and geochemists interested in dating sources of pollution.
Key Features
- Co-edited by one of the experts from the Civil Action case in Woburn, MA
- Provides essential information about identifying environmental contaminants responsible for millions of deaths per year
- Contains the latest information and coverage of issues crucial to both forensics investigators and environmental scientists
Readership
Environmental consultants and engineers, environmental attorneys, technical specialists who monitor environmental pollution and contamination, and upper-division students in related areas
Table of Contents
- Applications of Environmental Forensics
Brian L. Murphy
2. Site History: The First Tool of the Environmental Forensics Team
Shelley Bookspan, A.J. Gravel, and Julie Corley
3. Photogrammetry, photointerpretation, and Digital Imaging and Mapping in Environmental Forensics
James I. Ebert
4. The Measurement Process
Dallas Wait and Charles Ramsey
5. Statistical Methods
Thomas D. Gauthier and Mark Hawley
6. Statistical Tools for Ratio Data
Michael E. Ginevan
7. Principal Components Analysis and Receptor Models in Environmental Forensics
Glenn W. Johnson, Robert Ehrlich, William Full and Scott Ramos
8. Recepter Models for Source Apportionment of Suspended Particles
John G. Watson and Judith C. Chow
9. Chemical Fingerprinting Methods
Gregory S. Douglas, Stephen D. Emsbo-Mattingly, Scott A. Stout, Allen D. Uhler, and Kevin J. McCarthy
10. Application of Stable Isotopes and Radio Isotopes in Environmental Forensics
R. Paul Philp and Emilie Jardé
11. Forensic Applications of Contaminant Transport Models in the Subsurface
Ashok Katyal and Robert D. Morrison
12. Forensic Air Dispersion Modeling and Analysis
Bruce A. Egan and Brian L. Murphy
13. Environmental Forensic Microscopy
James R. Millette and Richard S. Brown
14. Applications of Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS) in Environmental Forensic Studies
A. Mohamad Ghazi, PhD
15. Emerging Forensic Techniques
Jean-Christopher Balouet, Gil Oudijk, Ioana Petrisor, and Robert Morrison
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 21st March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478678
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695222
About the Editor
Brian Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
Exponent, Incorporated, Sarasota, FL, USA
Robert Morrison
Affiliations and Expertise
DPRA, San Marcos, CA, USA
