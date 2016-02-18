Introduction to Enhanced Recovery Methods for Heavy Oil and Tar Sands
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Enhanced Recovery Methods for Heavy Oil and Tar Sands, Second Edition, explores the importance of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and how it has grown in recent years thanks to the increased need to locate unconventional resources such as heavy oil and shale. Unfortunately, petroleum engineers and managers aren't always well-versed in the enhancement methods that are available when needed or the most economically viable solution to maximize their reservoir’s productivity.
This revised new edition presents all the current methods of recovery available, including the pros and cons of each. Expanded and updated as a great preliminary text for the newcomer to the industry or subject matter, this must-have EOR guide teaches all the basics needed, including all thermal and non-thermal methods, along with discussions of viscosity, sampling, and the technologies surrounding offshore applications.
Key Features
- Enables users to quickly learn how to choose the most efficient recovery method for their reservoir while evaluating economic conditions
- Presents the differences between each method of recovery with newly added real-world case studies from around the world
- Helps readers stay competitive with the growing need of extracting unconventional resources with new content on how these complex reservoirs interact with injected reservoir fluids
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Operation Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Asset Managers, Heavy Oil Specialists, entry-level oil and gas personnel, oil and gas sales and marketing personnel, and Graduate-level Petroleum Engineering Students
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Part I: Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
- Chapter 1. Heavy Oil and Tar Sand Bitumen
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 History
- 1.3 Petroleum
- 1.4 Conventional Petroleum
- 1.5 Other Members of the Petroleum Family
- 1.6 Heavy Oil
- 1.7 Tar Sand Bitumen
- 1.8 Rationalization of the Definitions
- References
- Chapter 2. Occurrence and Reservoir Evaluation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Origin of Petroleum and Heavy Oil
- 2.3 Occurrence and Distribution
- 2.4 Exploration
- 2.5 Reserves
- 2.6 Oil Pricing
- References
- Chapter 3. Sediments, Reservoirs, and Deposits
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Sediments
- 3.3 Occurrence
- 3.4 Mineralogy
- 3.5 Clastic Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
- 3.6 Chemical Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
- 3.7 Biochemical and Organic Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
- 3.8 Diagenesis
- 3.9 Lithification
- 3.10 Texture
- 3.11 Packing
- 3.12 The Structure of Sediments
- 3.13 Transportation
- 3.14 Stratification and Bedding
- 3.15 Layering and Bedding
- 3.16 Sedimentary Facies
- 3.17 Other Sediment Markers
- 3.18 Classification
- 3.19 Reservoirs and Deposits
- 3.20 Reservoirs
- 3.21 Deposits
- 3.22 Reservoir Productivity
- References
- Chapter 4. Reservoir Fluids
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Classes of Fluids
- 4.3 Water
- 4.4 Solids Deposition During Recovery
- References
- Chapter 5. Evaluation of Reservoir Fluids
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Evaluation of Reservoir Fluids and Fluid Assay
- 5.3 Chemical and Physical Properties
- 5.4 Thermal Properties
- 5.5 Metals Content
- 5.6 Bulk Composition and Molecular Weight
- References
- Chapter 1. Heavy Oil and Tar Sand Bitumen
- Part II: Oil Recovery
- Chapter 6. General Methods of Oil Recovery
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Primary Recovery Methods
- 6.3 Secondary Recovery Methods
- 6.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods
- 6.5 Fluids Production
- 6.6 Microscopic Displacement Efficiency
- 6.7 Hydraulic Fracturing
- References
- Chapter 7. Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Microbial Alteration of Petroleum Constituents
- 7.3 Processes Types
- References
- Chapter 8. Nonthermal Methods of Recovery
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Primary Recovery Methods
- 8.3 Secondary Recovery Methods
- 8.4 Enhanced Recovery Methods
- 8.5 Tar Sand Mining
- 8.6 Nonmining Methods
- References
- Chapter 9. Thermal Methods of Recovery
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Thermal Stimulation
- 9.3 Steam-Based Processes
- 9.4 In Situ Combustion Processes
- 9.5 Comparison of Recovery Methods
- References
- Chapter 10. Upgrading During Recovery
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Upgrading In Situ
- 10.3 Partial Upgrading at the Surface
- 10.4 The Future
- References
- Chapter 6. General Methods of Oil Recovery
- Appendix
- Conversion Factors
- SI Metric Conversion Factors
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018750
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128499061
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.