Introduction to Environmental Forensics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123695222, 9780080478678

Introduction to Environmental Forensics

2nd Edition

Editors: Brian Murphy Robert Morrison
Authors: Brian Murphy Robert Morrison
eBook ISBN: 9780080478678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695222
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st March 2007
Page Count: 776
Description

Introduction to Environmental Forensics helps readers unravel the complexities of environmental pollution cases. It outlines techniques for identifying the source of a contaminant release, when the release occurred, and the extent of human exposure. Written by leading experts in environmental investigations, the text provides detailed information on chemical "fingerprinting" techniques applicable to ground water, soils, sediments, and air, plus an in-depth look at petroleum hydrocarbons.

It gives the environmental scientist, engineer, and legal specialist a complete toolbox for conducting forensic investigations. It demonstrates the range of scientific analyses that are available to answer questions of environmental liability and support a legal argument, and provides several examples and case studies to illustrate how these methods are applied.

This is a textbook that would prove useful to a range of disciplines, including environmental scientists involved in water and air pollution, contaminated land and geographical information systems; and archaeologists, hydrochemists and geochemists interested in dating sources of pollution.

Key Features

  • Co-edited by one of the experts from the Civil Action case in Woburn, MA
  • Provides essential information about identifying environmental contaminants responsible for millions of deaths per year
  • Contains the latest information and coverage of issues crucial to both forensics investigators and environmental scientists

Readership

Environmental consultants and engineers, environmental attorneys, technical specialists who monitor environmental pollution and contamination, and upper-division students in related areas

Table of Contents

  1. Applications of Environmental Forensics
    Brian L. Murphy
    2. Site History: The First Tool of the Environmental Forensics Team
    Shelley Bookspan, A.J. Gravel, and Julie Corley
    3. Photogrammetry, photointerpretation, and Digital Imaging and Mapping in Environmental Forensics
    James I. Ebert
    4. The Measurement Process
    Dallas Wait and Charles Ramsey
    5. Statistical Methods
    Thomas D. Gauthier and Mark Hawley
    6. Statistical Tools for Ratio Data
    Michael E. Ginevan
    7. Principal Components Analysis and Receptor Models in Environmental Forensics
    Glenn W. Johnson, Robert Ehrlich, William Full and Scott Ramos
    8. Recepter Models for Source Apportionment of Suspended Particles
    John G. Watson and Judith C. Chow
    9. Chemical Fingerprinting Methods
    Gregory S. Douglas, Stephen D. Emsbo-Mattingly, Scott A. Stout, Allen D. Uhler, and Kevin J. McCarthy
    10. Application of Stable Isotopes and Radio Isotopes in Environmental Forensics
    R. Paul Philp and Emilie Jardé
    11. Forensic Applications of Contaminant Transport Models in the Subsurface
    Ashok Katyal and Robert D. Morrison
    12. Forensic Air Dispersion Modeling and Analysis
    Bruce A. Egan and Brian L. Murphy
    13. Environmental Forensic Microscopy
    James R. Millette and Richard S. Brown
    14. Applications of Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS) in Environmental Forensic Studies
    A. Mohamad Ghazi, PhD
    15. Emerging Forensic Techniques
    Jean-Christopher Balouet, Gil Oudijk, Ioana Petrisor, and Robert Morrison

Details

No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080478678
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123695222

About the Editor

Brian Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Incorporated, Sarasota, FL, USA

Robert Morrison

Affiliations and Expertise

DPRA, San Marcos, CA, USA

About the Author

Brian Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Incorporated, Sarasota, FL, USA

Robert Morrison

Affiliations and Expertise

DPRA, San Marcos, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

