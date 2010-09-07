Introduction to Emergency Management
4th Edition
Introduction to Emergency Management, Fourth Edition, offers a practical guide to the discipline of emergency management. It focuses on the domestic emergency management system of the United States, highlighting the lessons and emerging trends that are applicable to emergency management systems in other parts of the world. The book begins by tracing the historical development of emergency management from the 1800s to the present world of homeland security. It then discusses the hazards faced by emergency management and the methods of assessing hazard risk; the function of mitigation and the strategies and programs emergency management or other disciplines use to reduce the impact of disasters; and emergency management preparedness. The book also covers the importance of communication in the emergency management of the twenty-first century; the functions and processes of disaster response; government and voluntary programs aimed at helping people and communities rebuild in the aftermath of a disaster; and international emergency management. It also addresses the impact of September 11, 2001 on traditional perceptions of emergency management; and emergency management in the post-9/11, post-Katrina environment.
Expanded coverage of risk management
Enhanced coverage of disaster communications, including social networking sites like Twitter
More material on mitigation of disasters
Up-to-date information on the role of FEMA in the Obama administration
Practicing professionals in emergency planning and risk management; undergraduate and graduate students of emergency management; professionals participating in continuing education; students in two-year programs preparing to enter the field—full list available at http://training.fema.gov/EMIWeb/edu/collegelist/.
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. The Historical Context of Emergency Management
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
Early History: 1800 – 1950
The Cold War and the Rise of Civil Defense: the 1950s
Changes to Emergency Management: the 1960s
The Call for a National Focus on Emergency Management: the 1970s
Civil Defense Reappears as Nuclear Attack Planning: the 1980s
An Agency in Trouble: 1989 – 1992
The Witt Revolution: 1993 – 2001
Terrorism: 2001
The Steps Leading to the Katrina Debacle
Post-Katrina Changes
The Future Environment of Emergency Management
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercise
2. Natural and Technological Hazards and Risk Assessment
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Natural Hazards
Technological Hazards
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
Nuclear
Hazards Risk Management
Risk Management Technology
Social and Economic Risk Factors
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
3. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Mitigation
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
Mitigation Tools
Hazard Identification and Mapping
Impediments to Mitigation
Federal Mitigation Programs
The National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program
Nonfederal Mitigation Grant Programs
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
4. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Preparedness
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
A Systems Approach: The Preparedness Cycle
Mitigation versus Preparedness
Preparedness: The Emergency Operations Plan
Education and Training Programs
Emergency Management Exercises
Evaluation and Improvement
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
7. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Recovery
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
The National Response Framework for Disaster Recovery Operations
FEMA’s Individual Assistance Recovery Programs
FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Programs
Other Federal Agency Disaster Recovery Funding
Recovery Planning Tools
Long-Term Recovery Planning Annex
Community Long-Term Recovery Planning
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
8. International Disaster Management
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
Disasters in Developing Nations
International Disasters
Important Issues Influencing the Response Process
The United Nations System
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Nongovernmental Organizations
Assistance Provided by the U.S. Government
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
9. Emergency Management and the Terrorist Threat
What You’ll Learn
Introduction
Changes in Emergency Management and the War on Terrorism
September 11, 2001
Federal Government Terrorism Activity
The 911 Commission
State Government Terrorism Activity
Local Government Terrorism Activity
The Effect of Hurricane Katrina on Terrorism Preparedness and Response
Conclusion
Important Terms
Self-Check Questions
Out-of-Class Exercises
10. The Future of Emergency Management
Understanding the Past
The Obama Administration
“ Those Who Forget the Past Are Doomed to Repeat It ”
Emergency Management Ideas for the Future
Conclusion
Appendix A: Acronyms
Appendix B: Emergency Management Websites
Appendix C: Ready.gov Citizen Preparedness Recommendations
Appendix D: A Day in the Life of Homeland Security
Glossary
References
Index
George Haddow
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Jane Bullock
Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
"Drawing heavily on recent case studies, this book examines emergency management as practiced in the United States at the federal level and by state and local agencies. The most recent disasters are covered, and up-to-date information on the role of emergency management agencies under the Obama administration is provided."--Foreign Service Journal, October 2011
"Contained within this monograph are details and descriptions of contemporary emergency management practices and strategies, as well as descriptions of the key players involved in emergency management both within the United States and around the world. The authors' intent is to provide the reader with a working knowledge of how the functions of comprehensive emergency management operate and the influence they can have on everyday life. New to the fourth edition are an expanded coverage of risk management and disaster communications, more material on mitigation of disasters, and current information on the role of FEMA in the Obama administration."--MCEER.com
"In this beginner’s guide to emergency management, Haddock, Bullock, and Coppola provide a well-rounded approach that fulfills the requirements of an introductory textbook. Their comments and assessments of the progress of emergency management lead the reader from early historical events—such as an 1803 New Hampshire fire—to some post-Katrina changes that affected national and local planning. The book reviews some of the history of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and its current organizational structure. This well referenced book is formatted to stimulate the reader to seek more information on this valuable subject and is a good starting point. The authors appear to be knowledgeable and experienced and have put together a well organized book."--Security Management