Introduction to Emergency Management - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781856179591, 9780123859082

Introduction to Emergency Management

4th Edition

Authors: George Haddow Jane Bullock Damon Coppola
eBook ISBN: 9780123859082
eBook ISBN: 9781856179607
eBook ISBN: 9780123851734
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th September 2010
Page Count: 424
Description

Introduction to Emergency Management, Fourth Edition, offers a practical guide to the discipline of emergency management. It focuses on the domestic emergency management system of the United States, highlighting the lessons and emerging trends that are applicable to emergency management systems in other parts of the world. The book begins by tracing the historical development of emergency management from the 1800s to the present world of homeland security. It then discusses the hazards faced by emergency management and the methods of assessing hazard risk; the function of mitigation and the strategies and programs emergency management or other disciplines use to reduce the impact of disasters; and emergency management preparedness. The book also covers the importance of communication in the emergency management of the twenty-first century; the functions and processes of disaster response; government and voluntary programs aimed at helping people and communities rebuild in the aftermath of a disaster; and international emergency management. It also addresses the impact of September 11, 2001 on traditional perceptions of emergency management; and emergency management in the post-9/11, post-Katrina environment.

Key Features

    Expanded coverage of risk management
     Enhanced coverage of disaster communications, including social networking sites like Twitter
    More material on mitigation of disasters
     Up-to-date information on the role of FEMA in the Obama administration

    Readership

    Practicing professionals in emergency planning and risk management; undergraduate and graduate students of emergency management; professionals participating in continuing education; students in two-year programs preparing to enter the field—full list available at http://training.fema.gov/EMIWeb/edu/collegelist/.

    Table of Contents


    Foreword

    Acknowledgments

    Introduction

    1. The Historical Context of Emergency Management

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    Early History: 1800 – 1950

    The Cold War and the Rise of Civil Defense: the 1950s

    Changes to Emergency Management: the 1960s

    The Call for a National Focus on Emergency Management: the 1970s

    Civil Defense Reappears as Nuclear Attack Planning: the 1980s

    An Agency in Trouble: 1989 – 1992

    The Witt Revolution: 1993 – 2001

    Terrorism: 2001

    The Steps Leading to the Katrina Debacle

    Post-Katrina Changes

    The Future Environment of Emergency Management

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercise

    2. Natural and Technological Hazards and Risk Assessment

    What You Will Learn

    Introduction

    Natural Hazards

    Technological Hazards

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    Nuclear

    Hazards Risk Management

    Risk Management Technology

    Social and Economic Risk Factors

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    3. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Mitigation

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    Mitigation Tools

    Hazard Identification and Mapping

    Impediments to Mitigation

    Federal Mitigation Programs

    The National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program

    Nonfederal Mitigation Grant Programs

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    4. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Preparedness

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    A Systems Approach: The Preparedness Cycle

    Mitigation versus Preparedness

    Preparedness: The Emergency Operations Plan

    Education and Training Programs

    Emergency Management Exercises

    Evaluation and Improvement

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    7. The Disciplines of Emergency Management: Recovery

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    The National Response Framework for Disaster Recovery Operations

    FEMA’s Individual Assistance Recovery Programs

    FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Programs

    Other Federal Agency Disaster Recovery Funding

    Recovery Planning Tools

    Long-Term Recovery Planning Annex

    Community Long-Term Recovery Planning

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    8. International Disaster Management

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    Disasters in Developing Nations

    International Disasters

    Important Issues Influencing the Response Process

    The United Nations System

    The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

    Nongovernmental Organizations

    Assistance Provided by the U.S. Government

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    9. Emergency Management and the Terrorist Threat

    What You’ll Learn

    Introduction

    Changes in Emergency Management and the War on Terrorism

    September 11, 2001

    Federal Government Terrorism Activity

    The 911 Commission

    State Government Terrorism Activity

    Local Government Terrorism Activity

    The Effect of Hurricane Katrina on Terrorism Preparedness and Response

    Conclusion

    Important Terms

    Self-Check Questions

    Out-of-Class Exercises

    10. The Future of Emergency Management

    Understanding the Past

    The Obama Administration

    “ Those Who Forget the Past Are Doomed to Repeat It ”

    Emergency Management Ideas for the Future

    Conclusion

    Appendix A: Acronyms

    Appendix B: Emergency Management Websites

    Appendix C: Ready.gov Citizen Preparedness Recommendations

    Appendix D: A Day in the Life of Homeland Security

    Glossary

    References

    Index






    Details

    No. of pages:
    424
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Butterworth-Heinemann
    eBook ISBN:
    9780123859082
    eBook ISBN:
    9781856179607
    eBook ISBN:
    9780123851734

    About the Author

    George Haddow

    George Haddow

    George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA

    Jane Bullock

    Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA

    Damon Coppola

    Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore

    Reviews

    "Drawing heavily on recent case studies, this book examines emergency management as practiced in the United States at the federal level and by state and local agencies. The most recent disasters are covered, and up-to-date information on the role of emergency management agencies under the Obama administration is provided."--Foreign Service Journal, October 2011

    "Contained within this monograph are details and descriptions of contemporary emergency management practices and strategies, as well as descriptions of the key players involved in emergency management both within the United States and around the world. The authors' intent is to provide the reader with a working knowledge of how the functions of comprehensive emergency management operate and the influence they can have on everyday life. New to the fourth edition are an expanded coverage of risk management and disaster communications, more material on mitigation of disasters, and current information on the role of FEMA in the Obama administration."--MCEER.com

    "In this beginner’s guide to emergency management, Haddock, Bullock, and Coppola provide a well-rounded approach that fulfills the requirements of an introductory textbook. Their comments and assessments of the progress of emergency management lead the reader from early historical events—such as an 1803 New Hampshire fire—to some post-Katrina changes that affected national and local planning. The book reviews some of the history of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and its current organizational structure. This well referenced book is formatted to stimulate the reader to seek more information on this valuable subject and is a good starting point. The authors appear to be knowledgeable and experienced and have put together a well organized book."--Security Management

    Ratings and Reviews

